Libya’s NOC Will Resume Phase 2 At Top Gas Field Soon

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 62.86 -0.28 -0.44%
Brent Crude 11 mins 72.87 +0.04 +0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.557 +0.273 +8.31%
Mars US 3 days 67.54 -0.55 -0.81%
Opec Basket 5 days 72.64 -2.87 -3.80%
Urals 4 days 73.84 +3.62 +5.16%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.00 -0.80 -1.11%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.00 -0.80 -1.11%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Mexican Basket 5 days 70.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.557 +0.273 +8.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 15 hours 70.64 -0.09 -0.13%
Murban 15 hours 72.99 -0.68 -0.92%
Iran Heavy 4 days 68.01 -0.24 -0.35%
Basra Light 4 days 72.34 -0.06 -0.08%
Saharan Blend 4 days 70.97 -0.92 -1.28%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Girassol 4 days 72.07 -0.13 -0.18%
Opec Basket 5 days 72.64 -2.87 -3.80%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 26.41 +1.21 +4.80%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 15.64 -0.05 -0.32%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 45.14 -0.55 -1.20%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 63.24 -0.55 -0.86%
Sweet Crude 4 days 23.24 +0.55 +2.42%
Peace Sour 4 days 19.14 +5.45 +39.81%
Peace Sour 4 days 19.14 +5.45 +39.81%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 41.14 -0.55 -1.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 28.14 -0.55 -1.92%
Central Alberta 4 days 15.14 -0.55 -3.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.00 -0.80 -1.11%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Giddings 4 days 53.25 -0.75 -1.39%
ANS West Coast 1 min 75.96 +2.72 +3.71%
West Texas Sour 4 days 57.09 -0.55 -0.95%
Eagle Ford 4 days 61.04 -0.55 -0.89%
Eagle Ford 4 days 61.04 -0.55 -0.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 59.59 -0.55 -0.91%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.50 -0.50 -0.93%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.15 -0.55 -0.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Petrol versus EV
  • 11 minutes Rise of Far-Right in Latin America Might Lead to War
  • 14 minutes Oil Rally Faces Tidal Wave of Supply
  • 2 hours US Coal On Track For Record Capacity Decline, Closing 15.4 Gigawatts
  • 3 hours A lesson from VW
  • 5 hours Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 43 mins A powerful new battery could give us electric planes that don’t pollute
  • 4 hours Regime: Despite Sanctions, Iran Will Sell Oil
  • 6 hours Iranian Tankers Go Dark
  • 11 hours Natural Gas Trucking in Los Angeles
  • 10 hours HIgher natural gas prices 2019 and beyond
  • 9 hours "Troika Of Tyranny"- US Vows Tough Approach To Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba
  • 9 hours Are there more electric or natural gas vehicles in the world?
  • 20 hours US electricity customers are unknowingly paying an extra $1 Billion for coal power
  • 9 hours Affordable, Efficient Solar Power For Our Homes?
  • 1 day Gloom and Doom, and Oil at $120

Breaking News:

Nigeria's NNPC Could Ink Oil Swap Deals With Two More Supermajors

High Oil Prices Are Already Destroying Demand

High Oil Prices Are Already Destroying Demand

IEA Director Fatih Birol has…

Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

Why Trump Decided To Back Down On Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya’s NOC Will Resume Phase 2 At Top Gas Field Soon

By Irina Slav - Nov 05, 2018, 9:30 AM CST Sanalla

Libya’s National Oil Corporation will soon resume the Phase 2 development of the Bahr Essalam field—the largest producing offshore gas deposit in the country—and by the end of the year, the phase should be completed. This is what NOC’s chairman Mustafa Sanalla said in a statement following a meeting with Italian Eni’s head, Claudio Descalzi. Eni and NOC operate Bahr Essalam jointly.

The second phase of development of the field began in July this year and was supposed to be finalized last month, but work was delayed. This phase should add, according to Eni, 400 million cu ft of natural gas to its daily production, which now stands at 700 million cu ft. The field’s reserves are calculated at more than 260 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

At the time when Phase 2 was launched, NOC’s Sanalla said the field’s development would benefit Libya’s economy by reducing its dependence on liquid fuel imports for its power plants.

At the same time, Libya continues to boost its crude oil production, it’s flagship export commodity, despite disruptions, to raise its crude oil production to more than 1 million bpd so far this year. This could rise substantially once BP and Eni resume production at a field they co-operate.

BP has 85 percent in an offshore oil and gas block in the North African country, and earlier this year the Italian major struck a deal with BP to buy half of it. BP’s chief executive Bob Dudley told Reuters last month the two will begin exploratory drilling in the first quarter of 2019.

BP won two exploration licenses in Libya back in 2007, but the 2011 civil war interrupted its plans for the country. This will be the first project that the UK-based supermajor will undertake in the still troubled country after the end of the civil war.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Next Post

China And India Get Waivers From U.S. Sanctions On Iran’s Oil

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

 Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 Alt text

The Overlooked Giant In Renewables

 Alt text

UN Puts $2.4 Trillion Annual Price Tag On Mitigating Climate Change
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com