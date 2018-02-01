Pipeline Bottleneck for Canada-U.S. Routes Costs $5 Per Barrel

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 66.09 +0.29 +0.44%
Brent Crude 11 mins 69.85 +0.20 +0.29%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.878 +0.022 +0.77%
Mars US 5 hours 63.90 +1.17 +1.87%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.28 -0.32 -0.48%
Urals 22 hours 67.43 +0.93 +1.40%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.37 +0.18 +0.27%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.37 +0.18 +0.27%
Bonny Light 22 hours 69.64 +0.75 +1.09%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.39 +0.31 +0.53%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.878 +0.022 +0.77%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 65.88 +0.45 +0.69%
Murban 22 hours 69.28 +0.60 +0.87%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 66.40 +0.78 +1.19%
Basra Light 22 hours 64.98 +0.94 +1.47%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 69.50 +0.57 +0.83%
Bonny Light 22 hours 69.64 +0.75 +1.09%
Bonny Light 22 hours 69.64 +0.75 +1.09%
Girassol 22 hours 69.24 +0.70 +1.02%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.28 -0.32 -0.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 36.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 32.23 +0.23 +0.72%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.23 +0.23 +0.36%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.58 +0.23 +0.35%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.73 +0.23 +0.40%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.73 +0.23 +0.46%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.73 +0.23 +0.46%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.78 +0.23 +0.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.73 +0.23 +0.37%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.73 +0.23 +0.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.37 +0.18 +0.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 62.25 +1.00 +1.63%
Giddings 22 hours 56.00 +1.00 +1.82%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.23 -1.34 -1.90%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 59.75 +1.30 +2.22%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 63.70 +1.30 +2.08%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 63.70 +1.30 +2.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 62.25 +1.30 +2.13%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.00 +0.25 +0.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.99 -0.02 -0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Pipeline Bottleneck for Canada-U.S. Routes Costs $5 Per Barrel
  • 6 hours Aramco, Alphabet Discuss Joint Tech Hub In Saudi Arabia
  • 8 hours Shell Set To Topple Exxon As Big Oil’s Biggest Cash Generator
  • 9 hours China’s CNOOC Plans Highest Capital Spending Since 2014
  • 11 hours Asian Oil Companies Face $100B Well Decommissioning Bill
  • 12 hours Shell Snaps Up Nine Blocks In Mexico Oil Tender
  • 19 hours OPEC Output Climbs In January Despite Venezuelan Crisis
  • 24 hours BP Predicts Natural Gas Will Be World’s Main Fossil Fuel By 2040
  • 1 day U.S. Tax Overhaul Boosts Oil Sector By Billions
  • 1 day Russia Warns Against Cutting Off North Korea’s Oil
  • 1 day Chevron Makes Major Oil Discovery In Deepwater Gulf Of Mexico
  • 1 day Cuba Expands Fuel Imports From Algeria As Venezuela Falters
  • 2 days British Columbia Proposes New Rules For Trans Mountain Pipeline
  • 2 days Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build
  • 2 days U.S. And Iranian Naval Forces Get Friendly In Major Oil Vein
  • 2 days Iraq To Export 60,000 Bpd Kirkuk Oil To Iran In Swap Deal
  • 2 days Senior Battery Engineer Leaves Tesla
  • 2 days China’s Coal-To-Gas Transition Sputters
  • 3 days Iraq Loosens Export Rules To Get Better Prices
  • 3 days North Korea Forced To Curb Military Exercises As Oil Embargo Continues
  • 3 days Washington State’s Oil-By-Rail Project Denied By Governor
  • 3 days Four New Oil Refineries In Iraq Will Add 700,000-bpd Capacity
  • 3 days Canada’s Fort Hills Oil Sands Project Achieves First Oil
  • 3 days Ecuador Makes Progress In Oil Export Talks With China
  • 4 days Chinese Coal Futures Spike On Shortage Concerns
  • 6 days Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge
  • 6 days New U.S. Sanctions Target Russian Officials And Energy Executives
  • 6 days Tesla Battles Rumors Of Quality Shortcuts From CNBC Report
  • 6 days Iran Says Nuclear Deal “Absolutely Not Renegotiable”
  • 6 days Largest Onshore Projects To Add 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Oil Supply By 2025
  • 7 days China Faces Fresh Heating, Power Shortages
  • 7 days U.S. Targets Oil Tankers Violating North Korean Sanctions
  • 7 days Nigeria Adds 200,000 Barrels Per Day To Its Offshore Output Capacity
  • 7 days France Vows To Shut All Coal-Fired Power Plants By 2021
  • 7 days Mexico Hastens To Auction Oil Blocks Before Presidential Election
  • 7 days Dozens Of Small U.S. Refiners Seek Biofuel Waivers From EPA
  • 8 days Road Safety Watchdog Launches Probe Into Tesla Crash
  • 8 days Saudi Aramco To Expand Business In The U.S. After Tax Bill
  • 8 days European Gas Network Stable Despite Falling Dutch Production
  • 9 days First Nations Tribes To Oppose Tanker Ban Set To Threaten Eagle Spirit Pipeline

Breaking News:

Pipeline Bottleneck for Canada-U.S. Routes Costs $5 Per Barrel

Are Oilfield Services A Buy?

Are Oilfield Services A Buy?

Analysts are beginning to change…

Gulf States Boost Renewables Investments

Gulf States Boost Renewables Investments

The renewables race is heating…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Pipeline Bottleneck for Canada-U.S. Routes Costs $5 Per Barrel

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Feb 01, 2018, 6:00 PM CST pipeline construction

The widening gap between supply and demand for pipeline capacity linking Canada and the United States is causing higher fuel costs in North America, according to a new report from the C.D. Howe Institute.

Oil and gas producers in the north are struggling to stay competitive because of rising transportation costs as pipeline projects fail to materialize time and time again. Canada plans to create a new system for the approval of major energy projects.

"If Canadian governments allowed pipelines to be built expeditiously, the competitiveness of western Canadian oil producers would be greatly improved," Benjamin Dachis of C.D. Howe said.

Carbon taxes tend to get the most media attention, but the measures do less to stifle competitiveness than pipeline capacity shortages, the researcher said. The study estimates that the bottleneck cuts profits by around $5 a barrel when all is said in done.

New projects in Canadian oil sands tighten competition further. The Fort Hills oil sands project in Alberta, Canada, achieved first oil this week, with production expected to ramp up over the coming months to 180,000 bpd, France’s Total—which holds 26 percent in the project—said on Monday.

Existing pipelines are facing scrutiny from U.S. regulators as well. TransCanada said earlier this week that U.S. regulators are still requiring the Keystone pipeline to operate at 80 percent capacity after the key vein suffered a 5,000-barrel leak a couple of months ago.

TransCanada said last week it had secured 500,000 bpd worth of 20-year commitments from shippers willing to use its future Keystone XL pipeline in an upbeat update on the progress of the notoriously controversial project. This amount is about 60 percent of the 830,000-bpd pipeline. The company has seen share prices surge as the pipeline’s prospects seem rosier, but the company still needs to make a final investment decision on the project.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Aramco, Alphabet Discuss Joint Tech Hub In Saudi Arabia

Next Post

Aramco, Alphabet Discuss Joint Tech Hub In Saudi Arabia

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

 Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

Most Commented

Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Alt text

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com