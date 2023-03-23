Russia: Nord Stream Blast Findings Won’t Be Made Public

Russia does not expect that findings on the Nord Stream blast investigations will be made public, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Russia has repeatedly claimed that it has been left out of various investigations conducted by Denmark, Germany, and Sweden. "I do not expect these investigations to be transparent, nor do I expect the results to be made available to the general public," Lavrov said at a news conference, Reuters said. In January, Russia said that Sweden's refusal to share information about the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines was "puzzling", arguing that withholding the information meant that the Swedish authorities "were hiding something."

According to Sweden's findings, traces of explosives were found near the site of the explosions at Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, referring to the incident as "gross sabotage."

Russia has said as recently as earlier this month that the United States had a motive to carry out the Nord Stream blasts to open up the door for its own LNG exports to natural gas-hungry Europe.

“Such an explosion, so powerful and at such depth, could only be conducted by experts backed by the entire potential of a state that has relevant technologies,” President Putin said earlier this month. The comments came following a series of media articles citing an anonymous American official that claimed Ukraine—or pro-Ukraine groups, could have been responsible for the blasts. Putin referred to this theory as “complete nonsense.”

Russia said earlier this month that it expects to mothball the Nord Stream pipelines that were damaged in the blast, with no plants to put them into use or repair them anytime soon due to its soured relations with the West.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: