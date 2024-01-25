Low-Carbon Energy Led China’s GDP Growth in 2023

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.30 +1.21 +1.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.22 +1.18 +1.47%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.40 +1.13 +1.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.847 +0.206 +7.80%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.236 +0.027 +1.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.95 +0.10 +0.12%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 83 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.236 +0.027 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 78.45 -0.29 -0.37%
Graph down Murban 1 day 79.95 -0.62 -0.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.83 +0.13 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 786 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.26 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.95 +0.10 +0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.95 +0.10 +0.12%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.26 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 239 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 54.59 +0.72 +1.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 77.24 +0.72 +0.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 75.49 +0.72 +0.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 66.19 +0.72 +1.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 60.99 +0.72 +1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 60.99 +0.72 +1.19%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 65.09 +0.72 +1.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 67.09 +0.72 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 61.59 +0.72 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.60 -0.82 -1.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 80.34 +1.18 +1.49%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 69.15 -0.82 -1.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.75 -0.75 -1.05%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 65.25 +0.75 +1.16%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.79 -0.82 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Biden Vetoes Republican Attempt to Reverse “Buy America” Waiver for EV Chargers

Green Steelmaking Transition Triggers Job Cuts at Tata Steel

Green Steelmaking Transition Triggers Job Cuts at Tata Steel

Tata Steel plans to cut…

U.S. Power Infrastructure Tested by Ongoing Component Shortages

U.S. Power Infrastructure Tested by Ongoing Component Shortages

The U.S. is facing ongoing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Low-Carbon Energy Led China’s GDP Growth in 2023

By Irina Slav - Jan 25, 2024, 1:21 AM CST

Low-carbon energy contributed 40% to China’s economic growth last year, climate think tank the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air has reported, noting that without this boost, China’s GDP would have grown at a more modest 3% than the actual 5.2%.

Per the think tank’s calculations, low-carbon energy projects contributed some $1.6 trillion to the country’s GDP last year, which was more than the contribution of any other sector. The focus was on EVs, solar power, and batteries, the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air said.

Investments in low-carbon energy also went up by 40% in China last year, the organization also reported, with the total reaching the equivalent of $890 billion. This growth in investment was in fact 100% of total investment growth across industries in China, CREA noted.

Commenting on its findings, the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air noted that this growing importance of the so-called clean energy industry, which, per Bloomberg, also features railways, hydropower, and nuclear, makes it central for Beijing’s economic policy.

It also gives players in that industry more clout than those active in other industries but with that growing clout there are also inherent risk. Chief among these is overcapacity.

“The specter of overcapacity means China’s clean-energy investment growth — and its investment-driven economic model in general — cannot continue indefinitely,” said one of the authors of the report, Lauri Myllyvirta.

There are risks of overcapacity in EVs as well. Last year, EV production in China rose by 36%, hitting 9.6 million cars, representing 32% of all cars produced in the country. EV sales absorbed almost all of that output, at 9.5 million.

Yet the EV sector in China is as intensely competitive as its solar sector, featuring more than 94 brands with over 300 models on offer. Still, EVs are going strong in their largest market with exports starting to take off, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Tesla Earnings Miss Estimates, Volume Growth in 2024 "May Be Notably Lower"

Next Post

Biden Admin Delays Controversial Decision on LNG Expansion

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024

 Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com