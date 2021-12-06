Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 50 mins 70.05 +0.56 +0.81%
Graph up Brent Crude 50 mins 73.52 +0.44 +0.60%
Graph up Natural Gas 50 mins 3.701 +0.044 +1.20%
Graph up Heating Oil 50 mins 2.178 +0.007 +0.32%
Graph up Gasoline 50 mins 2.058 +0.015 +0.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 67.99 -0.01 -0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 67.99 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 71.26 +0.58 +0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.61 +1.58 +2.26%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 68.29 +3.28 +5.05%
Chart Gasoline 50 mins 2.058 +0.015 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 70.02 -0.91 -1.28%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 71.07 -0.77 -1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 67.69 +0.48 +0.71%
Graph down Basra Light 7 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 72.21 +0.50 +0.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 71.26 +0.58 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 71.26 +0.58 +0.82%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 72.32 +0.46 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.61 +1.58 +2.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 53.21 +4.27 +8.72%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 hours 47.46 -0.24 -0.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 65.26 -0.24 -0.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 66.66 -0.24 -0.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 hours 60.31 -0.24 -0.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 hours 57.26 -0.24 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 57.26 -0.24 -0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 59.56 -0.24 -0.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 60.56 -0.24 -0.39%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 57.76 -0.24 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 67.99 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 66.00 +3.25 +5.18%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 59.75 +3.25 +5.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 71.25 +1.23 +1.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 63.44 +3.23 +5.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 67.39 +3.23 +5.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 67.39 +3.23 +5.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 66.00 +3.25 +5.18%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 56.50 -0.25 -0.44%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 71.24 +0.93 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 6 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 14 minutes NordStream2
  • 4 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 mins Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 2 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 20 mins Delta variant in European Union
  • 7 hours President Biden’s Nuclear Option Against OPEC+ - Waste of Time
  • 3 days OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022
  • 3 days Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 3 days CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite

Breaking News:

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Natural Gas Markets To See Very Volatile 2022

Natural Gas Markets To See Very Volatile 2022

Global natural gas prices are…

LNG Suppliers Are Very Confident In Asia's Strong Gas Demand

LNG Suppliers Are Very Confident In Asia's Strong Gas Demand

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 06, 2021, 5:30 PM CST

The lack of investments into the oil industry is steering the world toward scarcity, one of the world’s largest oilfield service providers warned on Monday.

A global oil scarcity is on the horizon, the U.S. oilfield service provider said, after seven years of underinvestment after oil prices slide from their $100 heyday in 2014, Bloomberg reported.

“For the first time in a long time, we’ll see a buyer looking for a barrel of oil as opposed to a barrel of oil looking for a buyer,” Haliburton’s CEO Jeff Miller cautioned.

 Miller added that the Houston-based service provider has seen crude explorers cut their spending by roughly half compared with historical norms, and the hired hands from the oil patch have been impacted by rising costs. Meanwhile, oil producers have taken this opportunity to return oilfield profits to their shareholders instead of reinvesting into drilling.

It is this latter issue that will inevitably cause oil a tight market in the future, according to Miller.

But it’s more than just investment that could create an oil scarcity.

Only a week ago, oil firms were said to be facing a workforce crunch as the renewables industry is looking rather fetching. According to a survey conducted by Oilandgasjobsearch.com, more than half of all oil workers are looking to make a move to renewables. About 43% of all oil and gas workers have a desire to leave the industry altogether within the next five years.

Halliburton last week was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America—which includes the top 10% most sustainable companies in each industry based on ESG criteria. Using this criteria, Halliburton—present in over 70 countries--ranked in the 90th percentile among its peers.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Banks Continue To Fund Fossil Fuels Despite Climate Pledges

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw

WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw
Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Alt text

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com