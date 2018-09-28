Mexico President-Elect Assures Oil Industry He Won’t Cancel Contracts

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 73.41 +1.29 +1.79%
Brent Crude 11 mins 83.06 +1.68 +2.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.000 -0.056 -1.83%
Mars US 19 hours 76.52 +0.65 +0.86%
Opec Basket 1 day 80.88 -0.70 -0.86%
Urals 1 day 78.23 +0.05 +0.06%
Louisiana Light 1 day 80.18 -0.54 -0.67%
Louisiana Light 1 day 80.18 -0.54 -0.67%
Bonny Light 1 day 83.16 +1.37 +1.68%
Mexican Basket 1 day 73.04 +0.72 +1.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.000 -0.056 -1.83%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 81.12 +2.55 +3.25%
Murban 1 day 84.00 +2.02 +2.46%
Iran Heavy 1 day 77.09 +2.26 +3.02%
Basra Light 1 day 82.10 +2.55 +3.21%
Saharan Blend 1 day 82.30 +1.89 +2.35%
Bonny Light 1 day 83.16 +1.37 +1.68%
Bonny Light 1 day 83.16 +1.37 +1.68%
Girassol 1 day 82.45 +2.00 +2.49%
Opec Basket 1 day 80.88 -0.70 -0.86%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.84 +1.29 +3.35%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 30.62 +0.55 +1.83%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 62.12 +0.55 +0.89%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 72.27 +0.55 +0.77%
Sweet Crude 1 day 47.62 +0.55 +1.17%
Peace Sour 1 day 44.12 +0.55 +1.26%
Peace Sour 1 day 44.12 +0.55 +1.26%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 56.12 +0.55 +0.99%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 53.62 +0.55 +1.04%
Central Alberta 1 day 45.12 +0.55 +1.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 80.18 -0.54 -0.67%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.50 +0.50 +0.74%
Giddings 1 day 62.25 +0.50 +0.81%
ANS West Coast 2 days 80.17 +1.01 +1.28%
West Texas Sour 1 day 66.07 +0.55 +0.84%
Eagle Ford 1 day 70.02 +0.55 +0.79%
Eagle Ford 1 day 70.02 +0.55 +0.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.57 +0.55 +0.81%
Kansas Common 1 day 62.25 +0.50 +0.81%
Buena Vista 1 day 80.38 +0.55 +0.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 12 minutes So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?
  • 15 minutes Elon Musk Sued By Sec
  • 20 hours US to Start Exporting LNG to Germany in 4 Years Tops
  • 2 hours Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 2 hours Ontario Canada and Wind Turbine Mistakes
  • 19 hours What About a High - Term: Fed's Powell Says Short-Term U.S. Recession Risks Are Not High
  • 9 hours Trump Metals Tariffs Will Cost Ford $1Billion in Proffits
  • 5 hours Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 21 hours The Warning Lights: Full-Blown Trade War Would Cost Jobs, Growth And Stability
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Looks To Fill The Gap In Iran’s Condensate Sales
  • 2 days Realism Replaces Unlikely Bromance: Macron and Trump Aren't As Chummy As They Used To Be
  • 23 hours Knowledge is Power
  • 2 days Tesla’s Powerpack Battery in Australia Made up to $17 Million
  • 172 days Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 2 days Barrick to Buy Randgold

Breaking News:

Mexico President-Elect Assures Oil Industry He Won’t Cancel Contracts

The Biggest Wildcard In The Iran Sanctions Saga

The Biggest Wildcard In The Iran Sanctions Saga

Many U.S. allies have already…

What Will Trigger The Next Oil Price Crash?

What Will Trigger The Next Oil Price Crash?

Oil markets seem to be…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Mexico President-Elect Assures Oil Industry He Won’t Cancel Contracts

By Irina Slav - Sep 28, 2018, 11:30 AM CDT Lopez Obrador

Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has assured oil companies operating in the country that no oil contract will be cancelled as long as it complies with its terms, Reuters reports, citing a closed-door meeting between Obrador and industry executives.

“The president-elect told us on various occasions that they will respect contracts so long as we obviously comply with all of the contracts’ commitments,” the head of Shell’s Mexican operations, Alberto de la Fuente, told Reuters.

There had been some worry in the run up to the elections that leftist Obrador, who had not spared any harsh word about private involvement in Mexico’s oil industry, would wreak havoc on the energy reform enacted by the Pena-Nieto government and maybe kick out international oil companies.

As often happens after the elections, however, Obrador has softened his rhetoric as reality set in: Pemex simply does not have the capacity to develop Mexico’s oil and gas resources alone as evidenced by the stable decline in production that Pena-Nieto tried to reverse with the sweeping energy reform that also featured a liberalization of prices at the pump—a fact that may well have contributed to Obrador’s win in July.

Obrador had said that his government will review all existing oil contracts to see if there was any evidence of corruption. The president-elect also vowed to give more powers to the hands of Pemex after the outgoing government removed it from its monopoly pedestal.

Related: U.S. Will Not Release Oil From SPR To Offset Iran Sanctions

Last month, Reuters reported that it had seen a draft of Obrador’s new energy policy guidelines, which featured an indefinite suspension of new oil tenders and a proposal to give state-held oil firm Pemex the power to pick its own partners for joint ventures without holding tenders.

More recently, however, Obrador said the suspension of the oil tenders would only last until all oil contracts—more than a hundred—are reviewed. There is an oil tender scheduled for next February, and local industry insiders have been confident it will take place. The fact that Mexico was forced to start importing crude for the first time in decades will serve to support this confidence.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudi Aramco Set To Boost Oil Capacity By 550,000 Bpd In Q4

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

 Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Alt text

Can Oil Demand Really Peak Within 5 Years?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com