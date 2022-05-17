Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 47 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 39 mins Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 6 days "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 2 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 6 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 6 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Hungary Says Complying With Russia Oil Ban Would Cost It $811 Million

Russia Cuts Gas Supply To Seized German Gazprom Unit

Russia Cuts Gas Supply To Seized German Gazprom Unit

Germany says Moscow is using…

Kyiv Halts Russian Gas Shipments Through Key Hub

Kyiv Halts Russian Gas Shipments Through Key Hub

Russian gas flows to Europe…

Southeast Europe’s Search For Natural Gas Supplies

Southeast Europe’s Search For Natural Gas Supplies

With Russia threatening to cut…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

German Industry Boss: Cutting Off Russian Gas Would Be “Catastrophic”

By ZeroHedge - May 17, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Europe’s potential plan to sanction Russian gas could have a significant impact on its economy. 
  • Siegfried Russwurm, president of Germany’s biggest industry association BDI, noted that “The consequences of cutting off Russian gas supplies would be catastrophic.”
  • Russwurm also noted that many businesses impacted by the gas supply cutoff would be forced to halt production, and some may never be able to start again.
As we detailed yesterday, almost two months after Europe rushed to declare it would impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia in response to Putin's invasion of Ukraine with no regard for how such sanctions would boomerang and cripple its own economies, the old continent which was and still remains hostage to Russian energy exports, is finally grasping the underlying math which was all too clear to Vladimir Putin long ago.

The European Union’s executive arm said yesterday that the currency bloc’s economy would expand about 0.2% this year, with inflation topping 9%, as governments struggled to replace the imports.

This severe stagflationary scenario is highlighted by Siegfried Russwurm, president of Germany’s biggest industry association BDI, warning that the cessation of Russian gas deliveries would have a dire effect on the German economy.

“The consequences of cutting off Russian gas supplies would be catastrophic,” he told tabloid Bild am Sonntag in an interview published at the weekend.

Related: U.S. Rig Count Continues To Rise As WTI Hits $110

Russwurm added that cutting off Russian gas would deprive businesses of fuel in Germany, forcing businesses to close production lines.

“In this situation many companies will be completely cut off gas supplies. In many cases, affected businesses will be forced to stop production, some businesses may never be able to start again," he warned.

Europe's "sudden realization" of just how destructive pushing through with full-blown sanctions will be, somewhat similar to that of Elon Musk who "learned" about the millions in Twitter spam accounts only after bidding $44 billion - is why over the weekend, Bloomberg reported that the European Union is set to fully water down its so-called sanctions and to offer gas importers a solution to avoid a breach of sanctions when buying fuel from Russia while satisfying President Vladimir Putin’s demands over payment in rubles.

All of which helps explain why the Ruble is trading at a five-year high against the euro...

And in typical European fashion, the messaging is full of confusion, with guidance for companies is one thing while the propaganda disseminated for public consumption totally different, all the while the biggest winner remains Putin and Russia which yesterday reported a new record high in its current account.

By Zerohedge.com

Europe Looks To African Gas To Reduce Dependence On Russian Imports
