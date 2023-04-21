Tanker Firm Loses Insurance Protection Over Carrying Russian Crude

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.32 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.03 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.85 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.209 -0.040 -1.78%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.599 +0.012 +0.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.18 -1.90 -2.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.18 -1.90 -2.29%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.68 -2.65 -3.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.41 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 76.24 -2.22 -2.83%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.599 +0.012 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.00 -1.75 -2.11%
Graph down Murban 1 day 81.93 -2.05 -2.44%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 77.64 -2.58 -3.22%
Graph down Basra Light 507 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 81.36 -2.47 -2.95%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 80.68 -2.65 -3.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.68 -2.65 -3.18%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.91 -2.64 -3.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.41 -2.02 -2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.92 -1.46 -2.27%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 56.12 -1.87 -3.22%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 79.52 -1.87 -2.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 77.77 -1.87 -2.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 74.92 -1.87 -2.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 71.62 -1.87 -2.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 71.62 -1.87 -2.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 72.92 -1.87 -2.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 81.87 -1.87 -2.23%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 71.22 -1.87 -2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.18 -1.90 -2.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.50 -1.75 -2.27%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.25 -1.75 -2.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 84.32 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.69 -1.67 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.64 -1.67 -2.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.64 -1.67 -2.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 -1.75 -2.27%
Chart Kansas Common 51 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Net zero nonsense
  • 2 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 hour Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 23 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 2 days Energy Armageddon

Breaking News:

China’s Top Refiners Beat Independents To Cheap Russian Oil Supply

How Energy Efficient Are Tiny Homes?

How Energy Efficient Are Tiny Homes?

Tiny homes are gaining popularity,…

Exxon Faces Shareholder Scrutiny Over Unclear Decommissioning Plans

Exxon Faces Shareholder Scrutiny Over Unclear Decommissioning Plans

Investors are challenging Exxon Mobil…

A U.S. Shale Job Boom Is Coming

A U.S. Shale Job Boom Is Coming

Workers in the U.S. shale…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tanker Firm Loses Insurance Protection Over Carrying Russian Crude

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 21, 2023, 5:38 AM CDT
  • A tanker company has lost its P&I insurance from the American Club because it intends to ship Russian crude above the G7 price cap.
  • The EU and G7 banned maritime transportation services from shipping Russia’s crude oil to third countries if the oil is bought above $60 per barrel.
  • Mumbai-based Gatik Ship Management, the company that lost its insurance, is heavily involved in moving Russian crude.
Join Our Community

An India-based tanker company has lost its protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance from the American Club because the Western insurer was informed that the shipping firm intended to transport Russian crude oil bought above the G7 price cap of $60 per barrel, a source with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg

The EU and G7 banned on December 5 maritime transportation services, including insurance and funding, from shipping Russia’s crude oil to third countries if the oil is bought above the price cap of $60 per barrel.  

Now Mumbai-based Gatik Ship Management has lost its P&I coverage, protecting against oil spills and collisions, the American Club confirmed for Bloomberg.   

Gatik Ship Management is heavily involved in moving Russian crude, with each of the 48 tankers identified as managed by the firm found to have transported crude or refined products from Russia at least once so far this year, according to a database maintained by shipping information system Equasis and data analytics firm Vortexa, cited by Bloomberg. Of all tankers managed by Gatik Ship Management, the American Club is listed as the insurer of 34 of them.  

Earlier this week, the U.S. Treasury Department published a warning to U.S. companies about possible evasion of a price cap on exported Russian oil, pointing specifically to oil exported through the Eastern Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline and ports in eastern Russia.

“These U.S. service providers may be unaware that they are providing covered services involving Russian oil purchased above the price cap, as the non-U.S. persons involved in the exports may have provided incomplete or false documentation or used other deceptive practices,” the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said.

Since the West announced it would impose a price cap on Russia’s oil, an unusually large number of tankers have changed ownership in what analysts and shipping industry officials believe was a push from Russia to continue shipping large volumes of its crude and entities willing to profit from Russian oil trade in a sanctions regime. The ‘dark’ or ‘shadow’ fleet of oil tankers has grown to now include tankers not only shipping sanctioned Iranian and Venezuelan oil, but also increasingly larger volumes of Russian oil and products.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Biden Administration Is Considering Refilling The SPR This Fall
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What Does The Future Look Like For Oil & Gas?

What Does The Future Look Like For Oil & Gas?
A U.S. Shale Job Boom Is Coming

A U.S. Shale Job Boom Is Coming
Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem

Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem
Atomic Breakthrough Could Have Huge Implications For Petroleum Refining

Atomic Breakthrough Could Have Huge Implications For Petroleum Refining
O’Leary Looks For A U.S. State To Host His $14 Billion Refinery

O’Leary Looks For A U.S. State To Host His $14 Billion Refinery

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com