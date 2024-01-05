OPEC’s December Production Up, Not Down: Survey

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.53 +1.34 +1.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.58 +0.99 +1.28%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.35 +0.82 +1.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.759 -0.062 -2.20%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.119 +0.009 +0.44%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.37 -1.51 -1.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.80 +1.94 +2.52%
Chart Mars US 63 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.119 +0.009 +0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.58 +3.46 +4.67%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.83 +3.18 +4.20%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.64 -1.54 -2.02%
Graph down Basra Light 766 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 77.07 -1.40 -1.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.37 -1.51 -1.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.37 -1.51 -1.91%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.02 -1.12 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.80 +1.94 +2.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 219 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 51.59 -0.51 -0.98%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 74.34 -0.51 -0.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 72.59 -0.51 -0.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 62.44 -0.51 -0.81%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 58.69 -0.51 -0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 58.69 -0.51 -0.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 61.44 -0.51 -0.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 61.19 -0.51 -0.83%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 58.94 -0.51 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.67 -0.51 -0.74%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 62.42 -0.51 -0.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.78 -0.68 -0.88%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 66.97 -0.51 -0.76%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 68.50 -0.75 -1.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.50 -0.75 -1.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.67 -0.51 -0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.16 +2.32 +3.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 10 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 9 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

OPEC’s December Production Up, Not Down: Survey

Tech Trade War Looms as China Restricts Rare Earth Exports

Tech Trade War Looms as China Restricts Rare Earth Exports

China's recent ban on exporting…

The Real Reason Angola Withdrew from OPEC

The Real Reason Angola Withdrew from OPEC

Angola's exit from OPEC came…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC’s December Production Up, Not Down: Survey

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 05, 2024, 8:00 AM CST

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) increased its crude oil production in December, collectively pumping 27.88 million barrels per day, according to a new Reuters survey published on Friday.

OPEC’s production rose by an average of 70,000 barrels per day (bpd), the survey showed, with production increases seen in OPEC’s 2nd largest producer, Iraq, as well as Angola—accounting for 60,000 bpd of the overage. Nigeria also saw a production increase.

The group’s most prolific producer, Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, saw its production decrease.

While OPEC’s crude oil production is up from November to December, it is still 1 million bpd below December 2022.

At their latest meeting, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners, led by Russia, agreed to reduce their combined production of crude oil to some 2.2 million barrels daily. Saudi Arabia again agreed to the largest cuts. But production wind-downs are rarely instantaneous and require a bit of a wind-down period. December’s increase could indicate that the group will be unable to comply with its own rates set for January.

To monitor compliance, OPEC+ will hold a Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting in early February, media sources revealed earlier this week.

One member who will not face the scrutiny of the JMMC is Angola, who withdrew from OPEC last month in a surprise move, with the country’s minister of natural resources saying that OPEC “no longer aligns with Angola’s values and interests.” Angola’s production quota, according to the latest agreement made in November, was set at 1.11 million bpd, down from the 1.28 million bpd quota that it was supposed to have this year per a prior agreement.

The Reuters survey is based on shipping data provided by external sources, Refinitiv Eikon data, and other sources, including Petro-Logistics, Kpler, oil companies, OPEC itself, and consultants.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Slashes Financial Support for State Oil Refiners' Green Goals

Next Post

India Slashes Financial Support for State Oil Refiners' Green Goals

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Oil Rebounds as DOE Looks To Buy 3 Million Barrels For SPR In March

 Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com