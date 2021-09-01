Israel Stops Onshore Oil Exploration Permits

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.17 -0.42 -0.61%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 71.59 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.619 +0.004 +0.09%
Graph down Heating Oil 18 mins 2.121 -0.008 -0.36%
Graph down Gasoline 23 mins 2.105 -0.006 -0.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.63 +0.61 +0.87%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 28 mins 67.44 +0.09 +0.13%
Chart Gasoline 23 mins 2.105 -0.006 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 70.61 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph down Murban 2 days 71.58 -0.07 -0.10%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 67.01 +0.40 +0.60%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 72.75 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 71.32 +0.74 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 70.63 +0.61 +0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.63 +0.61 +0.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.04 +0.71 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 56.05 +0.69 +1.25%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 67.50 -0.71 -1.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 68.90 -0.71 -1.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 64.50 -0.61 -0.94%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 61.50 -0.71 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 61.50 -0.71 -1.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 64.15 -0.71 -1.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 67.30 -0.46 -0.68%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 62.50 -0.71 -1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 65.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 58.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 70.42 -0.61 -0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 62.54 +0.09 +0.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.49 +0.09 +0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.49 +0.09 +0.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 65.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 59.00 +1.25 +2.16%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 74.13 +1.32 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 12 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 4 days Iran's oil production rises: the hope of reviving the JCPOA is alive!
  • 2 days So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?

Breaking News:

Alberta’s ‘War Room’ Plans Ad Campaign In Support Of Oil Industry

It’s Only A Matter Of Time Before China Makes A Move On Afghanistan

It’s Only A Matter Of Time Before China Makes A Move On Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s untapped mineral wealth has…

Total Is Still Betting Big On Oil Despite Renewable Push

Total Is Still Betting Big On Oil Despite Renewable Push

TotalEnergies has made a major…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Israel Stops Onshore Oil Exploration Permits

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 01, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

Israel will no longer issue onshore oil exploration permits, Energy Minister Karine Elharrar said this week, vowing to focus on renewable energy sources.

"Starting today, no more licenses will be issued for oil exploration on land in the State of Israel," Elharrar said at an energy conference on Tuesday, as carried by The Times of Israel.

Israel currently has five onshore oil production licenses and three onshore oil exploration permits.

Elharrar, appointed energy minister in the new Israeli government in June, also believes that natural gas – which Israel is producing offshore and exporting to some countries in the Middle East and the Mediterranean – is only a temporary solution to energy demand.

"Oil is a highly polluting fuel that has no place in a country that is doing everything to reduce the use of coal and understands that [fossil fuel] gas is also only an intermediate solution until we can rely on renewable energies," Elharrar said.

The new energy minister differs from her predecessor Yuval Steinitz, who strongly supported Israel's offshore gas industry.

Israel has bet big on the largest gas field offshore the country, the Leviathan gas field, the biggest energy project in Israel ever.

Israel has also put on hold a major oil pipeline deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over environmental concerns.

Last October, Israel, and the UAE signed a preliminary agreement under which crude oil from OPEC's third-largest producer could be shipped to European markets via an oil pipeline in Israel connecting the Red Sea with the Mediterranean. This was one of the first major energy deals after Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize relations in September 2020.

Under the deal, Israeli state firm Europe Asia Pipeline Co (EAPC) and UAE-based MED-RED Land Bridge Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in transporting crude oil and fuel from the Gulf to Western markets via the pipeline between Israeli cities of Eilat on the Red Sea and the Mediterranean port of Ashkelon. The project is now in jeopardy because of Israel's concerns.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Federal Government Presents Plan To Resume Oil And Gas Leases

Next Post

Aluminum Prices Hit 10-Year High As China Looks To Cut Emissions

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot
China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant

China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant
Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally
API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting

API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting
Oil Majors Interested In Buying India’s Third-Largest Refiner BPCL

Oil Majors Interested In Buying India’s Third-Largest Refiner BPCL


Most Commented

Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

 Alt text

China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Iran’s Huge Caspian Gas Find Is A Geopolitical Gamechanger

 Alt text

JP Morgan: Don’t Expect A ‘Shock’ Transition In Energy Markets
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com