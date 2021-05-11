PDVSA Reveals How Much Cash It Would Take To Fully Restore Oil Industry

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.21 +0.29 +0.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.51 +0.19 +0.28%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.951 +0.019 +0.65%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.035 +0.018 +0.89%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.136 +0.003 +0.13%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 66.96 -0.62 -0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 66.96 -0.62 -0.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.71 -0.11 -0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 64.97 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.136 +0.003 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 66.81 +0.84 +1.27%
Graph up Murban 2 days 67.41 +0.80 +1.20%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 62.94 -0.22 -0.35%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 67.76 +0.04 +0.06%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 66.68 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 66.71 -0.11 -0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.71 -0.11 -0.16%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.49 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.74 +0.06 +0.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 51.32 +0.22 +0.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 63.92 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 65.32 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 61.22 +0.27 +0.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 58.72 +0.02 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 58.72 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 61.27 +0.22 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 64.52 +0.62 +0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 59.12 +0.12 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 66.96 -0.62 -0.92%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 55.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 68.24 -0.60 -0.87%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 58.87 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 62.82 +0.02 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 62.82 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 55.25 -0.75 -1.34%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 71.24 -0.73 -1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 7 minutes The Painful Death of Coal
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 4 hours 1 in 5 electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas because charging their cars is a hassle, new research shows
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days .
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 4 hours Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 3 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 14 hours CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances
  • 19 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 day How US Capitalism Uses Nationalism
  • 5 days European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics

Breaking News:

Nuclear Reactions At Chernobyl “Cause for Concern”

The Only Two Commodities Missing Out On The Supercycle

The Only Two Commodities Missing Out On The Supercycle

The commodity supercycle is in…

Russian Gas Giant Novatek Presents Answer To U.S. Shale

Russian Gas Giant Novatek Presents Answer To U.S. Shale

The next 10-15 years will…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

PDVSA Reveals How Much Cash It Would Take To Fully Restore Oil Industry

By Julianne Geiger - May 11, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

Venezuela, in the midst of a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions, would need $58 billion to return its oil industry to its former glory and 1998 production levels, according to a PDVSA document seen by Reuters.

The February 2021 document titled Investment Opportunities and authored by PDVSA’s planning and engineering division revealed its need for cash from the Venezuelan government and from foreign partners to restore its energy infrastructure.

Venezuela’s production has sunk from more than 3 million barrels per day pre-Hugo Chavez to just over half a million barrels today.

According to the document, PDVSA engineering wanted to use PSAs as the vehicle to improve the oil giant’s oil production. In this theoretical-at-best scenario, PDVSA contractors would 100% finance oilfield operations. As compensation, these not-so-risk-averse contractors would receive part of the free cash flow.

But foreign oil companies have been down this road before, and many were burned when the socialist regime clawed back all oil assets in Venezuela that were owned by foreign entities in a relentless push to nationalize its energy industry.

But that hasn’t stopped Nicolas Maduro from an attempt at wooing foreign oil companies back to the land of plentiful oil.

The document, which details 152 distinct opportunities that are worth $77.6 billion, outlines three goals for Venezuela’s oil industry. The first, to stabilize and restore oil and gas output, is no doubt the primary objective. The second is to restore reliability, safety, and quality of operations. The third is to “fully” meet the domestic fuel needs of the Venezuelan people.

PDVSA’s production--and certainly its refinery output--has floundered in the wake of years of mismanagement, underinvestment, and strict U.S. sanctions that have all but dried up its crude export avenues.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

How Long Will The Colonial Pipeline Outage Last?

Next Post

Mexico's New Fuel Nationalization Law Hits Another Wall

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars
Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations
Oil Soars 5% As Bullish News Mounts

Oil Soars 5% As Bullish News Mounts


Most Commented

Alt text

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

 Alt text

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

 Alt text

The Nuclear Option For Hydrogen

 Alt text

How Accurate Are Peak Oil Demand Projections?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com