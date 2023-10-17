Saudi Aramco’s Spare Oil Production Capacity Is Now 3 Million Bpd

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.99 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.10 +0.45 +0.50%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.41 +0.09 +0.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.129 +0.020 +0.64%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.294 +0.021 +0.94%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 90.02 +4.80 +5.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 90.02 +4.80 +5.63%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.78 +0.54 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 91.62 +2.19 +2.45%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 85.51 -0.68 -0.79%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.294 +0.021 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 90.46 +2.14 +2.42%
Graph up Murban 1 day 92.96 +2.13 +2.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 89.23 +0.16 +0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 686 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 93.22 +0.18 +0.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 92.78 +0.54 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.78 +0.54 +0.59%
Chart Girassol 1 day 93.53 +0.50 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 91.62 +2.19 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 139 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 63.01 -1.09 -1.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 87.41 -1.09 -1.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 85.66 -1.09 -1.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 81.21 -1.09 -1.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 77.71 -1.09 -1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 77.71 -1.09 -1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 80.56 -1.09 -1.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 86.86 -1.09 -1.24%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 78.01 -1.09 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 90.02 +4.80 +5.63%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 84.17 +4.78 +6.02%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 77.92 +4.78 +6.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 87.96 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 83.27 +4.78 +6.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 84.17 +4.78 +6.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 84.17 +4.78 +6.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 84.25 +4.75 +5.97%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 78.00 +4.75 +6.48%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 88.61 -0.33 -0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

IEA: Annual Energy Grid Investments Need To Double To $600 Billion  

Huge Build In Crude Inventories Is A Red Flag For Oil Markets

Huge Build In Crude Inventories Is A Red Flag For Oil Markets

Initially, oil prices surged to…

Venezuela’s Growing Dark Fleet Highlights Maduro’s Dependence On Iran

Venezuela’s Growing Dark Fleet Highlights Maduro’s Dependence On Iran

Venezuela, aided by Iran and…

The UK Needs A Public Buy-In Into The Energy Transition

The UK Needs A Public Buy-In Into The Energy Transition

In order for the energy…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Aramco’s Spare Oil Production Capacity Is Now 3 Million Bpd

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 17, 2023, 6:50 AM CDT
  • Saudi Aramco’s CEO claims that the company has a spare oil production capacity of 3 million barrels per day.
  • Saudi Arabia has cut its oil output significantly and claims to be able to bring its spare capacity online in the space of a couple of weeks.
  • OPEC expects global oil demand growth to continue this year and next, and Saudi Arabia has committed to maintaining its cuts for the rest of this year.

The spare oil production capacity of the world’s largest crude exporter, Saudi Aramco, currently stands at 3 million barrels per day (bpd), the chief executive of the Saudi oil giant said on Tuesday.

Saudi Aramco can raise its oil production “in a couple of weeks” if necessary, the company’s CEO Amin Nasser said during the Energy Intelligence Forum in London, as carried by Reuters.

The spare oil production capacity of the world’s largest oil firm has increased in recent months as Saudi Arabia is cutting crude output as part of the OPEC+ agreement and is further reducing production by an extra 1 million bpd in a voluntary cut until the end of 2023.

After extending the voluntary production reduction for a month for two consecutive months, Saudi Arabia said in September it would extend the extra cut until the end of 2023. The Kingdom is currently pumping around 9 million bpd.

As a result of the cuts, Saudi Arabia’s crude exports plunged to a 28-month low in August, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Monday. Saudi crude oil exports fell to 5.58 million bpd in August, down by 428,000 bpd from July—the lowest level in 28 months, according to the latest available data in JODI, which compiles self-reported data from many countries.

Aramco’s Nasser also said today at the forum that he expects global oil demand to average around 103 million bpd in the second half of 2023.

Last week, OPEC said it expects global oil demand to rise by 2.4 million bpd this year and by another 2.2 million bpd next year amid the improving Chinese economy, leaving its demand forecast for both 2023 and 2024 unchanged, despite fears of slowing economies and demand destruction.

World oil demand is set to reach a record average of 102.1 million bpd in 2023, driven by a 2.3-million-bpd demand increase in the non-OECD region, OPEC noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is This The End Of Naked Short Selling?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

NATO On Alert After Baltic Pipeline Incident

NATO On Alert After Baltic Pipeline Incident
Fuel Production Sees Unprecedented Efficiency With New Discovery

Fuel Production Sees Unprecedented Efficiency With New Discovery
Breakthrough Battery Paves The Way For Sustainable Homes

Breakthrough Battery Paves The Way For Sustainable Homes
Huge Build In Crude Inventories Is A Red Flag For Oil Markets

Huge Build In Crude Inventories Is A Red Flag For Oil Markets
Oil Moves Down On Massive Inventory Build

Oil Moves Down On Massive Inventory Build

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com