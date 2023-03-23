It Will Take Years To Replenish Strategic Petroleum Reserve: Granholm

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.30 -0.60 -0.85%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.23 -0.46 -0.60%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.61 -0.89 -1.15%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.162 -0.009 -0.41%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.625 +0.032 +1.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.91 +1.71 +2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.91 +1.71 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.73 +1.59 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.79 +1.07%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 70.55 +1.23 +1.77%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.625 +0.032 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.80 +0.75 +1.03%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.87 +0.79 +1.05%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 73.33 +1.61 +2.24%
Graph down Basra Light 479 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.69 +1.66 +2.24%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.73 +1.59 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.73 +1.59 +2.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.16 +1.66 +2.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.79 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.20 +1.25 +2.27%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 49.65 +1.23 +2.54%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 73.05 +1.23 +1.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 71.30 +1.23 +1.76%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 68.45 +1.23 +1.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 65.15 +1.23 +1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 65.15 +1.23 +1.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 66.45 +1.23 +1.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 75.40 +1.23 +1.66%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 64.75 +1.23 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.91 +1.71 +2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.75 +1.75 +2.65%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.50 +1.75 +2.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 71.62 +0.78 +1.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.43 +1.57 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.38 +1.57 +2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.38 +1.57 +2.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.75 +1.75 +2.65%
Chart Kansas Common 23 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.56 +3.61 +4.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 17 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?

Breaking News:

It Will Take Years To Replenish Strategic Petroleum Reserve: Granholm

Lithium Prices Hit Hard As EV Sales Stumble

Lithium Prices Hit Hard As EV Sales Stumble

Lithium, copper, and cobalt prices…

The U.S. Is Racing To Revitalize Its Nuclear Industry

The U.S. Is Racing To Revitalize Its Nuclear Industry

The U.S. is making significant…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

It Will Take Years To Replenish Strategic Petroleum Reserve: Granholm

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 23, 2023, 1:30 PM CDT

Oil prices may be trading in a sweet spot for buyers, but it will take years to replenish the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said. 

When the Biden Administration sold off 221 million barrels of crude oil from the SPR last year, the idea was to buy oil to replace what was withdrawn. In October of last year, the Administration announced that it would repurchase crude oil for the reserve when prices were at or below about $67-$72 per barrel. The move would be dual purpose in that not only would it replenish the nation’s depleted reserves, but it would boost demand when prices were low instead of sending them into orbit at a time or regular prices.

In December, the Administration said that it had plans to make the first of these repurchases. The Administration issued a solicitation for 3 million barrels of sour crude oil, with bids due by December 28. Contracts were to be awarded by January 13. At the time, WTI was trading around $74 per barrel. It later declined the finalize its own buyback plan, saying that it did not get offers that met its terms for price or quality.

Today, WTI is trading at just over $71 per barrel—a price that many forecasters don’t think will stick around for long. But according to Granholm, refilling the SPR at $70 per barrel will be difficult this year. In fact, according to Granholm, it will take a few years to replenish.

The SPR currently holds 372 million barrels of crude oil, down from 638 million at the beginning of 2021. It is the lowest level since December 1983. Oil was first delivered into the U.S. SPR in 1977.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia: Nord Stream Blast Findings Won’t Be Made Public

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production
Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com