Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 4 hours 63.14 -0.55 -0.86%
Brent Crude 3 hours 72.83 -0.06 -0.08%
Natural Gas 4 hours 3.284 +0.047 +1.45%
Mars US 3 hours 67.54 -0.55 -0.81%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.64 -2.87 -3.80%
Urals 20 hours 73.84 +3.62 +5.16%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.80 -1.51 -2.06%
Bonny Light 20 hours 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Mexican Basket 2 days 70.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Marine 20 hours 70.73 -2.08 -2.86%
Murban 20 hours 73.67 -2.03 -2.68%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 68.01 -0.24 -0.35%
Basra Light 20 hours 72.34 -0.06 -0.08%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 70.97 -0.92 -1.28%
Bonny Light 20 hours 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Girassol 20 hours 72.07 -0.13 -0.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 25.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 15.69 -4.12 -20.80%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 45.69 -1.62 -3.42%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.79 -1.62 -2.48%
Sweet Crude 2 days 22.69 -1.62 -6.66%
Peace Sour 2 days 13.69 -1.62 -10.58%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 41.69 -3.62 -7.99%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 28.69 -1.62 -5.34%
Central Alberta 2 days 15.69 -1.62 -9.36%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Giddings 20 hours 53.25 -0.75 -1.39%
ANS West Coast 1 min 75.96 +2.72 +3.71%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 57.09 -0.55 -0.95%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.04 -0.55 -0.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 59.59 -0.55 -0.91%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 -1.50 -2.70%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.70 -1.62 -2.15%
All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 02, 2018, 8:00 PM CDT

Most of the world’s top oil trading houses expect oil prices to decline next year as slowing global economic growth and rising oil supply is expected to compensate for fewer Iranian crude barrels on the market, executives at the largest oil traders said at the Reuters Global Commodities Summit on Friday.

According to Vitol’s chief executive Russell Hardy, oil markets are not that tight right now and a fair price of oil going into 2019 “is probably closer to the $70 or $65 per barrel mark than the $85-$90 area that some people are talking about.” 

Nearly a month ago, at the Oil & Money conference in London in early October, the top executives of Vitol, Trafigura, Gunvor, and Glencore predicted the price of oil next year at between $65 and $100 a barrel due to a combination of many other factors apart from the U.S. sanctions on Iran.

While Vitol Group chairman Ian Taylor was the most bearish among the top oil traders, seeing Brent Crude at $65 a barrel next year, Trafigura’s chief executive Jeremy Weir was the most bullish and said he wouldn’t be surprised to see oil hitting $100 per barrel by the end of next year.

Vitol has now revised down its oil demand growth forecast for next year to 1.3 million bpd from 1.5 million bpd expected earlier, Hardy said on Friday.

Gunvor’s chief executive Torbjörn Törnqvist thinks that oil prices will stay at current levels of around $75 a barrel Brent next year because producers are aware of the fact that higher prices would dent demand growth, which could lead to another glut. 

Related: U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

Mercuria’s chief executive Marco Dunand, for his part, believes that because of the trade tensions and other factors, demand may not be as strong next year as initially expected.

“The chances are that we are going to be building oil inventories,” Dunand said at the Reuters Global Commodities Summit on Thursday.

If Brent Crude prices hold to $70 into 2019, OPEC and allies could start questioning whether they hadn’t overreacted with adding supply, and may reverse their strategy to cutting production again, Dunand said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

