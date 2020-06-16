Mexico Is Prepared To Sell Venezuelan Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 38.30 +1.18 +3.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 40.93 +1.21 +3.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.614 -0.055 -3.30%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 37.82 +1.36 +3.73%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 35.09 +0.03 +0.09%
Graph down Urals 2 days 38.70 -2.05 -5.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.22 +0.88 +2.36%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.22 +0.88 +2.36%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.18 +0.31 +0.82%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 31.42 -3.01 -8.74%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.614 -0.055 -3.30%
Graph down Marine 2 days 38.68 -0.06 -0.15%
Graph down Murban 2 days 38.55 -0.38 -0.98%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 33.97 -0.17 -0.50%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 43.61 +1.28 +3.02%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 38.34 -0.05 -0.13%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 38.18 +0.31 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.18 +0.31 +0.82%
Chart Girassol 2 days 39.91 +0.20 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 35.09 +0.03 +0.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 26.52 +1.47 +5.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 33.62 +0.86 +2.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 36.12 +0.86 +2.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 37.52 +0.86 +2.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 37.12 +0.86 +2.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 32.12 +0.86 +2.75%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 32.12 +0.86 +2.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 32.62 +0.86 +2.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 37.12 +0.86 +2.37%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 32.12 +0.86 +2.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.22 +0.88 +2.36%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 33.50 +0.75 +2.29%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 27.25 +0.75 +2.83%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 40.20 -2.26 -5.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 30.35 +0.86 +2.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 34.30 +0.86 +2.57%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 34.30 +0.86 +2.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 33.50 +0.75 +2.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 26.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 41.50 +0.85 +2.09%
All Charts
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Mexico Is Prepared To Sell Venezuelan Oil

By Irina Slav - Jun 16, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

Mexico is ready to sell crude oil to Venezuela should it need it, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said, as quoted by Latin American media during his regular Monday press conference.

“If they requested it and it was a humanitarian necessity, we would do it (...) No one has the right to oppress others,” Lopez Obrador said, adding that "Mexico is an independent, sovereign country, we make our own decisions and we do not interfere with the other countries' policies. It is people's self-determination,"

Argus Media noted that Lope Obrador had made clear Venezuela had not extended such a request at this time. However, the media reported, a Caracas official had said the request would be made soon.

As sovereign as it is, Mexican companies could still face U.S. sanction action if they try to trade with Venezuela. Washington has bee tightening the sanction noose around Caracas lately, especially after the first of five Iranian tankers carrying fuel for Venezuela arrived at the country.

What’s more, as Argus Media points out, Mexico itself imports most of the gasoline it consumes, which suggests the consequences of any help for Venezuela—with U.S. gasoline, no less—could aggravate relations with Mexico’s northern neighbor.

Venezuela is in the grips of a major gasoline shortage as refineries are unable to operate at run rates higher than 10 percent because of a shortage of diluents necessary for the production of fuels as well as an urgent need for repairs.

Soon after the start of tanker arrivals, Washington announced plans to blacklist tanker owners and users of vessels that had travelled to Venezuela over the past 12 months. Already, media reported, some tankers sailing for Venezuela had turned around.

According to a ship brokerage there were as many as 77 tankers that have called at Venezuelan ports over the past 12 months, which puts them at risk of being blacklisted.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

