Lack Of Wind Leaves UK Turbine Investors Short-Changed

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.17 -0.07 -0.10%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.89 +0.31 +0.43%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.737 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 18 hours 69.22 +2.16 +3.22%
Opec Basket 1 day 70.91 +0.53 +0.75%
Urals 2 days 67.83 -3.68 -5.15%
Louisiana Light 1 day 70.67 +0.51 +0.73%
Louisiana Light 1 day 70.67 +0.51 +0.73%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.41 +1.28 +1.77%
Mexican Basket 1 day 64.32 +0.33 +0.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.737 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 69.98 +0.75 +1.08%
Murban 1 day 72.77 +0.59 +0.82%
Iran Heavy 1 day 68.44 +1.34 +2.00%
Basra Light 1 day 71.25 -0.50 -0.70%
Saharan Blend 1 day 72.53 +1.40 +1.97%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.41 +1.28 +1.77%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.41 +1.28 +1.77%
Girassol 1 day 72.86 +1.43 +2.00%
Opec Basket 1 day 70.91 +0.53 +0.75%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.08 -0.09 -0.22%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 50.99 +0.49 +0.97%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 65.94 +0.49 +0.75%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 68.54 +0.49 +0.72%
Sweet Crude 1 day 63.39 +0.49 +0.78%
Peace Sour 1 day 59.54 +0.49 +0.83%
Peace Sour 1 day 59.54 +0.49 +0.83%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 62.29 +0.49 +0.79%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 69.24 +0.49 +0.71%
Central Alberta 1 day 60.54 +0.49 +0.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 70.67 +0.51 +0.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 66.00 +0.75 +1.15%
Giddings 1 day 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
ANS West Coast 2 days 73.94 +0.52 +0.71%
West Texas Sour 1 day 63.41 +0.70 +1.12%
Eagle Ford 1 day 67.36 +0.70 +1.05%
Eagle Ford 1 day 67.36 +0.70 +1.05%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 65.91 +0.70 +1.07%
Kansas Common 1 day 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
Buena Vista 1 day 75.97 +0.70 +0.93%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Chile Becomes The Latest Country To Commit To 100% Renewables
  • 12 minutes Does S Arabia Have 2 Mln Barrels in Spare Capacity?
  • 18 minutes WTI needs to stay above 70.x, for rally to continue.
  • 14 hours Can US sue OPEC?
  • 5 mins Verbal War - Merkel: Europe Can't Rely On U.S. To Impose World Order
  • 5 hours What's wrong with SA oil consumption?
  • 21 hours Rally on Hold, if 69.5 don't break, 62.5 could be next.
  • 52 mins GE CEO: China Tariffs Could Cost Conglomerate Up To $400 million
  • 21 hours FBI Director: Russia Continues to Sow Discord In The U.S.
  • 6 hours Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 1 hour XOM @ 83 headed for 70s
  • 17 hours US disavows carbon tax
  • 23 hours Iran's President Warns Over U.S. Push For Countries To Stop Buying Oil From Iran
  • 23 hours Where 3 Million Electric Vehicle Batteries Will Go When They Retire?
  • 1 hour Will the trade war hurt US project builds? Not if the US does it right.
  • 21 hours Britain Has Identified Russians Suspected Of Skripal Nerve Attack?

Breaking News:

Lack Of Wind Leaves UK Turbine Investors Short-Changed

Putin Assures Trump: Russia Will Keep Ukraine Gas Transit

Putin Assures Trump: Russia Will Keep Ukraine Gas Transit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has…

Russia: Oil Producers Will Act If Market Deficit Emerges

Russia: Oil Producers Will Act If Market Deficit Emerges

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is a veteran investigative journalist covering Europe and the Middle East, and a senior consultant for Divergente Research.

More Info

Share

Related News

Lack Of Wind Leaves UK Turbine Investors Short-Changed

By Damir Kaletovic - Jul 20, 2018, 10:00 AM CDT Sky

It’s been a stifling summer of disappointment for investors in the UK’s wind farms, which a heatwave has put at a standstill that’s seen a major drop in power generation eat away at millions of pounds in profits.

As a prolonged ‘wind drought’ ensues, British energy giant SSE has announced an £80-million (around $104 million) reduction in quarterly profits, with both offshore and inland wind farms experiencing 15 percent lower output than originally anticipated.

SEE also said that electricity output from hydropower stations was 20 percent lower than expected.

The dismal numbers from the company’s first fiscal quarter indicated to investors that the full-year results may also take a hit, prompting share prices to plunge more than percent to £13.50 on Thursday.

"This new financial year has so far been characterised by lower than expected output of renewable energy and persistently high gas prices, but looking ahead, we are very focused on fulfilling our obligations to energy customers and delivering on our key priorities,” SEE CEO Alistair Phillips-Davies said, as reported by the BBC.

The country’s National Grid noted a 30-percent drop in wind generation in recent weeks.

“Between 4th June and 15th July wind generation was around 30 percent lower compared to the same period last year. Electricity demand is low and we’re comfortable with the level of spare generation we have available,” grid authorities said in a statement.

Related: Oil Prices Rebound As Saudis Expect Reduced Exports In August

While the SSE financials and the stifling, windless weeks that have highlighted the intermittent nature of generating electricity by wind have revived criticism in the UK of subsidies for these projects, recent surveys still show that a majority of Britons support the renewables push.

Onshore wind farms have been a cause of debate, with government policies rendering the construction of onshore turbines highly bureaucratic, with reports saying that new applications for wind farms have dropped by 94 percent since new rules were introduced in 2015.

But offshore, things are booming. So much so that the UK offshore wind energy industry is expected to see total investment between 2017 and 2021 hit £18.9 billion (about $24.6 billion), according to RenewableUK. That would place the country ahead of Germany, China, and the United States for offshore wind.

In the meantime, the price of natural gas has increased as more is being burned to fill in the gap from less wind power, Reuters reported.

By Damir Kaletovic for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Tesla Stock Slips On Model 3 Cancellations

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is a veteran investigative journalist covering Europe and the Middle East, and a senior consultant for Divergente Research.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

 Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

 $110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

 Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com