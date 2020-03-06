OPEC Compliance Hit 136% Before Talks Failed

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 41.28 -4.62 -10.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 45.27 -4.72 -9.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 4 hours 1.708 -0.064 -3.61%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 41.98 -4.72 -10.11%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 51.74 -0.25 -0.48%
Graph down Urals 20 hours 48.15 -0.10 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 48.95 -4.13 -7.78%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 48.95 -4.13 -7.78%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.32 -1.05 -2.54%
Chart Natural Gas 4 hours 1.708 -0.064 -3.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 48.58 -2.16 -4.26%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 50.32 -2.44 -4.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 37.88 -5.86 -13.40%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 46.34 -4.54 -8.92%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 46.41 -6.05 -11.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 46.07 -5.81 -11.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 51.74 -0.25 -0.48%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 28.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 30.50 -0.88 -2.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 46.75 -0.88 -1.85%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 46.30 -0.88 -1.87%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 41.65 -0.88 -2.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 35.90 -0.88 -2.39%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 35.90 -0.88 -2.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 40.15 -0.88 -2.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 44.90 -0.88 -1.92%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 36.40 -0.88 -2.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 48.95 -4.13 -7.78%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 31.50 -4.75 -13.10%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 50.70 +0.14 +0.28%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 35.23 -4.62 -11.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 36.25 -0.75 -2.03%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 53.63 -0.88 -1.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 5 minutes China Communist Party holding back key virus data. Put world and own people at increased risk.
  • 7 minutes House Republicans call on Trump to promote fossil fuel exports to curb climate change
  • 9 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 3 hours Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 1 hour Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 22 hours Trump Orders Biofuel Boost
  • 15 hours Instinct Saying "Hills"
  • 19 hours Oil up Market Up-Band Aid or Cure
  • 6 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 21 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 1 day Investments worthy in versatile and clean natural gas
  • 3 hours Fast-charging, long-running, bendy energy storage breakthrough
  • 1 day China: COVAD-19 has ALREADY MUTATED AT LEAST ONCE. COVAD-19 is an RNA virus thus can mutate rapidly. Death rate now 3.4%
  • 12 hours Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 13 hours Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?

Breaking News:

U.S. Net Petroleum Exports Hit Highest Ever In February

Iraq Plans Production Surge In The Face Of New OPEC Cuts

Iraq Plans Production Surge In The Face Of New OPEC Cuts

Despite all the pressure it…

Here’s Why Oil Prices Should Go Higher

Here’s Why Oil Prices Should Go Higher

The “knock-on” effects of broken…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Compliance Hit 136% Before Talks Failed

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 06, 2020, 11:30 AM CST Offshore

OPEC+ oil producers overcomplied with their collective production cut deal in January, thanks to overcompliance from OPEC members, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Friday, quoting two sources in OPEC+ delegations.

According to those sources, OPEC and its non-OPEC partners led by Russia saw their combined compliance rate at 112 percent in January, compared to 145 percent in December. The means that the OPEC+ group reduced their collective oil production by a combined 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd), compared to an agreed cut of 1.7 million bpd as per the deal forged in December 2019.

While OPEC producers overcomplied with a compliance rate of 136 percent in January, the non-OPEC producers which include Russia had their compliance at 55 percent in the first month this year.

Compliance rates in both the OPEC and non-OPEC camp fell from December, but the agreed cuts in January were larger than those in December.

Russia’s production of crude oil and condensate in January, for example, inched up to 11.28 million bpd, up from 11.26 million bpd in December for the highest production level since August last year. Russia’s production data include condensate which Moscow managed to have removed from its quota as of January.

The compliance rate in January highlights that fact that the OPEC producers were and still are much more motivated to overcomply with the production cut deal than the Russia-led non-OPEC group.

Despite the collective overcompliance, the coronavirus outbreak caught OPEC and its allies off guard and they passively watched oil prices slide as more evidence of demand destruction piled up.  

OPEC and its non-OPEC partners are meeting in Vienna on Friday to discuss a deeper collective cut of 1.5 million bpd until the end of 2020 in response to the loss in demand. At the time of this writing just after 1. p.m. Vienna time, Russia continued to be the holdout to a deal, still refusing to join deeper cuts.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Mexican Firms Exchanges Corn And Water For Venezuelan Oil

Next Post

Gasoline Prices Are Plummeting

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency
950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

 Large Crude Inventory Build Erases Tuesday’s Price Gains

Large Crude Inventory Build Erases Tuesday’s Price Gains


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

 Alt text

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

 Alt text

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game

 Alt text

Are Large-Scale Solar Projects Doomed To Fail?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com