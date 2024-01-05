Iran Withholds Oil Deliveries As It Seeks Higher Prices from China

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.03 +1.84 +2.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.01 +1.42 +1.83%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.35 +0.82 +1.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.741 -0.080 -2.84%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.129 +0.019 +0.88%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.37 -1.51 -1.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.80 +1.94 +2.52%
Chart Mars US 63 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.129 +0.019 +0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.58 +3.46 +4.67%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.83 +3.18 +4.20%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.64 -1.54 -2.02%
Graph down Basra Light 766 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 77.07 -1.40 -1.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.37 -1.51 -1.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.37 -1.51 -1.91%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.02 -1.12 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.80 +1.94 +2.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 219 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 51.59 -0.51 -0.98%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 74.34 -0.51 -0.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 72.59 -0.51 -0.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 62.44 -0.51 -0.81%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 58.69 -0.51 -0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 58.69 -0.51 -0.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 61.44 -0.51 -0.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 61.19 -0.51 -0.83%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 58.94 -0.51 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.67 -0.51 -0.74%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 62.42 -0.51 -0.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.78 -0.68 -0.88%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 66.97 -0.51 -0.76%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 68.50 -0.75 -1.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.50 -0.75 -1.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.67 -0.51 -0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.16 +2.32 +3.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 10 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 9 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Iran Withholds Oil Deliveries As It Seeks Higher Prices from China

My Top Energy Stock Pick for 2024

My Top Energy Stock Pick for 2024

Oversupply and lower domestic prices…

Air Travel Booms in 2023, but Challenges Loom

Air Travel Booms in 2023, but Challenges Loom

2023 has been a remarkable…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Withholds Oil Deliveries As It Seeks Higher Prices from China

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 05, 2024, 10:30 AM CST

Iran seeks higher prices for its crude going to its top customer, China, and has been withholding some supply, Reuters reported on Friday, citing trading and refinery sources.

China has continued to buy cheaper crude from Iran even after the U.S. re-imposed sanctions on Iranian oil in 2018.

But now Iran is reportedly seeking narrower discounts to Brent for its crude supply to China, which has led to a “stalemate” between Iran and its Chinese customers.

Iran has sought discounts of $5 to $6 per barrel for its light crude for December and January compared to Dated Brent, trading sources who handle the crude have told Reuters. The deals for December and January were agreed in November at prices of around $10 per barrel discounts to Brent.

It’s not clear if the Chinese refiners would accept the new price, a trading executive based in China told Reuters.

At least one independent refiner based in Shandong has accepted the higher prices and bought a cargo at the narrower discounts in late December, trading sources told Reuters.

“The buyers are still struggling to find a solution as the new prices are too high,” a Chinese buyer based in Shandong.

“But since they have limited choices and the Iranian side is very tough, the room for price negotiations is difficult and is not favouring Chinese buyers.”

Higher prices for Iranian crude would squeeze profit margins for the independent refiners who haven’t shied away from buying supply from Iran after the U.S. sanctions were re-imposed. Moreover, the increase in Iran’s crude prices for Chinese customers could also reduce the availability of cheap crude supply for the world’s largest crude oil importer, which is saving billions of U.S. dollars by purchasing sanctioned oil.  

China was estimated to have saved $10 billion on crude oil imports between January and September 2023 as it imported record volumes of cheaper oil from Russia, Iran, and Venezuela—all three under U.S. and Western sanctions, a Reuters analysis showed last year.    

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC’s December Production Up, Not Down: Survey

Next Post

India Slashes Financial Support for State Oil Refiners' Green Goals

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Oil Rebounds as DOE Looks To Buy 3 Million Barrels For SPR In March

 Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com