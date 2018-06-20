Mexico Announces Bid Terms For Next Oil Tender

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 35 mins 65.71 +0.81 +1.25%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.21 -0.87 -1.16%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.964 +0.064 +2.21%
Mars US 24 hours 68.45 -0.79 -1.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.87 +0.78 +1.10%
Urals 2 days 71.09 +0.45 +0.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.84 +1.08 +1.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.84 +1.08 +1.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.59 +0.13 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.35 -0.01 -0.02%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.964 +0.064 +2.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.58 +1.05 +1.49%
Murban 2 days 74.58 +1.05 +1.43%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.81 +0.04 +0.06%
Basra Light 2 days 72.89 -0.47 -0.64%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.54 +0.06 +0.08%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.59 +0.13 +0.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.59 +0.13 +0.17%
Girassol 2 days 73.44 +0.08 +0.11%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.87 +0.78 +1.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.14 +0.86 +2.19%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 41.15 -5.09 -11.01%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.10 -0.79 -1.24%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.05 -0.79 -1.20%
Sweet Crude 2 days 54.40 -1.79 -3.19%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.90 -1.79 -3.33%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.90 -1.79 -3.33%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.90 -0.79 -1.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 58.90 -2.04 -3.35%
Central Alberta 2 days 54.90 -1.79 -3.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.84 +1.08 +1.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.50 -1.00 -1.60%
Giddings 2 days 55.25 -1.00 -1.78%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.49 +1.29 +1.76%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.02 -0.78 -1.30%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.97 -0.78 -1.22%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.97 -0.78 -1.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.52 -0.78 -1.25%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.25 -0.75 -1.34%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.33 -0.78 -1.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes What If Canada Had Wind and Not Oilsands?
  • 8 minutes EU Confirms Trade Retaliation Measures vs. U.S. To Take Effect on June 22
  • 17 minutes Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 4 hours Tariffs to derail $83.7 Billion Chinese Investment in West Virginia
  • 4 hours U.S. Withdraws From U.N. Human Rights Council
  • 4 hours EU Confirms Trade Retaliation Measures vs. U.S. To Take Effect on June 22
  • 2 hours What If Canada Had Wind and Not Oilsands?
  • 28 mins "The Gasoline Car Is a Car With a Future"
  • 8 hours Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 8 hours North Korea, China Discuss 'True Peace', Denuclearization
  • 1 hour Russia's Energy Minister says Oil Prices Balanced at $75, so Wants to Increase OPEC + Russia Oil by 1.5 mbpd
  • 18 mins Saudi Arabia turns to solar
  • 8 hours WE Solutions plans to print cars
  • 32 mins EVs Could Help Coal Demand
  • 5 hours Kaplan Says Rising Oil Prices Won't Hurt US Economy
  • 9 hours Gazprom Exports to EU Hit Record
  • 14 hours Hey Oil Bulls - How Long Till Increasing Oil Prices and Strengthening Dollar Start Killing Demand in Developing Countries?
  • 23 hours Oil prices going down
  • 23 hours Russia, Saudi Push For Big Hike In Oil Output Despite Iran Opposition

Breaking News:

Mexico Announces Bid Terms For Next Oil Tender

EV Makers Receive Little Support From Trump

EV Makers Receive Little Support From Trump

Electric vehicle makers find themselves…

Oil Markets Turn Bearish Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Oil Markets Turn Bearish Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices fell on Tuesday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Mexico Announces Bid Terms For Next Oil Tender

By Irina Slav - Jun 20, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Exploration vessel

Mexico’s National Hydrocarbons Commission has announced the bid terms for the September 27 oil and gas tender, which will offer 37 onshore blocks, Reuters reports. The terms include a minimum royalty range of 2.5-5 percent and a maximum additional royalty range of 25-40 percent.

The NHC also announced seven joint ventures including state major Pemex up for grabs for the September 27 tender. Six of the seven are offered on the condition that interested companies or consortia provide additional royalty commitments of 15 percent, and the seventh one requires an additional royalty commitment of 6 percent.

The candidates for the joint ventures will also need to offer additional cash payments to the government, ranging from US$5 million to US$146 million. The size of the payments is equal to Pemex’ past investments in the projects. The joint ventures will be tendered at the end of October.

The 37 blocks that will be offered in September, are located in four potentially prolific regions, including Sabinas-Burgos, Tampico-Misantla, Veracruz, and the Southeast Basins.

Burgos is Mexico’s largest gas-producing basin, located in the northeastern states of Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon. The Sabinas basin is in northern Mexico. The Tampico-Misantla basin has been touted as Mexico’s equivalent of the Permian in the United States by IHS Markit. The basin has some 2.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent in potentially recoverable reserves.

Related: Oil Inches Higher On Strong Crude Draw

The Veracruz basin, for its part, was the location of the biggest onshore oil discovery in Mexico for the last 15 years. In November last year, Pemex announced it had struck a reservoir holding an estimated 350 million of proven, probable, and potential oil barrels.

NHC will also offer several shale blocks at the September 27 tender, but the agency revealed no details about this part of the tender.

The September and October tenders are the last two of the outgoing Pena-Nieto administration. There has been worry that if the next administration is led by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, it might put an end to the tenders, as Obrador has threatened.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x

Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S.-Led Coalition Kills ISIS Chief Of Oil Smuggling

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw
Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

 Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

 Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer

 Alt text

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

 Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Meltdown Defies Belief
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com