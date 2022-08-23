EU Energy Crisis Forces Major Fertilizer Producer To Halt Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 93.28 +2.92 +3.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 99.41 +2.93 +3.04%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 99.79 +2.27 +2.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.711 +0.031 +0.32%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.893 +0.002 +0.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 54 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 99.66 +1.44 +1.47%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 88.06 +0.02 +0.02%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.893 +0.002 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 54 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 54 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 54 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 266 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 54 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 54 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 54 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 54 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 99.66 +1.44 +1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 70.38 -0.11 -0.16%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 76.26 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 92.51 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 90.76 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 88.66 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 85.81 -0.08 -0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 85.81 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 87.91 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 91.46 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 86.11 -0.08 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 87.25 +0.25 +0.29%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 81.00 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 102.5 +2.76 +2.77%
Graph up West Texas Sour 11 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 8 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 8 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 87.25 +0.25 +0.29%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 81.00 +0.25 +0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 98.34 +2.39 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 7 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 13 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days "As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up" by Michelle Edwards
  • 14 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 4 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone

Breaking News:

India’s Oil Production Fell 4% In July

Oil Has Become Too Volatile For Traders

Oil Has Become Too Volatile For Traders

Oil prices have become so…

UK Charging Infrastructure Is Struggling To Keep Up With Soaring EV Sales

UK Charging Infrastructure Is Struggling To Keep Up With Soaring EV Sales

The UK has made some…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Energy Crisis Forces Major Fertilizer Producer To Halt Production

By Irina Slav - Aug 23, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

Polish Grupa Azoty, a large fertilizer producer, has stopped the production of some key fertilizers, including nitrogen fertilizers and caprolactam, because of soaring energy costs, becoming the latest casualty of the European gas crunch.

Bloomberg reported that the company would also curb ammonia production because energy costs have compromised the profitability of the business.

Natural gas is a crucial feedstock for synthetic fertilizer production, and soaring prices have had a severe impact on the industry, with several fertilizer producers shutting down in Europe.

Fertilizer usage is also declining because of prices, which has grim implications for global food security. According to the International Fertilizer Association, the use of fertilizers could shrink by as much as 7 percent next season, which would be the biggest drop since 2008, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

“If European farmers import more products from other exporters, then for the more fragile agricultural markets in sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and parts of Latin America, this will make the global market tight,” a senior IFA official said.

“I don’t see how anyone is continuing to produce in Europe, outside of those who have hedged” their energy costs, Chris Lawson, head of fertilizers at intelligence group CRU told Bloomberg. “We are expecting ammonia prices to continue to grow.”

Further aggravating the problem is the fact that Europe imports a lot of its fertilizers from Russia. Because of the standoff between Brussels and Moscow amid the war in Ukraine, the former is looking for alternatives, including manure.

Meanwhile, imports of fertilizers from other places are seen on the rise, shrinking the access of poorer nations to vital agricultural commodities.

The fertilizer industry is not the only one suffering from excessive gas prices. Per an analysis by Reuters, nearly 50 percent of aluminum and zinc smelters in Europe have shut down, with the latest casualty Norsk Hydro-owned Slovalco in Slovakia.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran Slams U.S. For Procrastinating On Nuclear Deal

Next Post

Iran Slams U.S. For Procrastinating On Nuclear Deal

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery

China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery
Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs

Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com