Israel To Stop Onshore Oil Permits

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.66 +0.22 +0.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 83.18 -0.24 -0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.659 +0.069 +1.23%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins 2.528 +0.007 +0.27%
Graph up Gasoline 17 mins 2.418 +0.012 +0.50%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.15 +1.10 +1.36%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.15 +1.10 +1.36%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.80 -0.48 -0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.37 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 77.54 -0.40 -0.51%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.418 +0.012 +0.50%

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.92 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.30 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.40 -0.75 -0.95%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 81.93 -0.54 -0.65%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.08 -0.65 -0.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.80 -0.48 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.80 -0.48 -0.58%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.97 -0.83 -0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.37 -0.16 -0.19%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 65.28 -0.31 -0.47%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 66.34 +0.12 +0.18%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 79.64 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 81.04 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 78.69 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 76.19 +0.12 +0.16%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 76.19 +0.12 +0.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 78.24 +0.12 +0.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 79.14 +0.12 +0.15%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 76.24 +0.12 +0.16%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.15 +1.10 +1.36%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 77.00 -0.25 -0.32%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 70.75 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 84.08 +1.14 +1.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 74.39 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 78.34 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 78.34 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 77.00 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.00 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.08 +1.29 +1.52%

  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 55 mins Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 24 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 3 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 5 mins An Indian Opinion on What is Going on in China
  • 2 days Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 1 day Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 1 day Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Related News

Israel To Stop Onshore Oil Permits

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 13, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT

Israel will no longer issue permits for onshore oil exploration, Energy Minister Karine Elharrar said on Wednesday at a committee hearing of the Israeli Parliament, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Ehud (Udi) Adiri, director general at the energy ministry, also said that Israel would import only electric vehicles (EVs) beginning in 2030.

The energy minister of Israel – not a big oil producer, but a large natural gas producer – already said last month that the country would stop issuing permits for onshore oil exploration as it would look to focus on renewable energy sources.

Israel currently has five onshore oil production licenses and three onshore oil exploration permits.

Elharrar, appointed energy minister in the new Israeli government in June, also believes that natural gas – which Israel is producing offshore and exporting to some countries in the Middle East and the Mediterranean – is only a temporary solution to energy demand.

“Oil is a highly polluting fuel that has no place in a country that is doing everything to reduce the use of coal and understands that [fossil fuel] gas is also only an intermediate solution until we can rely on renewable energies,” Elharrar said.

The new energy minister differs from her predecessor Yuval Steinitz, who strongly supported Israel’s offshore gas industry.

Israel has bet big on the largest gas field offshore the country, the Leviathan gas field, the biggest energy project in Israel ever.

More recently, Israel put on hold a major oil pipeline deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over environmental concerns.

Israel has environmental concerns over a request it is currently assessing to increase the volumes of oil passing through the country, Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg told Reuters last week. The Israeli government will decide “within weeks” whether to grant the request for increased oil transportation through its territory, the minister added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

