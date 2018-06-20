Memo Reveals Extent Of Activist Billionaire’ Anti-Exxon Involvement

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 40 mins 65.71 +0.81 +1.25%
Brent Crude 13 mins 74.31 -0.77 -1.03%
Natural Gas 40 mins 2.964 +0.064 +2.21%
Mars US 12 mins 68.41 -0.04 -0.06%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.87 +0.78 +1.10%
Urals 2 days 71.09 +0.45 +0.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.84 +1.08 +1.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.84 +1.08 +1.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.59 +0.13 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.35 -0.01 -0.02%
Natural Gas 40 mins 2.964 +0.064 +2.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.58 +1.05 +1.49%
Murban 2 days 74.58 +1.05 +1.43%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.81 +0.04 +0.06%
Basra Light 2 days 72.89 -0.47 -0.64%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.54 +0.06 +0.08%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.59 +0.13 +0.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.59 +0.13 +0.17%
Girassol 2 days 73.44 +0.08 +0.11%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.87 +0.78 +1.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.14 +0.86 +2.19%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 41.15 -5.09 -11.01%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.10 -0.79 -1.24%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.05 -0.79 -1.20%
Sweet Crude 2 days 54.40 -1.79 -3.19%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.90 -1.79 -3.33%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.90 -1.79 -3.33%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.90 -0.79 -1.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 58.90 -2.04 -3.35%
Central Alberta 2 days 54.90 -1.79 -3.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.84 +1.08 +1.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.50 -1.00 -1.60%
Giddings 2 days 55.25 -1.00 -1.78%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.49 +1.29 +1.76%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.02 -0.78 -1.30%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.97 -0.78 -1.22%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.97 -0.78 -1.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.52 -0.78 -1.25%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.25 -0.75 -1.34%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.33 -0.78 -1.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes What If Canada Had Wind and Not Oilsands?
  • 8 minutes EU Confirms Trade Retaliation Measures vs. U.S. To Take Effect on June 22
  • 17 minutes Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 4 hours Tariffs to derail $83.7 Billion Chinese Investment in West Virginia
  • 4 hours U.S. Withdraws From U.N. Human Rights Council
  • 4 hours EU Confirms Trade Retaliation Measures vs. U.S. To Take Effect on June 22
  • 2 hours What If Canada Had Wind and Not Oilsands?
  • 33 mins "The Gasoline Car Is a Car With a Future"
  • 8 hours Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 8 hours North Korea, China Discuss 'True Peace', Denuclearization
  • 1 hour Russia's Energy Minister says Oil Prices Balanced at $75, so Wants to Increase OPEC + Russia Oil by 1.5 mbpd
  • 23 mins Saudi Arabia turns to solar
  • 8 hours WE Solutions plans to print cars
  • 37 mins EVs Could Help Coal Demand
  • 5 hours Kaplan Says Rising Oil Prices Won't Hurt US Economy
  • 9 hours Gazprom Exports to EU Hit Record
  • 14 hours Hey Oil Bulls - How Long Till Increasing Oil Prices and Strengthening Dollar Start Killing Demand in Developing Countries?
  • 23 hours Oil prices going down
  • 23 hours Russia, Saudi Push For Big Hike In Oil Output Despite Iran Opposition

Breaking News:

Mexico Announces Bid Terms For Next Oil Tender

The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

The hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve…

Permian Discount Could Rise To $20 Per Barrel

Permian Discount Could Rise To $20 Per Barrel

Midstream constraints plaguing Permian drillers…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Memo Reveals Extent Of Activist Billionaire’ Anti-Exxon Involvement

By Irina Slav - Jun 20, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Smoke

A leaked memo obtained by the Daily Caller has suggested billionaire activist Tom Steyer was more deeply involved in the anti-Exxon campaign that was launched by New York’s Attorney General Eric Schneiderman back in 2015.

The memo, which the Daily Caller cites in full, includes agenda items such as, “Weaken the political influence of the oil industry by leveraging the Exxon investigation by Inside Climate News and the New York Attorney General” and “Identify message and messengers to contrast climate denial and other oppositional activities of Exxon and other U.S. oil companies with the pro-Paris positioning of European companies and the planning for low-carbon futures developed by Shell. Evaluate strategy to target Exxon management.”

The memo also includes a reference to the lawsuit Schneiderman initiated against Exxon on allegations of concealing its knowledge of the effects its business had on the environment and misleading shareholders and the public with this concealment.

According to the memo, the NY Attorney General sought an opportunity to talk with Tom Steyer four months after the investigation into Exxon began and, says one of the people involved in the meeting that produced the memo, “Eric Schneiderman would like to have a call with Tom regarding support for his race for governor . . . regarding Exxon case.”

Related: U.S. Overtakes Saudi Arabia In Recoverable Oil Reserves

The meeting took place in 2015, and next year Steyer distanced himself from Schneiderman’s probe into Exxon. “We’re definitely not pushing this thing,” Steyer told Politico at the time. “We are not part of this effort,” he said.

The push against Exxon was only the beginning. To date, several municipalities, including California’s Oakland and San Francisco, are suing Big Oil companies, blaming them for the effects of climate change on their environment. In the Oakland and San Francisco case, the presiding judge in March shocked the environmentalist community by ruling there was no conspiracy on Big Oil’s part to suppress facts related to climate change.

Earlier this month, another judge dealt another blow to the anti-oil campaign by questioning the merit of NYC mayor Bill de Blasio’s case against Big Oil. “The firehouses all have trucks. The Sanitation Department has trucks. If you open the door and go out to Foley Square, you’re going to see five police cars. Does the city have clean hands?” federal judge John Keenan said at the hearing of arguments in the case to establish whether it should go ahead.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com


x

Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Next Post

Iran Rejects Possibility of Oil Production Increase

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw
Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

 Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

 Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer

 Alt text

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

 Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Meltdown Defies Belief
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com