Mexico’s Pemex Is Losing Market Share To Private Companies

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 38.53 -2.07 -5.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 40.53 -1.90 -4.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.571 -0.224 -8.01%
Graph up Mars US 17 hours 41.30 +0.30 +0.73%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 41.93 +0.71 +1.72%
Graph up Urals 1 day 41.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 41.66 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 41.66 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 41.36 +0.45 +1.10%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 37.86 +0.12 +0.32%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.571 -0.224 -8.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 41.33 -0.86 -2.04%
Graph down Murban 1 day 41.53 -0.69 -1.63%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 40.18 +0.43 +1.08%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 44.37 +0.40 +0.91%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 41.16 +0.39 +0.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 41.36 +0.45 +1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 41.36 +0.45 +1.10%
Chart Girassol 1 day 42.21 +0.22 +0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 41.93 +0.71 +1.72%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 11 days 28.50 +0.34 +1.21%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 32.10 +0.35 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 39.60 +0.35 +0.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 41.00 +0.35 +0.86%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 37.60 +0.35 +0.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 37.10 +0.35 +0.95%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 37.10 +0.35 +0.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 37.60 +0.35 +0.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 39.90 +0.35 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 36.60 +0.35 +0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 41.66 -0.05 -0.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 37.00 +0.25 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 30.75 +0.25 +0.82%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 40.80 +0.47 +1.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 34.55 +0.35 +1.02%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 38.50 +0.35 +0.92%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 38.50 +0.35 +0.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 37.00 +0.25 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 44.99 -0.06 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 6 mins Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 3 hours Presidential debate will address taxes. Personal and Corp, including International Oil companies that pay little U.S. Income tax using Transfer Pricing.
  • 2 days JP Morgan Christyan Malek, report this Summer .. . We are at beginning of oil Super Cycle and will see $190 bbl Brent by 2025. LOL
  • 4 mins Something wicked this way comes
  • 11 hours Ilhan Omar connected Ballot Harvester in cash-for-ballots scheme
  • 2 days Jake Gardner from Omaha wrongly charged with murder while protecting his business from rioters. . . . . . Kills himself
  • 2 days Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Pemex Is Losing Market Share To Private Companies

Gazprom Neft Sees Full Oil Demand Recovery By The End Of 2021

Gazprom Neft Sees Full Oil Demand Recovery By The End Of 2021

Russia’s oil producer Gazprom Neft…

Do Canadian Oil Drillers Still Have Some Potential?

Do Canadian Oil Drillers Still Have Some Potential?

The oil industry has been…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Mexico’s Pemex Is Losing Market Share To Private Companies

By Irina Slav - Sep 29, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT

Mexico’s state energy major Pemex has lost some 13 percent of its share of the local fuel market to private companies despite efforts by the government to strengthen the troubled company.

The 31-percent market share loss has built since Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s government came into power, Bloomberg reports. During the previous administration’s term, with a host of energy reforms including a liberalization of the energy market, Pemex had lost a market share of just 3.5 percent to private fuel retailers.

It was these reforms that, in 2016, allowed private players on the local fuel market to encroach on Pemex’s territory, and rising fuel demand has helped them. Now, the government is considering curbing these reforms to protect Pemex’s market share.

“The cracks are beginning to appear” a representative of one private oil trader in Mexico told Bloomberg. “Demand continues to exist. In fact, it has increased. And if you restrict supply, people are going to have to find more creative ways of bringing in the product.”

Lopez Obrador came into power with the promise to restore Pemex to its former glory and keep it in state hands. So far, there has been little to show for it. Pemex has become the most indebted oil company in the world despite government support, including major tax relief and it is struggling to maintain production.

The company recently revised down its output projections for next year by more than 8 percent in a move that many expected given its debt levels. The country’s Ministry of Finance said it now expected Pemex to produce 1.857 million bpd in 2021, down from a projection of 2.027 million bpd made in April this year. This would still be an increase on this year’s average daily but there are doubts Pemex would be able to reach its 2020 target, too.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Is California’s Gasoline Car Ban Legal?

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2

Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2
OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts

OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

Nuclear Power Could Win Big In U.S. Elections

 Alt text

The Post-COVID ‘Great Reset’ Won’t Be Fueled By Renewables

 Alt text

U.S, Shale Recovery Leans On Huge Inventory Of DUCs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com