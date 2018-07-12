Iran Reports 36% Drop In Gasoline Imports In Q1

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 70.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.37 +0.97 +1.32%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.799 -0.030 -1.06%
Mars US 23 hours 67.88 -3.73 -5.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.40 -1.94 -2.54%
Urals 2 days 73.95 -1.28 -1.70%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.42 -3.89 -5.10%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.42 -3.89 -5.10%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.57 -2.26 -2.87%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.99 -3.47 -5.00%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.799 -0.030 -1.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 74.18 -1.30 -1.72%
Murban 2 days 77.53 -1.30 -1.65%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.60 -2.23 -3.02%
Basra Light 2 days 71.38 -5.07 -6.63%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.74 -2.44 -3.12%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.57 -2.26 -2.87%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.57 -2.26 -2.87%
Girassol 2 days 75.67 -2.21 -2.84%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.40 -1.94 -2.54%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.86 -0.12 -0.28%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.88 -3.73 -6.83%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.38 -3.73 -5.17%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.68 -3.73 -5.01%
Sweet Crude 2 days 65.88 -3.73 -5.36%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.63 -3.73 -5.71%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.63 -3.73 -5.71%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 64.73 -3.73 -5.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 71.08 -3.73 -4.99%
Central Alberta 2 days 62.98 -3.73 -5.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 72.42 -3.89 -5.10%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.75 -3.75 -5.32%
Giddings 2 days 60.50 -3.75 -5.84%
ANS West Coast 3 days 79.44 -0.39 -0.49%
West Texas Sour 2 days 64.33 -3.73 -5.48%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.28 -3.73 -5.18%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.28 -3.73 -5.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.83 -3.73 -5.29%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 -3.50 -5.45%
Buena Vista 2 days 77.14 -3.98 -4.91%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will Iran Close Hormuz?
  • 10 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 17 minutes Foreign investment in US plunged 32%
  • 12 hours Rhode Island Sues Big Oil
  • 22 mins Oil went below $72 as predicted, now headed for $52.
  • 16 hours What can bring oil prices down?
  • 4 hours Trump Claims A Win On NATO Defense Spending
  • 2 hours IMF warns: Middle East Jobs Crisis Risks Fuelling Unrest
  • 10 hours Does S Arabia Have 2 Mln Barrels in Spare Capacity?
  • 19 hours German Cars Have The Most To Lose From a Changing Auto Industry
  • 8 hours by 7-12-2018, WTI (crude) will be trading under $72
  • 5 hours Total Trade War: U.S. Threatens Tariffs On $200 BN of China Goods
  • 9 hours Trump Making Friends in Germany. Or Not.
  • 5 hours the future price of oil
  • 22 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 19 hours Saudi Production Up 500,000 bpd in June

Breaking News:

Police End Protests At Iraq’s Southern Oil Fields

Russia’s Finance Ministry Warns Of Another Price Collapse

Russia’s Finance Ministry Warns Of Another Price Collapse

According to a recent report…

Norway Oil Strike Set To Worsen

Norway Oil Strike Set To Worsen

Norway’s oil worker strike is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Reports 36% Drop In Gasoline Imports In Q1

By Irina Slav - Jul 12, 2018, 9:45 AM CDT Oil infrastructure

Iran imported 36 percent less gasoline than a year earlier during the first quarter of the Iranian year beginning on March 21 in what may well be a signal the country is shoring up its domestic supply as the start of U.S. sanctions draw near.

Iranian media quoted the managing director of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company as saying that the average daily gasoline imports stood at 5.7 million liters during the first quarter. State news agency IRNA separately reported that the import decline was linked to the start of gasoline production at a new refinery, the Persian Gulf Star Refinery.

A senior executive from NIOPDC’s parent company said Iran imported an average 13 million liters daily of gasoline during the first half of Iranian 2017, but by the last quarter of that year, this had slumped to about 5 million liters daily.

Iran has been forced to import gasoline as a result of the international sanctions that cut its access to equipment and spare parts for refinery maintenance. Refining capacity itself was too low to meet domestic demand for fuels, but reformist president Hassan Rouhani made fuel independence a priority for his government when he came into power, and the construction of the Persian Gulf Star has been a major step in that direction.

Related: Why Natural Gas Hasn’t Dethroned Gasoline

With an initial capacity of 120,000 bpd of crude daily, the refinery is now being expanded to accommodate double that, although the quality of the fuels may not be high enough to meet the Euro 4 standard even though plans are to produce fuel under Euro 4 and Euro 5 standards.

In the face of new U.S. sanctions, it would make sense for Iran to accelerate the expansion to secure adequate domestic supply of gasoline, although amid sanctions consumption could fall. Last year, this averaged 520,000 bpd.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Canada’s Oil Producers Optimistic On Overcoming Takeaway Constraints

Next Post

Iran Assures India It Will Supply Enough Oil

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

 $110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

 Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

 Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com