Is The Saudi Arabia-Russia Oil Pact Showing Signs Of Weakening?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.41 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.53 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.83 +0.51 +0.55%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.068 -0.041 -1.32%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.271 -0.002 -0.10%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.75 -1.27 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 88.75 -1.27 -1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.78 +0.54 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.23 +1.61 +1.76%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 85.51 -0.68 -0.79%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.271 -0.002 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 90.46 +2.14 +2.42%
Graph up Murban 2 days 92.96 +2.13 +2.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 89.23 +0.16 +0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 686 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 93.22 +0.18 +0.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 92.78 +0.54 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.78 +0.54 +0.59%
Chart Girassol 2 days 93.53 +0.50 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.23 +1.61 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 140 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 61.81 -1.09 -1.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 87.41 -1.09 -1.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 85.66 -1.09 -1.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 81.21 -1.09 -1.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 77.76 -1.09 -1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 77.76 -1.09 -1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 80.56 -1.09 -1.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 86.56 -1.09 -1.24%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 78.71 -1.09 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.75 -1.27 -1.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.14 -1.03 -1.22%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 76.89 -1.03 -1.32%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 92.25 +4.29 +4.88%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 82.24 -1.03 -1.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 83.14 -1.03 -1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.14 -1.03 -1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.25 -1.00 -1.19%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 78.00 +4.75 +6.48%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 88.61 -0.33 -0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 39 mins Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Is The Saudi Arabia-Russia Oil Pact Showing Signs Of Weakening?

Western Banks To Miss Out On African Oil Boom

Western Banks To Miss Out On African Oil Boom

Western banks aren’t eager to…

Middle East Energy Deals In Question Over Israel

Middle East Energy Deals In Question Over Israel

The Israel-Hamas conflict has not…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Is The Saudi Arabia-Russia Oil Pact Showing Signs Of Weakening?

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 17, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

The pact between Saudi Arabia and Russia to keep oil barrels off the market could be showing signs of weakening, with Russia’s oil exports now on the rise.

Russia’s seaborne crude oil exports rose in the seven days to October 15, with Russia’s four-week average seaborne crude exports now at a three-month high. Russia’s crude exports now are at 3.51 million barrels per day, an increase of .285 million bpd from the seven days to October 8, according to tanker tracker data analyzed by Bloomberg.

Four-week average outflows from Russian ports is now 3.36 million bpd. According to calculations based on Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak’s stated export restrictions of 300,000 bpd, which are supposed to run through the end of the year, Russia’s seaborn crude exports should be capped at 3.28 million bpd.

For Russia, the additional exports mean increased revenues from export duties, the four-week average of which is now at the highest point since January.

The news of Russia’s increased oil exports could be seen as a sign of weakening of the pact between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which have agreed to restrict the supply of oil. Saudi Arabia, for its part, has made good on its end of the bargain, and saw its crude oil exports fall to a 28-month low in August, according to the latest Jodi data. But on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia issued what could be seen as either a threat or as an assurance: Saudi Aramco has the ability to raise its oil production “in a couple of weeks” if it turns out to be necessary. Saudi Arabia claimed on Tuesday that the oil company’s spare capacity is 3 million barrels per day.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russian Oil Shipping Rates Jump As The U.S. Sanctions Price Cap Evaders

Next Post

Russian Oil Shipping Rates Jump As The U.S. Sanctions Price Cap Evaders

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

Goldman Sachs Predicts $100 Oil As Renewable Transition Falters

 Alt text

Global Appetite For Canadian Crude Grows Amidst Supply Cuts
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com