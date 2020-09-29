OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 38.67 -1.93 -4.75%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 40.67 -1.76 -4.15%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.547 -0.248 -8.87%
Graph up Mars US 17 hours 41.30 +0.30 +0.73%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 41.93 +0.71 +1.72%
Graph up Urals 1 day 41.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 41.66 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 41.66 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 41.36 +0.45 +1.10%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 37.86 +0.12 +0.32%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.547 -0.248 -8.87%
Graph down Marine 1 day 41.33 -0.86 -2.04%
Graph down Murban 1 day 41.53 -0.69 -1.63%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 40.18 +0.43 +1.08%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 44.37 +0.40 +0.91%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 41.16 +0.39 +0.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 41.36 +0.45 +1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 41.36 +0.45 +1.10%
Chart Girassol 1 day 42.21 +0.22 +0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 41.93 +0.71 +1.72%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 11 days 28.50 +0.34 +1.21%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 32.10 +0.35 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 39.60 +0.35 +0.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 41.00 +0.35 +0.86%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 37.60 +0.35 +0.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 37.10 +0.35 +0.95%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 37.10 +0.35 +0.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 37.60 +0.35 +0.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 39.90 +0.35 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 36.60 +0.35 +0.97%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 41.66 -0.05 -0.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 37.00 +0.25 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 30.75 +0.25 +0.82%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 40.80 +0.47 +1.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 34.55 +0.35 +1.02%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 38.50 +0.35 +0.92%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 38.50 +0.35 +0.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 37.00 +0.25 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 44.99 -0.06 -0.13%
Is California’s Gasoline Car Ban Legal?

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 29, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

The chief of the Environmental Protection Agency has questioned “the legality and practicality” of an executive order issued earlier this week by California Governor Gavin Newsom that will ban sales of new gasoline cars in the state from 2035.

Andrew Wheeler also suggested that the order could need federal approval, according to a letter seen by the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.

Newsom signed the order last week and passed it on to the California Air Resources Board for implementation in the Golden State’s latest effort to reduce emissions.

“In the next 15 years we will eliminate in the state of California the sales of internal combustion engines,” the Governor said at a news conference before signing the executive order. “If you want to reduce asthma, if you want to mitigate the rise of sea level, if you want to mitigate the loss of ice sheets around the globe, then this is a policy for other states to follow.”

According to Wheeler, however, if the state wants to do that, it may have to apply for a waiver with the EPA. The regulator has already locked horns with California on the matter: last year, the EPA instituted rules preventing the state from mandating its own emission standards that would have boosted sales of electric cars at the expense of vehicles with internal combustion engines.

Wheeler’s letter focuses on concerns that others already raised after the news broke of Newsom’s executive order: additional strain on the state’s already strained grid.

“California’s record of rolling blackouts—unprecedented in size and scope—coupled with recent requests to neighboring states for power begs the question of how you expect to run an electric car fleet that will come with significant increases in electricity demand, when you can’t even keep the lights on today,” the head of the EPA wrote in the letter.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

