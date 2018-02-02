Lebanon Defends Right To Drill For Gas In Offshore Blocks

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.83 +0.03 +0.05%
Brent Crude 11 mins 69.54 -0.11 -0.16%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.909 +0.053 +1.86%
Mars US 11 hours 63.90 +1.17 +1.87%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.28 -0.32 -0.48%
Urals 1 day 67.43 +0.93 +1.40%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.37 +0.18 +0.27%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.37 +0.18 +0.27%
Bonny Light 1 day 69.64 +0.75 +1.09%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.39 +0.31 +0.53%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.909 +0.053 +1.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 65.88 +0.45 +0.69%
Murban 1 day 69.28 +0.60 +0.87%
Iran Heavy 1 day 66.40 +0.78 +1.19%
Basra Light 1 day 64.98 +0.94 +1.47%
Saharan Blend 1 day 69.50 +0.57 +0.83%
Bonny Light 1 day 69.64 +0.75 +1.09%
Bonny Light 1 day 69.64 +0.75 +1.09%
Girassol 1 day 69.24 +0.70 +1.02%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.28 -0.32 -0.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 11 hours 36.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 33.30 +1.07 +3.32%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 65.30 +1.07 +1.67%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 66.65 +1.07 +1.63%
Sweet Crude 1 day 58.80 +1.07 +1.85%
Peace Sour 1 day 50.80 +1.07 +2.15%
Peace Sour 1 day 50.80 +1.07 +2.15%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 60.85 +1.07 +1.79%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 62.80 +1.07 +1.73%
Central Alberta 1 day 52.80 +1.07 +2.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.37 +0.18 +0.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 62.25 +1.00 +1.63%
Giddings 1 day 56.00 +1.00 +1.82%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.23 -1.34 -1.90%
West Texas Sour 1 day 59.75 +1.30 +2.22%
Eagle Ford 1 day 63.70 +1.30 +2.08%
Eagle Ford 1 day 63.70 +1.30 +2.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 62.25 +1.30 +2.13%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.00 +0.25 +0.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.99 -0.02 -0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Lebanon Defends Right To Drill For Gas In Offshore Blocks
  • 6 hours Lack Of Crude Forces Nigeria’s Kaduna Refinery To Shutter
  • 10 hours Pipeline Bottleneck for Canada-U.S. Routes Costs $5 Per Barrel
  • 12 hours Aramco, Alphabet Discuss Joint Tech Hub In Saudi Arabia
  • 14 hours Shell Set To Topple Exxon As Big Oil’s Biggest Cash Generator
  • 16 hours China’s CNOOC Plans Highest Capital Spending Since 2014
  • 18 hours Asian Oil Companies Face $100B Well Decommissioning Bill
  • 19 hours Shell Snaps Up Nine Blocks In Mexico Oil Tender
  • 1 day OPEC Output Climbs In January Despite Venezuelan Crisis
  • 1 day BP Predicts Natural Gas Will Be World’s Main Fossil Fuel By 2040
  • 1 day U.S. Tax Overhaul Boosts Oil Sector By Billions
  • 2 days Russia Warns Against Cutting Off North Korea’s Oil
  • 2 days Chevron Makes Major Oil Discovery In Deepwater Gulf Of Mexico
  • 2 days Cuba Expands Fuel Imports From Algeria As Venezuela Falters
  • 2 days British Columbia Proposes New Rules For Trans Mountain Pipeline
  • 3 days Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build
  • 3 days U.S. And Iranian Naval Forces Get Friendly In Major Oil Vein
  • 3 days Iraq To Export 60,000 Bpd Kirkuk Oil To Iran In Swap Deal
  • 3 days Senior Battery Engineer Leaves Tesla
  • 3 days China’s Coal-To-Gas Transition Sputters
  • 3 days Iraq Loosens Export Rules To Get Better Prices
  • 3 days North Korea Forced To Curb Military Exercises As Oil Embargo Continues
  • 3 days Washington State’s Oil-By-Rail Project Denied By Governor
  • 4 days Four New Oil Refineries In Iraq Will Add 700,000-bpd Capacity
  • 4 days Canada’s Fort Hills Oil Sands Project Achieves First Oil
  • 4 days Ecuador Makes Progress In Oil Export Talks With China
  • 4 days Chinese Coal Futures Spike On Shortage Concerns
  • 6 days Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge
  • 6 days New U.S. Sanctions Target Russian Officials And Energy Executives
  • 7 days Tesla Battles Rumors Of Quality Shortcuts From CNBC Report
  • 7 days Iran Says Nuclear Deal “Absolutely Not Renegotiable”
  • 7 days Largest Onshore Projects To Add 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Oil Supply By 2025
  • 7 days China Faces Fresh Heating, Power Shortages
  • 7 days U.S. Targets Oil Tankers Violating North Korean Sanctions
  • 7 days Nigeria Adds 200,000 Barrels Per Day To Its Offshore Output Capacity
  • 8 days France Vows To Shut All Coal-Fired Power Plants By 2021
  • 8 days Mexico Hastens To Auction Oil Blocks Before Presidential Election
  • 8 days Dozens Of Small U.S. Refiners Seek Biofuel Waivers From EPA
  • 8 days Road Safety Watchdog Launches Probe Into Tesla Crash
  • 9 days First Nations Tribes To Oppose Tanker Ban Set To Threaten Eagle Spirit Pipeline

