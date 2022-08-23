Iran Slams U.S. For Procrastinating On Nuclear Deal

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 93.28 +2.92 +3.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 99.41 +2.93 +3.04%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 99.79 +2.27 +2.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.711 +0.031 +0.32%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.893 +0.002 +0.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 54 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 99.66 +1.44 +1.47%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 88.06 +0.02 +0.02%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.893 +0.002 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 54 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 54 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 54 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 266 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 54 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 54 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 54 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 54 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 99.66 +1.44 +1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 70.38 -0.11 -0.16%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 76.26 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 92.51 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 90.76 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 88.66 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 85.81 -0.08 -0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 85.81 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 87.91 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 91.46 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 86.11 -0.08 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 87.25 +0.25 +0.29%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 81.00 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 102.5 +2.76 +2.77%
Graph up West Texas Sour 11 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 8 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 8 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 87.25 +0.25 +0.29%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 81.00 +0.25 +0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 98.34 +2.39 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 7 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 13 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days "As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up" by Michelle Edwards
  • 14 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 4 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone

Breaking News:

India’s Oil Production Fell 4% In July

China’s Power Crisis Could Spark A Spike In Coal Consumption

China’s Power Crisis Could Spark A Spike In Coal Consumption

China’s power crisis is spreading,…

Energy Sanctions On Russia Have Been A Boon For China And India

Energy Sanctions On Russia Have Been A Boon For China And India

Western sanctions against Russia have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Slams U.S. For Procrastinating On Nuclear Deal

By Irina Slav - Aug 23, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

Iran has accused the United States of procrastinating on the nuclear deal that the two are trying to negotiate with the help of the European Union.

"The Americans are procrastinating and there is inaction from the European sides. ... America and Europe need an agreement more than Iran," Nasser Kanaani, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, told media as quoted by Reuters.

Washington has denied the accusation, with State Department spokesman Ned Price saying, "The notion that we have delayed this negotiation in any way is just not true."

The two sides are currently mulling over a final proposal submitted to them by the European Union earlier this month. Some of the sticky points appear to have been resolved, with Iran seemingly ready to drop a demand for the U.S. to remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from its terrorist organization list.

However, not all of these points have been resolved, and both sides have indicated that a deal is still as uncertain as it has been for the last 16 months that the EU-brokered negotiations have been going on.

"That's [Iran dropping its demand] part of the reason why a deal is closer now than it was two weeks ago. But the outcome of these ongoing discussions still remains uncertain as gaps do remain," Reuters quoted Ned Price as saying.

The Iranian side, meanwhile, seems insistent on receiving guarantees that a potential deal would outlast the U.S. administration that seals it.

"We seek a good agreement which would ... be long-lasting," Kanaani said. "We won't be bitten twice."

A deal with Iran will lift U.S. sanctions and allow the country to resume exports of crude oil in greater volumes at a time when Europe is scrambling to find a replacement for Russian crude. Instead, Europe has been raising the volumes it buys from Russia to stock up ahead of the embargo due to enter into effect later this year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Europe Gas Prices Break Records On Winter Crunch Fears

Next Post

EU Energy Crisis Forces Major Fertilizer Producer To Halt Production

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery

China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery
Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs

Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com