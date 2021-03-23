Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 57.64 -0.12 -0.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 60.63 -0.16 -0.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.517 +0.009 +0.36%
Graph down Heating Oil 16 mins SellBuy 1.743 -0.006 -0.34%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 1.887 -0.009 -0.47%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.53 +0.05 +0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 63.53 +0.05 +0.08%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 60.95 -1.96 -3.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.22 +0.75 +1.20%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 57.86 -3.80 -6.16%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 1.887 -0.009 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 62.82 -0.37 -0.59%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 63.57 -0.05 -0.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 57.76 -1.71 -2.88%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 61.69 -3.59 -5.50%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 60.52 -2.09 -3.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 60.95 -1.96 -3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 60.95 -1.96 -3.12%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 61.54 -2.04 -3.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.22 +0.75 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 50.97 +1.42 +2.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 50.51 +0.12 +0.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 60.56 +0.12 +0.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 61.96 +0.12 +0.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 58.91 +0.12 +0.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 57.51 +0.12 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 57.51 +0.12 +0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 58.31 +0.12 +0.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 63.66 +0.12 +0.19%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 57.81 +0.12 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.53 +0.05 +0.08%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 54.25 -3.75 -6.47%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 48.00 -3.75 -7.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 64.79 +1.64 +2.60%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 51.71 -3.79 -6.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 55.66 -3.79 -6.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 55.66 -3.79 -6.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 54.25 -3.75 -6.47%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.94 +0.13 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 21 mins Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 1 day Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 5 hours Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 13 mins North Face gets Powned
  • 4 days Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Egypt And Schlumberger Look To Digitalize Oil Production

Egypt And Schlumberger Look To Digitalize Oil Production

Egypt and Schlumberger are teaming…

IEA: Oil Demand Will Not Return To Pre-Crisis Levels Until 2023

IEA: Oil Demand Will Not Return To Pre-Crisis Levels Until 2023

Global oil demand will take…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 23, 2021, 3:50 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday a build in crude oil inventories of 2.927 million barrels for the week ending March 19.

Analysts had predicted a much smaller inventory build of 272,000 barrels for the week.

In the previous week, the API reported a draw in oil inventories of 1 million barrels after analysts had predicted build of 2.964 million barrels.

After oil prices fell last week, they fell even further on Tuesday ahead of today's data.

At 4:00 p.m. ET, before Tuesday's data release, WTI had fallen by $3.91 on the day (-6.35%) to $57.48—a $7 per barrel decrease from last week as new EU lockdowns threaten to further dampen oil demand and as speculators look to liquidate their long positions.

The Brent crude benchmark had also fallen on the day $4.13 at that time (-6.39%) to $60.49—about $8 per barrel down on the week.

U.S. oil production stayed the same for the week ending March 12 at 10.9 million bpd, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration.

The API reported a draw in gasoline inventories of 3.728-million barrels for the week ending March 19—on top of the previous week's 926,000-barrel draw. Analysts had expected a 1.186-million-barrel build for the week.

Distillate stocks saw an increase in inventories this week of 246,000 barrels for the week, after last week's 904,000-barrel increase.

Cushing inventory figures fell by 2.282 million barrels.

Enbridge tanks at main Cushing area as of March 19. Image courtesy of GeoSpatial Insight

Post data release, at 4:38 p.m. EDT, the WTI benchmark was trading at $57.52, while Brent crude was trading at $60.52.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Jet Fuel Demand Set To Recover As U.S. Air Travel Picks Up

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

 Alt text

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

 Alt text

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert

 Alt text

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com