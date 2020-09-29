OilPrice GEA
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Environmentalist Poll: 82% Of UK Oil Workers Consider Leaving Sector

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 29, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

Four in five oil and gas workers offshore the UK, or 81.7 percent, would consider leaving the industry, a new poll of environment campaign groups showed on Tuesday, while the leading representative body of the offshore industry, OGUK, says the report’s claims that offshore workers are not consulted in the policies in the energy transition are “misleading.”

Platform, Friends of the Earth Scotland, and Greenpeace UK published today a new survey of 1,383 offshore oil and gas workers, representing 4.5 percent of that workforce.

The survey showed that morale among the UK offshore workers is currently low and that their biggest fear is job security.

According to the survey, 42.8 percent of oil and gas workers in the UK’s offshore have been made redundant or furloughed since March 2020. While job security was a top concern among oil and gas workers, they have a low level of confidence in government support provided to their sector.

A total of 81.7 percent of the workers polled said they would consider moving to a job outside of the oil and gas industry.

The least satisfactory element of the current terms and conditions for offshore workers was job security, and the biggest priority for moving to an alternative industry was also found to be job security, according to the survey.

“The skills and experiences of oil and gas workers are essential to deliver an equitable and rapid transition to renewable energy. This requires engaging a representative section of the workforce in participatory policy-making, where workers are able to help determine policy, in addition to engagement with trade unions,” the authors of the survey wrote.

OGUK is in dialogue with the UK government over how the recovery from the pandemic and the energy transition could be inclusive of the skills of offshore workers.

Last month, a survey for industry body Scottish Renewables showed that more than three-quarters of oil workers in Scotland have considered retraining to find jobs in the renewables industries as 80 percent of Scottish oil and gas workers believe that their careers could be impacted by actions being taken to tackle climate change.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

