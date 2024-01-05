India Slashes Financial Support for State Oil Refiners' Green Goals

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.88 +1.69 +2.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.88 +1.29 +1.66%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.72 +1.19 +1.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.758 -0.063 -2.23%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.123 +0.013 +0.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.37 -1.51 -1.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.80 +1.94 +2.52%
Chart Mars US 63 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.123 +0.013 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.58 +3.46 +4.67%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.83 +3.18 +4.20%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.64 -1.54 -2.02%
Graph down Basra Light 766 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 77.07 -1.40 -1.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.37 -1.51 -1.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.37 -1.51 -1.91%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.02 -1.12 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.80 +1.94 +2.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 219 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 51.59 -0.51 -0.98%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 74.34 -0.51 -0.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 72.59 -0.51 -0.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 62.44 -0.51 -0.81%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 58.69 -0.51 -0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 58.69 -0.51 -0.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 61.44 -0.51 -0.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 61.19 -0.51 -0.83%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 58.94 -0.51 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.67 -0.51 -0.74%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 62.42 -0.51 -0.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.78 -0.68 -0.88%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 66.97 -0.51 -0.76%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 68.50 -0.75 -1.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.50 -0.75 -1.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.67 -0.51 -0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.16 +2.32 +3.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 10 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 9 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Iran Withholds Oil Deliveries As It Seeks Higher Prices from China

Record Declines in Grain Prices May Ease Global Food Crisis

Record Declines in Grain Prices May Ease Global Food Crisis

Corn and wheat prices have…

Sanctions Are Crushing Russia's Ambitious LNG Export Projects

Sanctions Are Crushing Russia's Ambitious LNG Export Projects

Russia is facing significant challenges…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

India Slashes Financial Support for State Oil Refiners' Green Goals

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 05, 2024, 9:30 AM CST

In a bid to reduce government deficit, India plans to halve the equity support to three state-held oil refiners to help them fund measures to meet their net-zero operations targets, Reuters reported exclusively on Friday, quoting industry and government sources. 

The three state-owned refiners, Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, were set to receive the equivalent of $3.6 billion, or 300 billion Indian rupees, in equity support for the fiscal year 2023/2024 to reach their goals to have net-zero emissions from operations in the 2040s.   

But now, facing rising fiscal deficit, India will allocate half of the planned support, $1.8 billion, or 150 billion rupees, for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, according to Reuters’ sources. 

In the middle of last year, India’s government asked some of the biggest state oil refiners to launch rights issues with which the authorities plan to help fund the firms’ net-zero and energy transition goals. 

The government will be seeking equity in Indian Oil Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) via rights issues, and has asked Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to issue preferential shares to the government. In exchange for the equity in the refiners, India plans to support their goals to achieve net-zero operational emissions in the 2040s. 

Indian Oil, BPCL, and HPCL are looking to invest a combined up to $48.8 billion (4 trillion Indian rupees) to reach their net zero-emissions goals by 2040.     

Indian Oil Corp, the country’s top refiner and fuel retailer, said in 2023 it would consolidate all its green energy businesses into a wholly-owned unit with the purpose of boosting its clean energy division.  

India, the world’s third-largest carbon emitter after China and the U.S., has a net-zero target set for 2070, twenty years later than the 2050 target of most developed economies including the U.S.   

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Maersk Reroutes Ships Away from Red Sea after Latest Attack

Next Post

OPEC’s December Production Up, Not Down: Survey

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Oil Rebounds as DOE Looks To Buy 3 Million Barrels For SPR In March

 Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com