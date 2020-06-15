The ‘’Second Wave’’ Of COVID-19 Could Crush Oil Markets

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 36.91 -0.21 -0.57%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 39.60 -0.12 -0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.677 +0.008 +0.48%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 37.82 +1.36 +3.73%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 35.06 -2.03 -5.47%
Graph down Urals 20 hours 38.70 -2.05 -5.03%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 37.34 -3.20 -7.89%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 37.34 -3.20 -7.89%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 37.87 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 31.42 -3.01 -8.74%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.677 +0.008 +0.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 38.74 -2.33 -5.67%
Graph down Murban 4 days 38.93 -2.32 -5.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 34.14 +0.04 +0.12%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 42.33 +0.59 +1.41%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 38.39 -0.10 -0.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 37.87 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 37.87 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Girassol 4 days 39.71 -0.03 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 35.06 -2.03 -5.47%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 26.52 +1.47 +5.87%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 32.76 -0.08 -0.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 35.26 -0.08 -0.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 36.66 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 36.26 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 31.26 -0.08 -0.26%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 31.26 -0.08 -0.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 31.76 -0.08 -0.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 36.26 -0.08 -0.22%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 31.26 -0.08 -0.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 37.34 -3.20 -7.89%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 33.50 +0.75 +2.29%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 27.25 +0.75 +2.83%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 40.20 -2.26 -5.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 30.35 +0.86 +2.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 34.30 +0.86 +2.57%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 34.30 +0.86 +2.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 33.50 +0.75 +2.29%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 26.50 -2.75 -9.40%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 40.65 -2.53 -5.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 20 mins Enough is Enough...
  • 5 hours The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist
  • 27 mins Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 2 days OPEC+ oil cut deal for 1 month，But Why the oil price down?
  • 1 day Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 51 mins COVID&life and Vicious Circle: "Working From Home Is Not Panacea For Virus"
  • 1 day Strange Rites Book Review. Modern Culture &Religion
  • 1 hour Russian Dirty Games: American Sentenced To 16 yrs In Russia On Spying Charges
  • 11 hours Did China Blink ? Former Chinese Finance Minister speaks about U.S. and Chinese relationship , " . . . . and that the two countries should “waste no time” improving them"
  • 3 days Hong Kong losing „special status” with US. Much ado about nothing.
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Lays Down the Law to the Oil Market
  • 10 hours US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 3 days Trump waves a Bible
  • 13 hours National Guard kills again
  • 2 days Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history

Breaking News:

U.S. Shale Production To Drop to 7.6 Million Bpd In July

IEA: The Energy Sector Will Never Be The Same Again

IEA: The Energy Sector Will Never Be The Same Again

The latest IEA report on…

The U.S. Energy Grid Can Be Both Cheaper And Cleaner

The U.S. Energy Grid Can Be Both Cheaper And Cleaner

According to a new report…

Smart Money Is Betting On These 5 Exciting Energy Technologies

Smart Money Is Betting On These 5 Exciting Energy Technologies

Venture capitalists continue to bet…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The ‘’Second Wave’’ Of COVID-19 Could Crush Oil Markets

By Nick Cunningham - Jun 15, 2020, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The oil price rally may have come to an end, with the long-feared “second wave” of coronavirus infections having now arrived, posing renewed threats to the global economy. 

A new outbreak of infections in Beijing over the weekend prompted a “war-time” response from the Chinese government, a top city official said. Schools, sports venues, malls and supermarkets saw another round of closures and checkpoints. 

Across the U.S., infections are rising in many states, even as Americans display weariness and reluctance to continue with mask wearing and social distancing guidelines. However, unlike in March and April where the epicenter of the pandemic was New York, the new explosions of cases are more concentrated in the south. On Saturday, the U.S. reported almost 26,000 new cases, the highest total in nearly a month.

“The second wave has begun,” William Schaffner of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, said on CNBC. The pandemic never really went away, so it is not as if there is a discrete first and second wave. But the resurgence in infections in recent days caused a selloff in financial markets.

Oil prices retreated further on Monday, with prices down more than 10 percent in less than a week. “Concerns that we may be seeing the beginning of a second wave of the pandemic are dominating trading floors this morning across the globe, from Beijing to Florida,” Head of Oil Markets at Rystad Energy, Bjornar Tonhaugen, said in a statement. “Markets move in waves of fear and greed, and after greed has enjoyed a long joy ride, fear has started sprouting again.”

The IMF is expected to cut its global economic forecast when it releases new figures on June 24. The Fund said in April that global GDP may contract by 3 percent this year. “This pandemic has been, and continues to be, like dominoes falling,” IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Saturday, pointing to the ongoing spread of the virus around the world. “And we all know that it is not over until it is over everywhere.” China’s industrial output in May rose by 4.4 percent from a year earlier, a smaller-than-expected gain that fueled more concern about economic rebound. 

Related: The Cowboy State Is Hurting As Low Oil Prices Persist

The Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said that the health of the economy hinges not just on federal stimulus and reopening businesses, but also on public health measures, including widespread mask wearing and other containment measures. “The extent we do that well will determine how quickly we recover. We’ll grow faster if we do those things well,” Kaplan said on CBS. “And right now, it’s relatively uneven.” 

Meanwhile, the piling up of oil sitting in storage from the last few months boggles the mind. China alone is set to add 440 million barrels to storage in the first six months of the year, according to IHS Markit, the largest increase by any country ever recorded. That buildup in China actually provided a boost to oil prices, offering a source of demand during the depths of the downturn. But it’s not clear that the rate of storage injection can continue. 

Adding to the oil market’s woes is the fact that prices may have rallied too far to begin with, even before recent data shows an uptick in Covid-19 infections. “The scale of the sell-off can be explained by the excessive optimism before,” Commerzbank wrote in a note on Monday, pointing to the speculative bets on rising oil prices. “Net long positions held by money manager in WTI on the NYMEX rose further in the week to 9 June and at nearly 400,000 contracts found themselves at their highest level since July 2018.” 

The bank added that oil markets have been “deaf in one ear,” focusing only on positive news such as U.S. shale production declines and OPEC+ output cuts while ignoring red flags. The coronavirus never went away and is now spreading to new areas. Brazil recently moved into second place in terms of the number of total deaths from the virus.  

“[T]he outlook for the oil market is likely to become gloomier again due to the weaker economic data and concerns about a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Commerzbank added. “Demand outside China remains weak, which is why we expect prices to decline further in the short term.”

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

World's Largest Hedge Fund Goes All In On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets
Oil Prices Crash On Second Wave Of COVID-19

Oil Prices Crash On Second Wave Of COVID-19
The Real Reason China Is Importing So Much Oil

The Real Reason China Is Importing So Much Oil
Country With World’s Largest Oil Reserves Has Only One Rig Left

Country With World’s Largest Oil Reserves Has Only One Rig Left



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com