Iraq Loosens Export Rules To Get Better Prices

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 64.15 -1.41 -2.15%
Brent Crude 11 mins 68.22 -0.98 -1.42%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.232 +0.065 +2.05%
Mars US 16 hours 63.66 -0.98 -1.52%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.94 -0.52 -0.76%
Urals 1 day 67.53 -0.77 -1.13%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.08 +1.71 +2.50%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.08 +1.71 +2.50%
Bonny Light 1 day 69.46 -1.17 -1.66%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.75 +0.05 +0.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.232 +0.065 +2.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 67.23 +0.20 +0.30%
Murban 1 day 70.38 +0.20 +0.28%
Iran Heavy 1 day 66.19 -1.10 -1.63%
Basra Light 1 day 64.44 -0.90 -1.38%
Saharan Blend 1 day 69.55 -1.24 -1.75%
Bonny Light 1 day 69.46 -1.17 -1.66%
Bonny Light 1 day 69.46 -1.17 -1.66%
Girassol 1 day 69.11 -1.22 -1.73%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.94 -0.52 -0.76%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 37.25 -1.23 -3.20%
Western Canadian Select 109 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 109 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 109 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 109 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 109 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 109 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 109 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 109 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 109 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 70.08 +1.71 +2.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 62.25 -0.50 -0.80%
Giddings 1 day 56.00 -0.50 -0.88%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.62 -0.23 -0.32%
West Texas Sour 1 day 59.51 -0.58 -0.97%
Eagle Ford 1 day 63.46 -0.58 -0.91%
Eagle Ford 1 day 63.46 -0.58 -0.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 62.01 -0.58 -0.93%
Kansas Common 4 days 56.50 +0.75 +1.35%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.65 +0.38 +0.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 20 mins Iraq Loosens Export Rules To Get Better Prices
  • 9 hours North Korea Forced To Curb Military Exercises As Oil Embargo Continues
  • 15 hours Washington State’s Oil-By-Rail Project Denied By Governor
  • 17 hours Four New Oil Refineries In Iraq Will Add 700,000-bpd Capacity
  • 19 hours Canada’s Fort Hills Oil Sands Project Achieves First Oil
  • 21 hours Ecuador Makes Progress In Oil Export Talks With China
  • 1 day Chinese Coal Futures Spike On Shortage Concerns
  • 3 days Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge
  • 4 days New U.S. Sanctions Target Russian Officials And Energy Executives
  • 4 days Tesla Battles Rumors Of Quality Shortcuts From CNBC Report
  • 4 days Iran Says Nuclear Deal “Absolutely Not Renegotiable”
  • 4 days Largest Onshore Projects To Add 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Oil Supply By 2025
  • 4 days China Faces Fresh Heating, Power Shortages
  • 4 days U.S. Targets Oil Tankers Violating North Korean Sanctions
  • 5 days Nigeria Adds 200,000 Barrels Per Day To Its Offshore Output Capacity
  • 5 days France Vows To Shut All Coal-Fired Power Plants By 2021
  • 5 days Mexico Hastens To Auction Oil Blocks Before Presidential Election
  • 5 days Dozens Of Small U.S. Refiners Seek Biofuel Waivers From EPA
  • 5 days Road Safety Watchdog Launches Probe Into Tesla Crash
  • 5 days Saudi Aramco To Expand Business In The U.S. After Tax Bill
  • 6 days European Gas Network Stable Despite Falling Dutch Production
  • 6 days Saudi Arabia May Link Aramco Revenue Royalty To Oil Prices
  • 6 days Brazil’s Eletrobras Expects Up To $4B Proceeds From Share Sale
  • 6 days Trafigura Set To Increase US Oil Exports
  • 6 days Saudis To Maintain Q1 Crude Oil Exports Around 7 Million Bpd
  • 6 days European Oil Shipments To Asia Slump To 4-Year Low
  • 6 days Hong Kong Exchange Chief Confident Aramco Will List There
  • 6 days First Nations Tribes To Oppose Tanker Ban Set To Threaten Eagle Spirit Pipeline
  • 7 days Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
  • 7 days Elon Musk Won’t Get Paid Unless Tesla Does “Extraordinarily Well”
  • 7 days U.S. Regulators Keep Keystone Capacity Capped At 80 Percent
  • 7 days Trump Signs Off On 30 Percent Tariff On Imported Solar Equipment
  • 7 days Russian Funds May Invest In Aramco’s IPO To Boost Oil Ties
  • 7 days IMF Raises Saudi Arabia Growth Outlook On Higher Oil Prices
  • 7 days China Is World’s Number-2 In LNG Imports
  • 7 days EIA Weekly Inventory Data Due Wednesday, Despite Govt. Shutdown
  • 8 days Oklahoma Rig Explodes, Leaving Five Missing
  • 8 days Lloyd’s Sees No Room For Coal In New Investment Strategy
  • 8 days Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Oil Workers In Oil-Rich Delta Area
  • 8 days Libya’s NOC Restarts Oil Fields

Breaking News:

Iraq Loosens Export Rules To Get Better Prices

Why Oil Prices Could Dive

Why Oil Prices Could Dive

Oil prices are at multi-year…

Oil Prices Ease As Refinery Maintenance Season Draws Near

Oil Prices Ease As Refinery Maintenance Season Draws Near

Crude oil prices eased in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq Loosens Export Rules To Get Better Prices

By Irina Slav - Jan 30, 2018, 9:00 AM CST Iraq oil field

Iraq has relaxed its crude oil exporting rules in a bid to pocket better prices for its most precious commodity despite the continuing rally. Baghdad now allows buyers to withhold the destination of the cargo when they buy it until two weeks after the issuance of the cargo’s bill of lading.

Not having to set a destination for the cargo at the time of buying provides oil traders with greater flexibility in reselling it, Bloomberg notes, depending on a price comparison and possible shortages that would produce better prices for the cargo.

Iraq has already sold two cargoes under the laxer rule, for a total of 4 million barrels. The cargoes sold at a premium to the official selling price at an auction in Dubai. An earlier lot that sold on the spot market under the old, more stringent rules, fetched a lower price that the official selling figure, Bloomberg noted.

Energy Aspects analyst Nevyn Nah told Bloomberg that “Sellers are seeking higher prices by removing contractual restrictions at a time of heightened competition Buyers are happy to pay a premium for cargo optionalities, which in this case lets them lock in its destination later, allowing them to swing shipments east or west and take advantage of arbitrage opportunities.”

Related: Texas Set For Another Oil Boom

OPEC’s number-two is highly dependent on its oil revenues, which is why it has consistently failed to comply fully with its production quota under the OPEC production cut agreement from November 2016.

Despite the agreement, Iraq has been actively expanding its oil export capacity, bringing the total at its southern ports to 4.6 million bpd. Iraq’s total oil export capacity is close to 5 million bpd, Energy Minister Jabbar al-Luiebi told a Chatham House conference in London yesterday, but noted that “Iraq has made it clear at every time and every event that Iraq will comply with OPEC declarations in good spirit, genuine spirit.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

North Korea Forced To Curb Military Exercises As Oil Embargo Continues

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

Most Commented

Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com