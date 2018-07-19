Oil Prices Rebound As Saudis Expect Reduced Exports In August

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.02 -0.22 -0.32%
Brent Crude 2 hours 72.62 -0.28 -0.38%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.741 +0.005 +0.18%
Mars US 54 mins 69.22 +2.16 +3.22%
Opec Basket 3 days 70.38 -1.52 -2.11%
Urals 2 days 67.83 -3.68 -5.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.16 +0.48 +0.69%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.16 +0.48 +0.69%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.13 -0.05 -0.07%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.99 +0.13 +0.20%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.741 +0.005 +0.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 69.23 -0.80 -1.14%
Murban 2 days 72.18 -0.60 -0.82%
Iran Heavy 2 days 67.10 -0.21 -0.31%
Basra Light 2 days 71.75 +0.93 +1.31%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.13 -0.20 -0.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.13 -0.05 -0.07%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.13 -0.05 -0.07%
Girassol 2 days 71.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 3 days 70.38 -1.52 -2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 41.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.50 +0.59 +1.18%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.45 +0.59 +0.91%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.05 +0.59 +0.87%
Sweet Crude 2 days 62.90 +0.59 +0.95%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.05 +0.59 +1.01%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.05 +0.59 +1.01%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.80 +0.59 +0.96%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.75 +0.59 +0.87%
Central Alberta 2 days 60.05 +0.59 +0.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.16 +0.48 +0.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.25 +0.50 +0.77%
Giddings 2 days 59.00 +0.50 +0.85%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.42 -0.03 -0.04%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.71 +0.68 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.66 +0.68 +1.03%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.66 +0.68 +1.03%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.21 +0.68 +1.05%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.00 +0.75 +1.29%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.27 +0.68 +0.91%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 9 minutes Chile Becomes The Latest Country To Commit To 100% Renewables
  • 12 minutes Does S Arabia Have 2 Mln Barrels in Spare Capacity?
  • 19 minutes Can US sue OPEC?
  • 4 hours Rally on Hold, if 69.5 don't break, 62.5 could be next.
  • 1 hour US disavows carbon tax
  • 24 hours 67.50 was the low for now, $70 - $76+ back in play
  • 1 day Trudeau Shuffles Cabinet, Seeks To Reduce Reliance On U.S.
  • 4 hours FBI Director: Russia Continues to Sow Discord In The U.S.
  • 4 hours Britain Has Identified Russians Suspected Of Skripal Nerve Attack?
  • 22 hours Google, Hit With Record $5 billion EU Antitrust fine, To Appeal
  • 6 hours Where 3 Million Electric Vehicle Batteries Will Go When They Retire?
  • 23 hours Daimler and BMW Will Beat Tesla in EV Race
  • 1 day Chartist predicting a $1 fall, after WTI drops $10
  • 15 hours China’s Technology Sector Takes On Silicon Valley
  • 6 hours Iran's President Warns Over U.S. Push For Countries To Stop Buying Oil From Iran
  • 1 day Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal

Breaking News:

Citgo CEO’s U.S. Visa Revoked In Latest Blow To Venezuela

Alt Text

Houston To Get Its Own Crude Oil Futures As U.S. Exports Rise

The Intercontinental Exchange is poised…

Alt Text

Oil Retraces On Libyan Production Surge

Despite the global oil market…

Alt Text

China Is Dominating Global EV Markets

Tesla and Nissan have both…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Prices Rebound As Saudis Expect Reduced Exports In August

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 19, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Oil rigs

Saudi Arabia is expecting a reduction in crude oil exports next month, despite earlier signs that Saudi Arabia—and Russia—have started to raise production even before the June 22 meeting with OPEC that sought to address the shrinking global oil supply and corresponding rising prices.

Saudi Arabia is now expecting crude oil exports to dip by 100,000 bpd in August, according to a Reuters report, after yesterday reports that OPEC had increase production to more closely reflect the production cut agreement forged at the end of November 2016. While it initially took a while for OPEC members to gain traction in cutting production to the agreed upon levels, soon OPEC was over-complying thanks to additional cuts from Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.

Earlier reports had President Donald Trump just weeks ago asking Saudi Arabia to increase oil production to make up for shortfalls in Venezuela as well as anticipated shortfalls in Iran as we close in on November when the US sanctions against Iran take effect.

President Trump took to Twitter in late June, when oil prices were on the rise as many feared tightening oil supplies. "Just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that, because of the turmoil & disfunction in Iran and Venezuela, I am asking that Saudi Arabia increase oil production, maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels, to make up the difference...Prices to high! He has agreed!"

With or without Trump’s participation in Middle Eastern oil matters, Saudi Arabia looked ready to increase production, with days earlier reports showing that it was planning a record production level in July of 10.8 million bpd—Saudi Arabia’s highest level—as it sought to raise exports in an effort to calm market fears that the market was overtightened. Related: World’s Biggest Oil Trader Launches Renewables Fund

But today, Adeeb Al-Aama, Saudi Arabia’s OPEC governor, said that the Kingdom’s July crude oil exports would be similar to June’s, and that August’s exports would be 100,000 bpd below that. These export figures do not match what is thought to be Saudi Arabia’s record oil production in July, or the cartel’s earlier commitment to raise oil production—and theoretically, exports—to cool oil prices.

OPEC’s commitment in June was to bring compliance to the OPEC production cut deal closer to 100%--which would equate to about a 1 million bpd increase in production.

WTI was trading up 0.35% at $67.99 on the news, with Brent crude still trading down 0.82% at $72.30 at 2:24pm EDT.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Has The Movement For CO2 Controls Peaked?

Next Post

Independents Replace Big Oil In Southeast Asia
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error
This Oil Price Crash Was Just A Correction

This Oil Price Crash Was Just A Correction

 Surprise Crude Oil Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Oil Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Slow Down Soon

Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Slow Down Soon

 Is This The End Of The Oil Rally?

Is This The End Of The Oil Rally?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com