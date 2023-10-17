Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.20 +0.54 +0.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.26 +0.61 +0.68%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.83 +0.51 +0.55%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.072 -0.037 -1.19%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.287 +0.014 +0.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 88.75 -1.27 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 88.75 -1.27 -1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.78 +0.54 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 93.23 +1.61 +1.76%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 85.51 -0.68 -0.79%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.287 +0.014 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 90.46 +2.14 +2.42%
Graph up Murban 1 day 92.96 +2.13 +2.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 89.23 +0.16 +0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 686 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 93.22 +0.18 +0.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 92.78 +0.54 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.78 +0.54 +0.59%
Chart Girassol 1 day 93.53 +0.50 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 93.23 +1.61 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 139 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 mins 61.81 -1.09 -1.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 87.41 -1.09 -1.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 85.66 -1.09 -1.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 mins 81.21 -1.09 -1.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 mins 77.76 -1.09 -1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 mins 77.76 -1.09 -1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 mins 80.56 -1.09 -1.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 mins 86.56 -1.09 -1.24%
Chart Central Alberta 20 mins 78.71 -1.09 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 88.75 -1.27 -1.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 83.14 -1.03 -1.22%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 76.89 -1.03 -1.32%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 92.25 +4.29 +4.88%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 82.24 -1.03 -1.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 83.14 -1.03 -1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 83.14 -1.03 -1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 83.25 -1.00 -1.19%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 78.00 +4.75 +6.48%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 88.61 -0.33 -0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

World’s Top Oil Trader To Spend Half Of Its $2-Billion Capex On Renewables

Middle East Energy Deals In Question Over Israel

Middle East Energy Deals In Question Over Israel

The Israel-Hamas conflict has not…

Aramco Looks To Expand Position In LNG With New Deal

Aramco Looks To Expand Position In LNG With New Deal

Saudi Aramco has announced the…

Geopolitical Volatility Sends Gas Prices Soaring

Geopolitical Volatility Sends Gas Prices Soaring

Gas prices in Europe have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

President Sandu: Gazprom Can No Longer "Blackmail" Moldova Over Gas

By RFE/RL staff - Oct 17, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Moldova's gas diversification strategy lessens its dependence on Russian energy, according to President Sandu.
  • The move to buy gas on the open market provides Moldova with greater energy independence.
  • Moldova's energy independence aligns with its aspirations for EU membership and reduces Russian influence.
Join Our Community
Moldova

Moldovan President Maia Sandu says steps taken by her country -- one of Europe's poorest -- to diversify its gas supplies means Russia can no longer "blackmail" Chisinau "as it used to."

Speaking to RFE/RL at its headquarters in Prague on October 16, Sandu said Moldova's move to access gas through purchases on the open market and not directly from Russian energy giant Gazprom has given independence it previously didn't have.

"We don't buy Russian gas from Gazprom. We buy gas on the market, which means that Russia cannot blackmail us as it used to blackmail before, like a year ago, when every time they would not like the policies of the government in Moldova, they would just come back and say, 'We cut gas supplies,'" Sandu said.

Moldova used to buy Russian natural gas, but in October 2022 Gazprom decided to reduce the volumes of natural gas delivered to Chisinau even though it was in violation of its contract.

The former Soviet republic in September proposed paying $8.6 million to settle the debt that Gazprom says is more than $700 million.

But an audit showed there was no documentation for some of the debt and another portion of the debt was considered expired because it had accumulated over a long time while not being periodically reconfirmed by Gazprom. The audit also found the Moldovan government can demand compensation for Gazprom's decision in October 2022 to reduce the volumes of natural gas delivered to Moldova in violation of its contract.

Currently Gazprom provides gas supplies only to Moldova's Russian-backed breakaway Transdniester region, Moldovan authorities have said, with none going to central authorities in Chisinau.

But the Russian gas is being delivered to Transdniester via Ukraine, and the contract that provides for the transit of gas from Russia through the territory of Ukraine expires in 2024.

At the same time, Sandu said Moldova also buys electricity from a power plant in Transdniester, so Moldovans shouldn't be at risk of freezing in the winter if gas supplies to Transdniester are halted.

"Moldova is in a much better situation today compared to the previous two winters. First, because we have managed to make some stocks of gas. And second, we do believe that we are going to have electricity supply this winter," she said.

Wedged between Ukraine, Romania, and the Black Sea, Moldova has often found itself in the center of a struggle for influence between Moscow and the West.

The situation has intensified since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, especially with the Kremlin-backed breakaway region of Transdniester on its eastern border. Russia keeps more than 1,000 troops in Transdniester as "peacekeepers."

Sandu said Moldova has a connection to other European electricity markets, though that route goes through Ukraine, and is building a direct high-voltage connection line with Romania to ensure electricity supplies.

"Every time Russia drops bombs on the electricity network of Ukraine, we have problems. So that's why we need to have a direct connection, and we're working on it," Sandu said, adding the Romanian link would be ready in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moldova applied for EU membership in March 2022 and was granted candidate status in June 2022.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia-China Energy Partnership Faces Uncertainty Over Pipeline Deal
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

NATO On Alert After Baltic Pipeline Incident

NATO On Alert After Baltic Pipeline Incident
Fuel Production Sees Unprecedented Efficiency With New Discovery

Fuel Production Sees Unprecedented Efficiency With New Discovery
Breakthrough Battery Paves The Way For Sustainable Homes

Breakthrough Battery Paves The Way For Sustainable Homes
Huge Build In Crude Inventories Is A Red Flag For Oil Markets

Huge Build In Crude Inventories Is A Red Flag For Oil Markets
Oil Moves Down On Massive Inventory Build

Oil Moves Down On Massive Inventory Build

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com