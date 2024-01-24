Australian Coal Export Ports Threatened by Cyclone

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.42 +1.05 +1.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.38 +0.83 +1.04%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.36 +0.50 +0.63%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.594 +0.144 +5.88%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.227 +0.017 +0.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 82 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.227 +0.017 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.74 +2.12 +2.77%
Graph up Murban 1 day 80.57 +1.93 +2.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Basra Light 785 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.34 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.23 +0.09 +0.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 239 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 53.87 -0.39 -0.72%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 76.52 -0.39 -0.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 74.77 -0.39 -0.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 65.47 -0.39 -0.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 60.27 -0.39 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 60.27 -0.39 -0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 64.37 -0.39 -0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 66.37 -0.39 -0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 60.87 -0.39 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 64.60 -0.82 -1.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 80.34 +1.18 +1.49%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 69.15 -0.82 -1.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 70.75 -0.75 -1.05%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 +1.75 +2.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.11 -0.67 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Spare Capacity To Keep Oil Prices In Check

Cold Weather Has Increased Range Anxiety For EV Drivers

Cold Weather Has Increased Range Anxiety For EV Drivers

The ongoing frigid weather in…

China's Plunge Protection Team Mulls Trillion Yuan Bailout

China's Plunge Protection Team Mulls Trillion Yuan Bailout

China is considering a massive…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Australian Coal Export Ports Threatened by Cyclone

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 24, 2024, 9:30 AM CST

Tropical cyclone Kirrily is tracking toward the state of Queensland in northeastern Australia, making coal port operators nervous about operations and exports.  

Cyclone Kirrily is expected to make landfall on Queensland’s coast and islands late on January 24 or early on January 25.

Coal ports near the Bowen Basin, which contains the largest coal reserves in Australia, are expected to be most affected by the path of the cyclone, according to Argus.  

The Abbot Point, Dalrymple Bay (DBCT), and Hay Point terminals are on the predicted path of the tropical cyclone.

Heavy rainfall is expected to accompany the storm, “And so depending on its path, that rainfall is likely to cause flooding in parts of the state,” Queensland Premier Steven Miles said at a news conference, quoted by The Associated Press.

In the city of Mackay, which hosts the Hay Point and DBCT terminals, the regional harbormaster has closed pilotage areas, waterways, marinas, buoy mooring grids, and anchorages, Argus reported on Wednesday. Vessels are not allowed to leave cyclone moorings until they receive an all-clear from authorities. The local port authorities for Townsville, Bowen, and Abbot Point have also ordered ships not to leave their moorings. 

Australia is the world’s fifth largest producer, the second largest exporter, and has the third largest reserves of coal in the world. The state of Queensland hosts around half of Australia’s black coal mines, according to federal government data. The Bowen Basin in Queensland also holds most of the remaining black coal reserves in Australia.

Before the cyclone, some exports of coking coal out of Australia were delayed due to disruptions to the rail system connecting some of the export terminals in the area, Hay Point, DBCT, and Abbot Point, according to Argus.

ADVERTISEMENT

In June 2023, the four biggest ports in Queensland – Hay Point, DBCT, Abbot Point, and Gladstone – saw their coal exports jump to the highest level in three and a half years, Argus reported at the time.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Says New Discoveries Fully Replaced Its Oil and Gas Reserves in 2023

Next Post

Asia and Africa Oil Imports Jump to Record High on Cheap Russian Crude

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com