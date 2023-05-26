Lloyd’s Register Punishes Indian Shipping Company For Carrying Russian Oil

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins 72.27 +0.44 +0.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 76.57 +0.31 +0.41%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.95 +0.17 +0.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.294 -0.013 -0.56%
Graph up Gasoline 17 mins 2.685 +0.012 +0.44%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.02 +1.30 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.02 +1.30 +1.74%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.31 -2.03 -2.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.49 +1.53 +2.01%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 70.63 -2.21 -3.03%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.685 +0.012 +0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.18 +0.31 +0.41%
Graph down Murban 1 day 77.26 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.68 -1.80 -2.35%
Graph down Basra Light 542 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 75.98 -2.09 -2.68%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.31 -2.03 -2.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.31 -2.03 -2.62%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.35 -2.00 -2.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.49 +1.53 +2.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.25 -2.63 -4.39%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 50.58 -2.51 -4.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 73.98 -2.51 -3.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 72.23 -2.51 -3.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 69.38 -2.51 -3.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 66.08 -2.51 -3.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 66.08 -2.51 -3.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 67.38 -2.51 -3.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 76.33 -2.51 -3.18%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 65.68 -2.51 -3.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.02 +1.30 +1.74%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.00 +1.50 +2.16%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.75 +1.50 +2.37%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 76.87 +1.27 +1.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.87 +1.43 +2.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.82 +1.43 +2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.82 +1.43 +2.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.00 +1.50 +2.16%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 63.25 +1.00 +1.61%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Lloyd’s Register Punishes Indian Shipping Company For Carrying Russian Oil

Small Oil Moves In Where Big Oil Moves Out

Small Oil Moves In Where Big Oil Moves Out

With oil majors increasingly focusing…

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Sees Brent Oil Price Above $80 At Year-End

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Sees Brent Oil Price Above $80 At Year-End

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister believes…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Lloyd’s Register Punishes Indian Shipping Company For Carrying Russian Oil

By Irina Slav - May 26, 2023, 1:58 AM CDT

Lloyd’s Register has removed the certification of 21 vessels operated by Indian shipping company Gatik Ship Management, which is one of the biggest shippers of Russian oil abroad.

"Lloyd's Register is committed to facilitating compliance with sanctions regulations on the trading of Russian oil," Lloyd’s Register told Reuters, which reported the news exclusively.

"Where supported by evidence, we withdraw class and services from any vessels found by the relevant authorities to be breaching international sanctions."

The move by the maritime major follows a similar punitive step by the American Club, which stripped Gatik Ship Management of its protection and indemnity insurance cover last month for selling Russian oil above the G7 price cap of $60.

The EU and G7 on December 5 last year banned maritime transportation services, including insurance and funding, from shipping Russia’s crude oil to third countries if the oil is bought above the price cap of $60 per barrel.

Since then, most media coverage of the cap has been along positive lines, with G7 officials insisting that it is working. There have, however, been also reports of sales of Russian crude above the cap.

Gatik Ship Management is heavily involved in moving Russian crude, with each of the 48 tankers identified as managed by the firm found to have transported crude or refined products from Russia at least once so far this year, according to a database maintained by shipping information system Equasis and data analytics firm Vortexa, cited by Bloomberg in April. Of all tankers managed by Gatik Ship Management, the American Club is listed as the insurer of 34 of them.

Like P&I insurance, classification by Lloyd’s Register or another certification company is important for ships to get insurance cover and enter ports. However, Lloyd’s Register has acknowledged there are also classification providers in India, too: 11 of Gatik’s vessels have certification from the Indian Register of Shipping.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Azerbaijan Boosts Gas Exports To Europe

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China

 Alt text

The Time Is Finally Right For Nuclear Fusion

 Alt text

Just How Important Is The U.S. Shale Industry?

 Alt text

Large Crude Inventory Draw Jolts Oil Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com