US Court to Decide Fate Of Venezuela’s Citgo Refinery

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.83 -0.55 -0.93%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.06 -0.63 -0.96%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.275 +0.007 +0.31%
Mars US 11 hours 61.98 +0.75 +1.22%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.79 -0.26 -0.40%
Urals 1 day 61.00 +1.05 +1.75%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.63 -0.30 -0.48%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.63 -0.30 -0.48%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.88 +0.96 +1.46%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.63 +0.04 +0.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.275 +0.007 +0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 64.25 +0.99 +1.56%
Murban 1 day 65.24 +0.88 +1.37%
Iran Heavy 1 day 59.05 +0.75 +1.29%
Basra Light 1 day 67.59 +1.14 +1.72%
Saharan Blend 1 day 64.70 +0.68 +1.06%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.88 +0.96 +1.46%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.88 +0.96 +1.46%
Girassol 1 day 66.51 +1.02 +1.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.79 -0.26 -0.40%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 11 hours 42.96 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 12 hours 45.53 +1.70 +3.88%
Canadian Condensate 10 days 55.03 +1.55 +2.90%
Premium Synthetic 12 hours 59.83 +1.55 +2.66%
Sweet Crude 12 hours 55.08 +1.75 +3.28%
Peace Sour 12 hours 53.38 +1.55 +2.99%
Peace Sour 12 hours 53.38 +1.55 +2.99%
Light Sour Blend 12 hours 55.88 +1.55 +2.85%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 59.63 +2.05 +3.56%
Central Alberta 12 hours 54.38 +2.30 +4.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.63 -0.30 -0.48%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 47.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.98 +0.11 +0.16%
West Texas Sour 1 day 53.33 +1.55 +2.99%
Eagle Ford 1 day 57.28 +1.55 +2.78%
Eagle Ford 1 day 57.28 +1.55 +2.78%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.00 -0.25 -0.52%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.96 -0.07 -0.10%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 5 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 8 minutes The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 12 minutes The Plastics Problem
  • 5 hours SHALE MAGIC: Let the oil flow: US to lead oil output growth through 2030: ConocoPhillips chief economist
  • 5 hours Philadelphia Energy Solutions seeks to permanently shut oil refinery - sources
  • 10 hours IMO 2020
  • 3 hours Climate change & Wildfires: More Wildfires To The Western U.S., Will Affect Tens Of Millions Of People
  • 10 hours Ireland To Ban New Petrol And Diesel Vehicles From 2030
  • 12 hours EIA reports 12 mm bbls U.S. Inventory draw . . . . NO BIG DEAL . . . because U.S. EXPORTED RECORD 12 MILLION BARRELS DAY OF CRUDE + PETROLEUM PRODUCTS ! ! ! THAT'S HUGE !
  • 11 hours Its called reality: Economic, policy challenges to make Asia's energy transition painfully slow
  • 8 hours To be(lieve) or Not To be(lieve): U.S. Treasury Secretary Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Is 90% Done
  • 11 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 7 hours On the hobby side of things
  • 2 hours Democrats Green Beauty Pageant
  • 11 hours Oil Demand Needs to Halve: Equinor

Breaking News:

US Court to Decide Fate Of Venezuela’s Citgo Refinery

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

Fracking has been an “unmitigated…

Mexico Moves To Ramp Up Oil Production

Mexico Moves To Ramp Up Oil Production

After decades of dredging through…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

US Court to Decide Fate Of Venezuela’s Citgo Refinery

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 26, 2019, 11:59 PM CDT Citgo HQ

Official Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and US-recognized Venezuelan President Juan Guaido are both vying for control over PDVSA’s refinery in the United States—Citgo—and a US court is set to decide who will control it, according to Reuters.

Citgo Petroleum Corp., one of the largest oil refineries in the United States, is currently clumsily operating with two dueling boards of directors—one appointed by Maduro and one appointed by Guaido, and both are digging in over the power struggle for Venezuela’s US-based refinery. Maduro filed a lawsuit yesterday in a Delaware court, according to Reuters, to officially recognize Maduro’s hand-picked board in order to take control over Citgo’s $30 billion in revenue.

The Venezuelan Supreme Court has previously ruled in Maduro’s favor, but the ruling did little to encourage Guaido to step aside when it comes to the critical asset. Guaido’s appointed chairwoman is the one who has been running Citgo in the United States.

Citgo said that it was confident that the US courts would recognize Guaido’s claim to appoint directors, and Maduro is unrelenting in trying to usurp his authority. As part of his reclamation efforts, several Citgo executives—five of whom were American citizens—were jailed over a year ago when they returned to Venezuela for a meeting. The so-called Citgo 6 are still in custody awaiting trial, standing accused of corruption, embezzlement, and crafting a debt restructuring deal that was viewed by the Maduro administration as being unfavorable to PDVSA.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Kuwait Plans Natural Gas Expansion Overseas

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com