Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 66.96 -0.62 -0.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.71 -0.11 -0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 64.97 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.137 +0.003 +0.16%

Graph up Marine 2 days 66.81 +0.84 +1.27%
Graph up Murban 2 days 67.41 +0.80 +1.20%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 62.94 -0.22 -0.35%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 67.76 +0.04 +0.06%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 66.68 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 66.71 -0.11 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.71 -0.11 -0.16%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.49 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.74 +0.06 +0.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 51.32 +0.22 +0.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 63.92 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 65.32 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 61.22 +0.27 +0.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 58.72 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 58.72 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 61.27 +0.22 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 64.52 +0.62 +0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 59.12 +0.12 +0.20%

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 66.96 -0.62 -0.92%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 55.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 68.24 -0.60 -0.87%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 58.87 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 62.82 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 62.82 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 55.25 -0.75 -1.34%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 71.24 -0.73 -1.01%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Mexico's New Fuel Nationalization Law Hits Another Wall

By Irina Slav - May 11, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

A Mexican court has issued an injunction against new legislation that sought to change the rules of competition on the country's fuel market, The Associated Press reports.

The legislation, which was passed by the lower chamber of the Mexican parliament last month, involves changes to an energy law that gives the government power to restrict private oil companies' activity in oil and fuel imports.

The changes, therefore, would give the government the power to revoke private companies' permits to import and market oil and fuels if, for example, they are deemed to threaten the Mexican economy and national security.

They would also grant the government to right to seize fuel stations owned by private companies and fuel terminals, according to the AP report.

The changes would affect both local and foreign companies active in the Mexican fuel market. Interestingly enough, the proposal does not list the circumstances under which import and sale permits could be revoked, only saying that such a move would be considered "when an imminent danger is foreseen for national security, energy security or for the national economy."

Private fuel marketers were only allowed to operate in Mexico starting in 2016. These fuel marketers quickly undermined Pemex's market share, the AP report notes, recalling that the state-owned major did not have a particularly good reputation as fuel retailer.

According to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the purpose of the legislative changes is to counter contraband gasoline imports. He noted that private importers of gasoline often don't pay taxes.

The government can appeal the court's decision, but it has become the latest blow against the president's efforts to solidify government control over the energy sector, from fuels to electricity generation.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court struck down changes proposed in a draft policy that would see the state-owned power utility, CFE, get preferential treatment by the national grid operator over private electricity producers. The court called the proposal unconstitutional.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

