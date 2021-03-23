Jet Fuel Demand Set To Recover As U.S. Air Travel Picks Up

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter
|WTI Crude •10 mins
|SellBuy
|57.62
|-3.94
|-6.40%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|SellBuy
|60.63
|-3.99
|-6.17%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|SellBuy
|2.506
|-0.076
|-2.94%
|Heating Oil •13 mins
|SellBuy
|1.745
|-0.085
|-4.62%
|Gasoline •11 mins
|1.889
|-0.071
|-3.62%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|63.53
|+0.05
|+0.08%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light • 2 days
|63.53
|+0.05
|+0.08%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|62.91
|+0.23
|+0.37%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|63.22
|+0.75
|+1.20%
|Mars US • 16 hours
|61.66
|+0.12
|+0.19%
|Gasoline • 11 mins
|1.889
|-0.071
|-3.62%
|Marine •2 days
|63.19
|+1.07
|+1.72%
|Murban •2 days
|63.62
|+0.87
|+1.39%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|59.47
|+0.20
|+0.34%
|Basra Light •2 days
|65.28
|+0.30
|+0.46%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|62.61
|+0.11
|+0.18%
|Bonny Light •2 days
|62.91
|+0.23
|+0.37%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|62.91
|+0.23
|+0.37%
|Girassol • 2 days
|63.58
|+0.24
|+0.38%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|63.22
|+0.75
|+1.20%
|Canadian Crude Index •5 days
|50.97
|+1.42
|+2.87%
|Western Canadian Select •13 hours
|50.51
|+0.12
|+0.24%
|Canadian Condensate •13 hours
|60.56
|+0.12
|+0.20%
|Premium Synthetic •13 hours
|61.96
|+0.12
|+0.19%
|Sweet Crude •13 hours
|58.91
|+0.12
|+0.20%
|Peace Sour •13 hours
|57.51
|+0.12
|+0.21%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Peace Sour • 13 hours
|57.51
|+0.12
|+0.21%
|Light Sour Blend • 13 hours
|58.31
|+0.12
|+0.21%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 13 hours
|63.66
|+0.12
|+0.19%
|Central Alberta • 13 hours
|57.81
|+0.12
|+0.21%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|63.53
|+0.05
|+0.08%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •2 days
|58.00
|+0.25
|+0.43%
|Giddings •2 days
|51.75
|+0.25
|+0.49%
|ANS West Coast •5 days
|64.79
|+1.64
|+2.60%
|West Texas Sour •2 days
|55.50
|+0.13
|+0.23%
|Eagle Ford •2 days
|59.45
|+0.13
|+0.22%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Eagle Ford • 2 days
|59.45
|+0.13
|+0.22%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days
|58.00
|+0.25
|+0.43%
|Kansas Common • 2 days
|51.75
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|67.94
|+0.13
|+0.19%
Rystad data shows that global…
While Saudi Aramco’s profits in…
The number of U.S. air travelers exceeded 1.5 million on Sunday, for the first time since the middle of March 2020, in a good sign for oil demand as U.S. citizens start to travel more, including by plane.
According to data from the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA), as many as 1,543,115 travelers passed through security checkpoints at U.S. airports this past Sunday, the highest number of travelers since March 13, 2020. The last time U.S. airline passenger numbers topped 1.5 million was on March 15, 2020, when 1,519,192 travelers were screened at American airports, just before flights began being grounded as mobility was restricted at the start of the pandemic.
The U.S. air traveler numbers have now been above 1 million for a 12th straight day to March 22, the TSA data showed.
“TSA screened 1,360,290 people at checkpoints yesterday, Monday, March 22, in spite of the fact that the @CDCgov does not recommend traveling at this time,” TSA Public Affairs spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said on Tuesday.
The number of airline passengers is still below pre-COVID levels, with international travel still restricted for Americans in many countries. But the recent signs of higher passenger traffic at airports signal increased mobility and demand for fuels, including jet fuel that was the hardest hit in the pandemic.
Travel and consumption patterns in the world’s top oil consumer, the United States, and in the world’s top oil importer, China, point to recovering demand for petroleum products. Those two countries—major consumers of crude—could lead global oil demand out of the woods and lead the global consumption rebound later this year.
Moreover, U.S. gasoline demand has also been rising in recent weeks. Weekly U.S. gasoline demand in the week to March 20 reached pre-COVID level seasonally, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Sunday.
By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews.