  • 4 hours Lack Of Crude Forces Nigeria’s Kaduna Refinery To Shutter
  • 8 hours Pipeline Bottleneck for Canada-U.S. Routes Costs $5 Per Barrel
  • 10 hours Aramco, Alphabet Discuss Joint Tech Hub In Saudi Arabia
  • 12 hours Shell Set To Topple Exxon As Big Oil’s Biggest Cash Generator
  • 13 hours China’s CNOOC Plans Highest Capital Spending Since 2014
  • 15 hours Asian Oil Companies Face $100B Well Decommissioning Bill
  • 16 hours Shell Snaps Up Nine Blocks In Mexico Oil Tender
  • 23 hours OPEC Output Climbs In January Despite Venezuelan Crisis
  • 1 day BP Predicts Natural Gas Will Be World’s Main Fossil Fuel By 2040
  • 1 day U.S. Tax Overhaul Boosts Oil Sector By Billions
  • 1 day Russia Warns Against Cutting Off North Korea’s Oil
  • 2 days Chevron Makes Major Oil Discovery In Deepwater Gulf Of Mexico
  • 2 days Cuba Expands Fuel Imports From Algeria As Venezuela Falters
  • 2 days British Columbia Proposes New Rules For Trans Mountain Pipeline
  • 2 days Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build
  • 2 days U.S. And Iranian Naval Forces Get Friendly In Major Oil Vein
  • 3 days Iraq To Export 60,000 Bpd Kirkuk Oil To Iran In Swap Deal
  • 3 days Senior Battery Engineer Leaves Tesla
  • 3 days China’s Coal-To-Gas Transition Sputters
  • 3 days Iraq Loosens Export Rules To Get Better Prices
  • 3 days North Korea Forced To Curb Military Exercises As Oil Embargo Continues
  • 3 days Washington State’s Oil-By-Rail Project Denied By Governor
  • 3 days Four New Oil Refineries In Iraq Will Add 700,000-bpd Capacity
  • 3 days Canada’s Fort Hills Oil Sands Project Achieves First Oil
  • 4 days Ecuador Makes Progress In Oil Export Talks With China
  • 4 days Chinese Coal Futures Spike On Shortage Concerns
  • 6 days Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge
  • 6 days New U.S. Sanctions Target Russian Officials And Energy Executives
  • 6 days Tesla Battles Rumors Of Quality Shortcuts From CNBC Report
  • 6 days Iran Says Nuclear Deal “Absolutely Not Renegotiable”
  • 7 days Largest Onshore Projects To Add 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Oil Supply By 2025
  • 7 days China Faces Fresh Heating, Power Shortages
  • 7 days U.S. Targets Oil Tankers Violating North Korean Sanctions
  • 7 days Nigeria Adds 200,000 Barrels Per Day To Its Offshore Output Capacity
  • 7 days France Vows To Shut All Coal-Fired Power Plants By 2021
  • 7 days Mexico Hastens To Auction Oil Blocks Before Presidential Election
  • 8 days Dozens Of Small U.S. Refiners Seek Biofuel Waivers From EPA
  • 8 days Road Safety Watchdog Launches Probe Into Tesla Crash
  • 8 days Saudi Aramco To Expand Business In The U.S. After Tax Bill
  • 9 days First Nations Tribes To Oppose Tanker Ban Set To Threaten Eagle Spirit Pipeline

Lack Of Crude Forces Nigeria’s Kaduna Refinery To Shutter

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Feb 01, 2018, 10:00 PM CST Kaduna refinery Nigeria

A lack of raw supplies has caused the Kaduna refinery in Nigeria to shut down, according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Reuters said the state-run oil firm had been making arrangements for a shipment of crude to resume production at the 110,000-barrel per day facility.

Last September, the NNPC announced plans to shutter the three facilities to allow for repairs, but it is unclear if that actually happened.

Oil Minister Emmanuel Kachikwu hinted in December that a technical committee would submit its report for presidential approval. The document will detail “work aimed at bringing the four refineries operated by NNPC in Kaduna, Warri, and Port Harcourt back to their nameplate production capacities…which would eventually start in January 2018.”

“As you know, it is being the perception of the public that the repairs of the refineries are never done thoroughly. So this time, our intention is to shut down the refineries when we are ready, and then fully bring them back to what they should be as new refineries,” NNPC Managing Director Maikanti Baru said during the Nigerian Pipeline Security Conference going in Abuja last year.

Related: Goldman: Oil To Top $80 Within Six Months

Despite being Africa’s largest crude oil producer, Nigerian refining capacity is low, which has forced the government to spend foreign currency reserves on purchases of refined oil goods. Building new refineries within the country’s borders would allow Lagos to revitalize aging oil facilities while preserving foreign currency resources.

Nigeria’s oil industry and economy suffered in 2016, not only from the low oil prices, but also from persistent militant attacks on oil infrastructure that crippled crude oil production. The sabotages reduced Nigeria’s output from more than 2 million bpd at its highest point in 2015 to 1.4 million bpd last summer, the lowest production level in 30 years. Over the course of 2017, a ceasefire with the militias allowed output to recover for the most part.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



