Oil Prices Fall After Strong Crude Inventory Build

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 64.49 -0.01 -0.02%
Brent Crude 11 mins 68.59 +0.07 +0.10%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.977 -0.218 -6.82%
Mars US 19 hours 62.60 -1.06 -1.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.60 -1.00 -1.48%
Urals 2 days 67.20 -0.33 -0.49%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.19 -1.27 -1.86%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.19 -1.27 -1.86%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.77 -0.69 -0.99%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.08 -0.91 -1.54%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.977 -0.218 -6.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.03 -1.20 -1.78%
Murban 2 days 69.18 -1.20 -1.71%
Iran Heavy 2 days 65.58 -0.61 -0.92%
Basra Light 2 days 63.62 -0.82 -1.27%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.89 -0.66 -0.95%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.77 -0.69 -0.99%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.77 -0.69 -0.99%
Girassol 2 days 68.42 -0.69 -1.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.60 -1.00 -1.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 34.74 -2.30 -6.21%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 33.25 -1.06 -3.09%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.60 -1.06 -1.67%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.35 -1.06 -1.60%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.90 -1.06 -1.83%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.50 -1.06 -2.10%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.50 -1.06 -2.10%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.25 -1.06 -1.79%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.50 -1.06 -1.69%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.00 -1.06 -1.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.19 -1.27 -1.86%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.00 -1.25 -2.01%
Giddings 2 days 54.75 -1.25 -2.23%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.57 -0.71 -1.00%
West Texas Sour 2 days 58.45 -1.06 -1.78%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.40 -1.06 -1.67%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.40 -1.06 -1.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.95 -1.06 -1.71%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 -1.00 -1.79%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.01 -1.06 -1.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 15 mins Chevron Makes Major Oil Discovery In Deepwater Gulf Of Mexico
  • 1 hour Cuba Expands Fuel Imports From Algeria As Venezuela Falters
  • 3 hours British Columbia Proposes New Rules For Trans Mountain Pipeline
  • 20 hours Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build
  • 22 hours U.S. And Iranian Naval Forces Get Friendly In Major Oil Vein
  • 23 hours Iraq To Export 60,000 Bpd Kirkuk Oil To Iran In Swap Deal
  • 24 hours Senior Battery Engineer Leaves Tesla
  • 1 day China’s Coal-To-Gas Transition Sputters
  • 1 day Iraq Loosens Export Rules To Get Better Prices
  • 2 days North Korea Forced To Curb Military Exercises As Oil Embargo Continues
  • 2 days Washington State’s Oil-By-Rail Project Denied By Governor
  • 2 days Four New Oil Refineries In Iraq Will Add 700,000-bpd Capacity
  • 2 days Canada’s Fort Hills Oil Sands Project Achieves First Oil
  • 2 days Ecuador Makes Progress In Oil Export Talks With China
  • 2 days Chinese Coal Futures Spike On Shortage Concerns
  • 5 days Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge
  • 5 days New U.S. Sanctions Target Russian Officials And Energy Executives
  • 5 days Tesla Battles Rumors Of Quality Shortcuts From CNBC Report
  • 5 days Iran Says Nuclear Deal “Absolutely Not Renegotiable”
  • 5 days Largest Onshore Projects To Add 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Oil Supply By 2025
  • 5 days China Faces Fresh Heating, Power Shortages
  • 6 days U.S. Targets Oil Tankers Violating North Korean Sanctions
  • 6 days Nigeria Adds 200,000 Barrels Per Day To Its Offshore Output Capacity
  • 6 days France Vows To Shut All Coal-Fired Power Plants By 2021
  • 6 days Mexico Hastens To Auction Oil Blocks Before Presidential Election
  • 6 days Dozens Of Small U.S. Refiners Seek Biofuel Waivers From EPA
  • 6 days Road Safety Watchdog Launches Probe Into Tesla Crash
  • 7 days Saudi Aramco To Expand Business In The U.S. After Tax Bill
  • 7 days European Gas Network Stable Despite Falling Dutch Production
  • 7 days Saudi Arabia May Link Aramco Revenue Royalty To Oil Prices
  • 7 days Brazil’s Eletrobras Expects Up To $4B Proceeds From Share Sale
  • 7 days Trafigura Set To Increase US Oil Exports
  • 7 days Saudis To Maintain Q1 Crude Oil Exports Around 7 Million Bpd
  • 7 days European Oil Shipments To Asia Slump To 4-Year Low
  • 7 days Hong Kong Exchange Chief Confident Aramco Will List There
  • 7 days First Nations Tribes To Oppose Tanker Ban Set To Threaten Eagle Spirit Pipeline
  • 8 days Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
  • 8 days Elon Musk Won’t Get Paid Unless Tesla Does “Extraordinarily Well”
  • 8 days U.S. Regulators Keep Keystone Capacity Capped At 80 Percent
  • 8 days Trump Signs Off On 30 Percent Tariff On Imported Solar Equipment

Breaking News:

Chevron Makes Major Oil Discovery In Deepwater Gulf Of Mexico

Alt Text

Mexico’s Oil Dilemma Continues In 2018

Mexico’s oil woes continue in…

Alt Text

Oil Markets Relieved After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil prices inched higher on…

Alt Text

The Least Compliant Country In The OPEC Deal

Kazakhstan committed to cutting production…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Fall After Strong Crude Inventory Build

By Irina Slav - Jan 31, 2018, 9:43 AM CST Oil rigs

As investment banks become increasingly bullish on crude oil, the Energy Information Administration reported a 6.8-million-barrel build in U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending January 26. The report comes a day after the American Petroleum Institute surprised markets once again with an estimated build of 3.23 million barrels.

Analysts had expected the EIA to report a draw of 1.6 million barrels, in keeping with a string of tenth consecutive weekly draws.

Gasoline stockpiles, according to the EIA, fell by 2 million barrels, from a build of 3.1 million barrels for the previous week. Gasoline production last week averaged 9.6 million barrels, versus 9.7 million bpd in the week before. Refineries processed an average 16 million bpd of crude last week, compared with 16.5 million bpd a week earlier.

With refinery maintenance season approaching, some analysts are starting to warn we will begin to see inventory builds and this could hurt prices for a while.

Meanwhile, earlier this week the EIA took the trouble to defend its weekly numbers, which some industry watchers have shunned as lacking credibility. The weekly inventory and, more importantly, production numbers—which have strong market-moving potential—are taken by extrapolation from the EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook, the authority explained. Related: Are Oilfield Services A Buy?

This is necessitated by the fact that although oil producers report weekly data, it is impossible to gather enough of this data to make a calculation based purely on it within the very short reporting window: producers report on Monday and the Weekly Petroleum Status Report is published Wednesday.

So the EIA uses its STEO figures, which are again forecast and not actual. While it would seem that estimating production numbers based on forecast data wouldn’t be too accurate, the EIA said that in hindsight the accuracy is very high, with the average difference between estimated and actual figures standing at 1.3 percent in absolute terms.

In other words, all those doubting how accurate the numbers that the EIA releases every Wednesday can rest assured that they are, in fact, very accurate.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Unintended Consequences Of Trump’s Solar Tariffs

Next Post

Mexico’s Oil Dilemma Continues In 2018
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What Could Push Oil To $100?

What Could Push Oil To $100?
Texas Set For Another Oil Boom

Texas Set For Another Oil Boom

 Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Three Factors That Could End The Oil Rally

Three Factors That Could End The Oil Rally

 Why Oil Prices Could Dive

Why Oil Prices Could Dive

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com