New York Dismisses Mayor’s Case Against Big Oil

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.14 -0.10 -0.15%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.00 +0.42 +0.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.733 -0.003 -0.11%
Mars US 23 hours 69.22 +2.16 +3.22%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.91 +0.53 +0.75%
Urals 3 days 67.83 -3.68 -5.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.67 +0.51 +0.73%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.67 +0.51 +0.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.41 +1.28 +1.77%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.32 +0.33 +0.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.733 -0.003 -0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 69.98 +0.75 +1.08%
Murban 2 days 72.77 +0.59 +0.82%
Iran Heavy 2 days 68.44 +1.34 +2.00%
Basra Light 2 days 71.25 -0.50 -0.70%
Saharan Blend 2 days 72.53 +1.40 +1.97%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.41 +1.28 +1.77%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.41 +1.28 +1.77%
Girassol 2 days 72.86 +1.43 +2.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.91 +0.53 +0.75%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.19 +0.02 +0.05%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.99 +0.49 +0.97%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.94 +0.49 +0.75%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.54 +0.49 +0.72%
Sweet Crude 2 days 63.39 +0.49 +0.78%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.54 +0.49 +0.83%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.54 +0.49 +0.83%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 62.29 +0.49 +0.79%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 69.24 +0.49 +0.71%
Central Alberta 2 days 60.54 +0.49 +0.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.67 +0.51 +0.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.00 +0.75 +1.15%
Giddings 2 days 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.94 +0.52 +0.71%
West Texas Sour 2 days 63.41 +0.70 +1.12%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.36 +0.70 +1.05%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.36 +0.70 +1.05%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.91 +0.70 +1.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.97 +0.70 +0.93%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Does Anyone Think the EU Can Successfully Defy US Iran Sanctions?
  • 11 minutes Does S Arabia Have 2 Mln Barrels in Spare Capacity?
  • 16 minutes WTI needs to stay above 70.x, for rally to continue.
  • 5 hours Verbal War - Merkel: Europe Can't Rely On U.S. To Impose World Order
  • 5 hours What's wrong with SA oil consumption?
  • 51 mins Market to fall 70% in 2 months?
  • 1 hour Baltimore joins oil lawsuit
  • 1 day Rally on Hold, if 69.5 don't break, 62.5 could be next.
  • 6 hours GE CEO: China Tariffs Could Cost Conglomerate Up To $400 million
  • 19 hours Can US sue OPEC?
  • 1 day FBI Director: Russia Continues to Sow Discord In The U.S.
  • 7 hours XOM @ 83 headed for 70s
  • 11 hours Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 31 mins US disavows carbon tax
  • 5 hours Will the trade war hurt US project builds? Not if the US does it right.
  • 8 mins Chile Becomes The Latest Country To Commit To 100% Renewables
  • 1 day Britain Has Identified Russians Suspected Of Skripal Nerve Attack?

Breaking News:

Shell May Finally Get Rid Of Disputed Nigerian Licenses

How China Will Win The Solar Race

How China Will Win The Solar Race

China, the world’s biggest carbon…

Oil Sector Under Fire In Libyan Corruption Crackdown

Oil Sector Under Fire In Libyan Corruption Crackdown

Libya’s oil sector could be…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is a veteran investigative journalist covering Europe and the Middle East, and a senior consultant for Divergente Research.

More Info

Share

Related News

New York Dismisses Mayor’s Case Against Big Oil

By Damir Kaletovic - Jul 20, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT NY

A Manhattan Federal Court judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit filed by mayor Bill de Blasio seeking damages from major oil companies for contributing to climate change, including Superstorm Sandy, through the emission of greenhouse gases.

In January, city authorities filed the suit against BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell, with the aim of winning $20 billion in compensation to be put toward a plan to protect the city of New York, its public services, and the local economy from the effects of global warming.

It was a tricky suit for any judge—and a political bomb. And in this case, Manhattan Federal Court Judge John Keenan rejected the claim, saying that international policy and political implications rendered it outside the court’s jurisdiction.

Judge Keenan also ruled that the Clean Air Act effectively already covered the city's claims.

"The immense and complicated problem of global warming requires a comprehensive solution that weighs the global benefits of fossil fuel use with the gravity of the impending harms," Keenan wrote in his decision.

The Manhattan court, he said, was not the place to try to tackle this issue, which requires a legislature round.

Few were surprised because we’ve heard this very argument before, during June hearings and from Chevron’s attorney in the case.

De Blasio had noted in a podcast featuring Senator Bernie Sanders earlier that the case should “bring the death knell to this industry that’s done so much harm”. In so doing, de Blasio lent credence to the defendants’ claims that this case is political.

Following the judge’s dismissal of the case, New York City officials have vowed to appeal.

Undeterred by the setback, other cities are planning to jump on board the bandwagon here, with some already suing, or planning to sue, Big Oil for coastal erosion and changing weather patterns that they claim are the result of manmade climate change.

Last month, a federal judge dismissed climate change cases against oil companies brought by Oakland and San Francisco based on similar grounds.

By Damir Kaletovic for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Lack Of Wind Leaves UK Turbine Investors Short-Changed

Next Post

In Rare Move, Musk Reveals Weekly Production Numbers

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is a veteran investigative journalist covering Europe and the Middle East, and a senior consultant for Divergente Research.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

 Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

 $110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

 Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com