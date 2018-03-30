Total Tally For Fukushima Decommission Is $75 Billion

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 64.94 +0.56 +0.87%
Brent Crude 1 day 69.34 +0.58 +0.84%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.733 +0.035 +1.30%
Mars US 2 days 64.59 +0.66 +1.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 2 days 66.51 -0.55 -0.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Bonny Light 3 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 3 days 56.90 -0.84 -1.45%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.733 +0.035 +1.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 2 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 3 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 3 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 3 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 3 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 3 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 3 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.05 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 44.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 36.93 -0.42 -1.12%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 65.88 -1.62 -2.40%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 64.63 -0.87 -1.33%
Sweet Crude 3 days 59.88 -0.57 -0.94%
Peace Sour 3 days 55.88 -0.87 -1.53%
Peace Sour 3 days 55.88 -0.87 -1.53%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 57.88 -0.87 -1.48%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 64.88 -0.87 -1.32%
Central Alberta 3 days 57.63 -0.87 -1.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Giddings 2 days 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.55 -0.43 -0.62%
West Texas Sour 2 days 58.89 +0.56 +0.96%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.39 +0.56 +0.92%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.70 +0.56 +0.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 hours President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 6 hours Bitcoin is Crashing... Not Just Dropping
  • 1 day Tic-Toc: Destiny of 300,000 Diesels VW Vehicles In U.S. Is Uncertain- Market or Withdrawal?
  • 8 hours U.S. Withdraw Troops From Syria?
  • 1 day Big Breakthrough: Two Koreas On The Meeting - April 27
  • 6 hours No1: Germany's Unemployment Is At A Record Low And More Than A Million Jobs Are Open
  • 7 hours Automaker Team Up With States to Get Americans to Buy More EVs
  • 1 day Bailing coal industry-new attempt
  • 1 day EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now
  • 8 hours France Will Close All Coal Fired Power Stations By 2021
  • 8 hours Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 1 day Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!
  • 1 day HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 8 hours Between Oil And Solar: $200bn Solar Deal - Saudi Arabia With SoftBank
  • 1 day Does US power grid need defense?
  • 1 day Kim Jong Un in China?

Breaking News:

Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

World’s Most Indebted Oil Company Makes Major Hedge

World’s Most Indebted Oil Company Makes Major Hedge

Petrobras has hedged roughly 15…

What Trump's New Appointment Means For Oil Prices

What Trump's New Appointment Means For Oil Prices

Trump’s new National Security Advisor…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Total Tally For Fukushima Decommission Is $75 Billion

By Irina Slav - Mar 30, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Fukushima cleanup

The decommissioning of the Fukushima nuclear power plant will cost an annual US$2 billion (220 billion yen) until 2021, an unnamed source told the Japan Times.

Half of the money will be used to tackle the radioactive water buildup at the site of the plant and for removing radioactive fuel from the fuel pools. A small amount of funds will be used to research ways of retreating melted fuel from the reactors that got damaged during the 2011 tsunami disaster.

The US$6 billion for the three years is only part of the total estimated cost for taking Fukushima out of operation.

The total decommissioning tally came in at US$75 billion (8 trillion yen), as estimated by the specially set up Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corp (NDF). That’s four times more than the initial estimate of the costs around the NPP’s decommissioning.

Now the operator of Fukushima, Tepco, and the NDF are due to submit their financial plan for the facility to the government for approval by the energy industry minister.

In addition to the US$6 billion allocated for the cleanup, Tepco will spend another US$1.88 billion (200 billion yen) on preparing to start extracting the melted fuel from the three damaged reactors. This seems to be the biggest challenge for the cleanup efforts because of the still high radiation levels as well as technical difficulties.

Tepco is still reeling from the effects of the 2011 tsunami and resulting nuclear meltdown. Around 15,000 people died in March 2011, when a magnitude-9 quake caused a deadly tsunami and erased the coastline in the area of the nuclear power plant.

At the end of 2016, the Japanese government revised upwards the total costs of the disaster to US$192 billion (21.5 trillion yen), stepping up pressure on Tepco to clean up its act and implement urgent reforms to its safety procedures.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

FirstEnergy Asks For Government Bailout

Next Post

Exxon Snaps Up 8 Brazil Offshore Blocks

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

 Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

 Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

 Alt text

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com