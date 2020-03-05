Saudi Aramco Waits For OPEC+ Decision To Price Its April Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 45.24 -0.66 -1.44%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 49.25 -0.74 -1.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.751 -0.021 -1.19%
Graph down Mars US 8 hours 46.70 -0.88 -1.85%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 51.99 -0.66 -1.25%
Graph up Urals 1 day 48.25 +0.95 +2.01%
Graph down Louisiana Light 10 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 10 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 51.94 -0.48 -0.92%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 41.37 -0.65 -1.55%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.751 -0.021 -1.19%
Graph down Marine 1 day 50.74 -0.05 -0.10%
Graph down Murban 1 day 52.76 -0.06 -0.11%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 43.74 -0.50 -1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 50.88 -1.09 -2.10%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 52.46 -0.32 -0.61%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 51.94 -0.48 -0.92%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 51.94 -0.48 -0.92%
Chart Girassol 1 day 51.88 -0.32 -0.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 51.99 -0.66 -1.25%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 31.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 30.50 -0.88 -2.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 hour 46.75 -0.88 -1.85%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 hour 46.30 -0.88 -1.87%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 41.65 -0.88 -2.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 35.90 -0.88 -2.39%
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 35.90 -0.88 -2.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 40.15 -0.88 -2.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 44.90 -0.88 -1.92%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 36.40 -0.88 -2.36%
Graph down Louisiana Light 10 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 42.50 -0.75 -1.73%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 36.25 -0.75 -2.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 50.56 -0.29 -0.57%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 39.85 -0.88 -2.16%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 43.80 -0.88 -1.97%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 43.80 -0.88 -1.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 42.50 -0.75 -1.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.00 -0.50 -1.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 54.51 -0.40 -0.73%
Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco Waits For OPEC+ Decision To Price Its April Oil

Deal Or No Deal? OPEC Proposes 1.5 Million Bpd Output Cut

Deal Or No Deal? OPEC Proposes 1.5 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC managed to agree on…

When Will The Coronavirus Hysteria End?

When Will The Coronavirus Hysteria End?

The history of Coronavirus related…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Related News

Saudi Aramco Waits For OPEC+ Decision To Price Its April Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 05, 2020, 6:30 PM CST Aramco

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco usually tells customers on the 5th of each month how much they will pay for Saudi crude oil for the following month. But this month the 5th is not just any ordinary date—apart from the coronavirus outbreak, Saudi Aramco should take into account the OPEC+ decision about deeper cuts in Q2—and this decision will come on the 6th.

So Aramco, which in ten years has never missed publishing its official selling prices (OSPs) for the following month on the 5th of each month, has postponed the pricing announcement from Thursday to Saturday, sources familiar with the plans told Bloomberg on Thursday. 

In pricing its oil, Saudi Arabia takes into account the availability of its oil and the overall demand on the markets in various regions—and the availability metric is unquantifiable as of Thursday.  

OPEC proposed on Thursday that the OPEC+ coalition, which includes the non-OPEC partners led by Russia, deepen the production cuts by 1.5 million bpd in Q2. Such a deal hinges on Russia’s approval, and Russia—as usual—is not giving away anything ahead of the very day of the full meeting of the OPEC and non-OPEC producers, which is set for Friday.

Saudi Aramco, the state-owned firm of OPEC’s largest producer, is thus waiting for the official decision for cuts (or no cuts) in order to set its official selling prices for April.  

Last month, Saudi Arabia reacted to the depressed demand in Asia due to the coronavirus by slashing its official selling prices (OSPs) to the region for March.

According to a Reuters poll of six refiners, Aramco is expected to further slash its OSP for its flagship Arab Light grade bound for Asia for April by US$2.04 a barrel on average, which would be the deepest cut in Saudi pricing in more than eight years—since early 2012, as per Refinitiv Eikon data.

A second consecutive cut in prices for Asia suggests that demand has slumped in the key oil growth market due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, Saudi Arabia was said to be cutting its crude exports to China by at least 500,000 bpd in March because of a slump in refinery demand amid the outbreak.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

