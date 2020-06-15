The End Of The OPEC Deal Could Be The Start Of A New Oil Price War

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 36.91 -0.21 -0.57%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 39.60 -0.12 -0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.677 +0.008 +0.48%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 37.82 +1.36 +3.73%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 35.06 -2.03 -5.47%
Graph down Urals 20 hours 38.70 -2.05 -5.03%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 37.34 -3.20 -7.89%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 37.34 -3.20 -7.89%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 37.87 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 31.42 -3.01 -8.74%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.677 +0.008 +0.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 38.74 -2.33 -5.67%
Graph down Murban 4 days 38.93 -2.32 -5.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 34.14 +0.04 +0.12%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 42.33 +0.59 +1.41%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 38.39 -0.10 -0.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 37.87 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 37.87 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Girassol 4 days 39.71 -0.03 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 35.06 -2.03 -5.47%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 26.52 +1.47 +5.87%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 32.76 -0.08 -0.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 35.26 -0.08 -0.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 36.66 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 36.26 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 31.26 -0.08 -0.26%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 31.26 -0.08 -0.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 31.76 -0.08 -0.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 36.26 -0.08 -0.22%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 31.26 -0.08 -0.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 37.34 -3.20 -7.89%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 33.50 +0.75 +2.29%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 27.25 +0.75 +2.83%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 40.20 -2.26 -5.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 30.35 +0.86 +2.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 34.30 +0.86 +2.57%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 34.30 +0.86 +2.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 33.50 +0.75 +2.29%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 26.50 -2.75 -9.40%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 40.65 -2.53 -5.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 20 mins Enough is Enough...
  • 5 hours The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist
  • 27 mins Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 2 days OPEC+ oil cut deal for 1 month，But Why the oil price down?
  • 1 day Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 51 mins COVID&life and Vicious Circle: "Working From Home Is Not Panacea For Virus"
  • 1 day Strange Rites Book Review. Modern Culture &Religion
  • 1 hour Russian Dirty Games: American Sentenced To 16 yrs In Russia On Spying Charges
  • 11 hours Did China Blink ? Former Chinese Finance Minister speaks about U.S. and Chinese relationship , " . . . . and that the two countries should “waste no time” improving them"
  • 3 days Hong Kong losing „special status” with US. Much ado about nothing.
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Lays Down the Law to the Oil Market
  • 10 hours US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 3 days Trump waves a Bible
  • 13 hours National Guard kills again
  • 2 days Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history

Breaking News:

U.S. Shale Production To Drop to 7.6 Million Bpd In July

OPEC+ Panel To Discuss Compliance With Oil Production Cuts

OPEC+ Panel To Discuss Compliance With Oil Production Cuts

An OPEC+ monitoring panel will…

Libya’s Largest Oil Field Shuts Down Just One Day After It Restarted

Libya’s Largest Oil Field Shuts Down Just One Day After It Restarted

Armed individuals entered Libya’s largest…

Trading Giant Books Record Profit During Oil Crisis

Trading Giant Books Record Profit During Oil Crisis

Commodity trading giant Trafigura reported…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The End Of The OPEC Deal Could Be The Start Of A New Oil Price War

By Haley Zaremba - Jun 15, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Few markets have been hit harder by coronavirus than United States shale. While global oil prices as a whole have taken quite a beating from a fall in oil demand, a deficit of oil storage, and an oil-price war between the OPEC+ leading members of Saudi Arabia and Russia, the Brent international crude benchmark never went negative. In the United States, it was a different story. Not only did the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude benchmark dip below zero on April 20, it plummeted to nearly $40 below zero per barrel in a previously unthinkable upset. 

While oil prices have since recovered, shale prices have not bounced back to the $40 a barrel that the U.S. shale industry needs just to break even. In light of this, it’s no surprise that the Permian Basin has been swept by a wave of bankruptcies, shut-in wells, and tens of thousands of fired and furloughed employees.

This severe downturn has many wondering what will become of the U.S. shale industry once demand bounces back post-corona. This week Bloomberg suggested one possible outcome that may come as a shock to the sector. “Once the global oil market emerges from the coronavirus crisis,” Bloomberg wrote on Sunday, “it may be greeted by a surprising change: greater dependence on crude from OPEC.”

Right now, this outcome is pretty far from becoming a reality. “For the time being, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are relinquishing their share of the market in a bid to prop up crude prices, slashing millions of barrels of output as the pandemic crushes fuel demand.” In fact, just this week OPEC+ confirmed that they will retain output caps until 2022. But the current oil industry chaos could provide a unique opportunity for OPEC to once again rise to the top of the oil production totem pole. Related: The Cowboy State Is Hurting As Low Oil Prices Persist

“From the point of view of oil-market share, OPEC will be a clear winner in the coming years,” Michele Della Vigna, head of energy industry research for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. told Bloomberg. “Under-investment in the rest of the industry ultimately plays to their favor.” These predictions should be taken with a large grain of salt, however, as it’s not the first time that this prophecy has been foretold for OPEC, and it has yet to be fulfilled. “Warnings abounded during the last decade that the plunge in investment which followed the 2014 oil-market crash would leave a supply gap for OPEC to fill. But the shortage never materialized as American shale proved surprisingly resilient,” writes Bloomberg. 

Related: The U.S. Has Already Lost More Than 100,000 Oil And Gas Jobs

Can U.S. shale pull off that kind of renaissance again? Some experts certainly think so. This current test of the U.S. shale sector could trim the fat of the shale play and leave the Permian Basin with only the most resilient and resourceful companies, leaving the shale sector in better shape than ever, at least according to Daniel Yergin, a Pulitzer Prize-winning oil historian and vice chairman of IHS Markit Ltd. 

Yergin is not alone in his optimism. Some experts are anticipating that the current shutting-in of wells and decrease of production capacity create a supply gap, which will allow oil prices to soar once demand returns, with some experts even predicting $100 barrels in the not-so-distant future. But as Bloomberg reports, “it’s too early to tell whether the latest predictions of a supply gap will prove unfounded, or whether this time really is different. But initial indications do suggest that OPEC could re-emerge from the current round of cutbacks in a stronger position.”

For as many energy-industry pundits who are predicting a U.S. shale comeback, there are also just as many industry experts who are questioning whether or not we are seeing the inevitable demise of the shale industry. With the world (too) slowly trending toward a green energy transition, big-picture thinkers like those brainiacs at the World Economic Forum have suggested that the upset caused by coronavirus is exactly the interruption to business-as-usual that we need to redirect the country’s energies (so to speak) towards renewables and begin building a “new energy order.” Other think pieces have argued (with statistics to back it) that renewable energy may be the most economically viable option to employ the tens of thousands of shale workers that have now found themselves in the lurch. 

As for OPEC, they may have another shot at leading the world in oil production, but when even Saudi Aramco admits that peak oil is right around the corner, perhaps even that accolade will soon have lost its luster. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Germany Capitalizes On Crisis With Big Bet On Hydrogen
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets
Oil Prices Crash On Second Wave Of COVID-19

Oil Prices Crash On Second Wave Of COVID-19
The Real Reason China Is Importing So Much Oil

The Real Reason China Is Importing So Much Oil
Country With World’s Largest Oil Reserves Has Only One Rig Left

Country With World’s Largest Oil Reserves Has Only One Rig Left



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com