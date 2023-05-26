Billionaire Carlos Slim Buys Stake In Huge Mexican Oilfield

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.32 +0.49 +0.68%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.58 +0.32 +0.42%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.95 +0.17 +0.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 16 mins 2.282 -0.025 -1.08%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.693 +0.019 +0.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.02 +1.30 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.02 +1.30 +1.74%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.31 -2.03 -2.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.49 +1.53 +2.01%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 70.63 -2.21 -3.03%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.693 +0.019 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.18 +0.31 +0.41%
Graph down Murban 1 day 77.26 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.68 -1.80 -2.35%
Graph down Basra Light 542 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 75.98 -2.09 -2.68%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.31 -2.03 -2.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.31 -2.03 -2.62%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.35 -2.00 -2.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.49 +1.53 +2.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.25 -2.63 -4.39%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 50.58 -2.51 -4.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 73.98 -2.51 -3.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 72.23 -2.51 -3.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 69.38 -2.51 -3.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 66.08 -2.51 -3.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 66.08 -2.51 -3.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 67.38 -2.51 -3.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 76.33 -2.51 -3.18%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 65.68 -2.51 -3.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.02 +1.30 +1.74%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.00 +1.50 +2.16%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.75 +1.50 +2.37%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 76.87 +1.27 +1.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.87 +1.43 +2.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.82 +1.43 +2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.82 +1.43 +2.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.00 +1.50 +2.16%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 63.25 +1.00 +1.61%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Billionaire Carlos Slim Buys Stake In Huge Mexican Oilfield

Why AI Is The Future Of Offshore Oil Drilling

Why AI Is The Future Of Offshore Oil Drilling

Shell announced plans to use…

Why Erdogan Is Expected To Win Turkey's Presidential Runoff

Why Erdogan Is Expected To Win Turkey's Presidential Runoff

After no candidate was able…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Billionaire Carlos Slim Buys Stake In Huge Mexican Oilfield

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 26, 2023, 5:10 AM CDT

Talos Energy is selling 49.9% of its Mexican subsidiary to a unit of Grupo Carso, owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, with which the buyer gets access to the huge Zama oilfield offshore Mexico.

Talos Energy on Thursday announced that Zamajal, a wholly owned subsidiary of Grupo Carso, has agreed to acquire a 49.9% interest in Talos’ Mexican subsidiary, Talos Mexico, which holds the company’s 17.4% stake in the Zama offshore oil project.

Talos will remain the controlling shareholder of Talos Mexico, while the transaction is expected to close within the third quarter of 2023, subject to approval by Mexico’s Federal Economic Competition Commission COFECE.

The purchase price for the 49.9% stake in Talos Mexico is $124.75 million, implying a minimum valuation of around $250 million for the full 17.4% stake in Zama.

Carlos Slim and family are currently number 10 on the Forbes list of the world’s richest people. 

The investment from Slim’s conglomerate in Talos and the Zama oilfield comes as Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is enacting reforms and business moves seen as unfriendly for private companies.

Talos Energy, leading a consortium of foreign oil companies, discovered the large Zama oil deposit in 2017. At an estimated 670 million recoverable barrels of oil, the discovery was the largest oil find in Mexico by a private company in decades.  

Mexico’s state oil firm Pemex, however, has said that the Zama deposit extends to a neighboring block operated by the state company. Mexico, whose president Lopez Obrador seeks a greater role for Pemex in domestic oil production, appointed last year Pemex as operator of the Zama oilfield. A so-called Unitization Resolution of the Zama field provides for joint development of the entire reservoir instead of each party developing its own block.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, Pemex and its partners in the Zama discovery submitted the development plan for the project that could see its oil production reach levels greater than 10% of Mexico’s current output. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Lloyd’s Register Punishes Indian Shipping Company For Carrying Russian Oil

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China

 Alt text

The Time Is Finally Right For Nuclear Fusion

 Alt text

Just How Important Is The U.S. Shale Industry?

 Alt text

Large Crude Inventory Draw Jolts Oil Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com