Breaking News:

Lebanon Defends Right To Drill For Gas In Offshore Blocks

Three Factors That Could End The Oil Rally

Three Factors That Could End The Oil Rally

The recent rise in oil…

What's Behind Canada's Oil Driller Exodus?

What's Behind Canada's Oil Driller Exodus?

Canadian drillers are moving rigs…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Lebanon Defends Right To Drill For Gas In Offshore Blocks

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Feb 02, 2018, 3:00 AM CST Natural Gas Rig

The Lebanese oil ministry will move forward in its much-anticipated oil and gas tender, despite the inclusion of disputed territories in some of the allotted blocks, a new report says.

Current explorations taking place in an offshore gas field are “by all accounts” part of Israel, according to the Israeli defense minister. Lebanese minister Cesar Abi Khalil, on the other hand, considers the statement to be an aggression against Beirut, since Lebanon has demarcated its maritime borders and reported them to the United Nations previously.

In December, the results of Lebanon’s first tender authorized Eni, Total, and Novatek to explore natural gas prospects in two offshore blocks.

Heated letters sent to the UN by Beirut and Jerusalem from 2010-2011 showed the two nations squabbling over the right to claim an 860 kilometer triangular area as part of their respective exclusive economic zones. The dispute is still active, but energy companies are accustomed to working around border disagreements, usually by agreeing to develop a contentious block without touching areas considered to be the most contentious.

Lebanon and neighboring Cyprus signed an agreement delineating their maritime boundaries in 2007, but it remains unratified.

U.K.-based Spectrum performed surveys on the area between 2006 and 2013. The 2D and 3D seismic tests, which covered over 70 percent of Lebanese coastal waters, said the seabed could hold anywhere between 12 to 25 trillion cubic feet of it being recoverable. Before drilling began last month, Lebanon had not achieved a single well in its seabed, so all analysis of potential reserves need to be taken with a grain of salt.

In 2013, former energy minister Gebran Basil said reserves within Lebanese waters totaled 95.9 trillion cubic feet, emphasizing that reserves may be larger than previously expected. These figures were speculative, put out at a press conference to drum up excitement for the licensing round.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Lack Of Crude Forces Nigeria’s Kaduna Refinery To Shutter

Next Post

Lack Of Crude Forces Nigeria’s Kaduna Refinery To Shutter

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

 Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

Most Commented

Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Alt text

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com