Japan Nuclear Regulator Greenlights Radiactive Water Release From Fukushima

Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 111.8 +2.21 +2.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 111.6 +2.52 +2.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.208 -0.160 -1.91%
Graph up Heating Oil 14 mins 3.777 +0.109 +2.97%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 3.812 +0.091 +2.45%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 111.2 -3.29 -2.87%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 111.2 -3.29 -2.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 113.6 -4.56 -3.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.9 -2.26 -1.93%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 107.6 -3.16 -2.85%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 3.812 +0.091 +2.45%

Graph down Marine 2 days 109.4 -1.17 -1.06%
Graph down Murban 2 days 112.1 -1.14 -1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 106.1 -5.05 -4.54%
Graph down Basra Light 171 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 113.2 -5.46 -4.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 113.6 -4.56 -3.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 113.6 -4.56 -3.86%
Chart Girassol 2 days 110.4 -5.24 -4.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.9 -2.26 -1.93%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 89.31 -3.24 -3.50%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 92.94 -5.36 -5.45%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 109.2 -5.36 -4.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 107.4 -5.36 -4.75%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 105.3 -5.36 -4.84%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 102.5 -5.36 -4.97%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 102.5 -5.36 -4.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 104.6 -5.36 -4.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 108.1 -5.36 -4.72%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 102.8 -5.36 -4.96%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 111.2 -3.29 -2.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 106.0 -3.00 -2.75%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 99.75 -3.00 -2.92%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 117.7 -0.88 -0.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 103.5 -2.81 -2.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 107.5 -2.81 -2.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 107.5 -2.81 -2.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 106.0 -3.00 -2.75%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 99.75 -3.00 -2.92%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 112.6 -5.11 -4.34%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Japan Nuclear Regulator Greenlights Radiactive Water Release From Fukushima

By Irina Slav - May 19, 2022, 8:30 AM CDT

The Japanese Nuclear Regulator Authority has given its initial approval to Tepco to start releasing irradiated water from the Fukushima plant that collapsed during a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

Plans were revealed last year to pour the water from Fukushima into the sea after an assessment that would check whether there were any safety issues with such a plan. According to the Nuclear Regulator Authority, there are none. Final approval will be granted in a month after the public has had the opportunity to comment on the issue.

The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency will also carry out safety reviews of the water release.

There are about a million tons of contaminated water from Fukushima that Tepco, the operator of the nuclear plant, has been looking for ways to dispose of for several years now. Releasing the water into the ocean has emerged as the most viable solution to the problem despite opposition both from inside Japan and its neighbors.

Despite the absence of viable options, environmental groups and fishing industry organizations are against the release of the liquid into the sea, even with assurances from scientists that the risk of contamination is low.

The water will be first filtered and then diluted to reduce the concentration of radioactive material 40 times, according to some of the reports from last year that were confirmed this year as well. The release is scheduled to begin this year if the Nuclear Regulator Authority gives its final go-ahead to Tepco.

Back in 2018, official calculations by the Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corp pegged the cost of decommissioning the Fukushima nuclear power plant at some $75 billion, which was a sum four times larger than the initial estimate of how much it would cost to put Fukushima out of commission.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

