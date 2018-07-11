Oil’s Perfect Storm Lays At Trump’s Feet

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 70.43 +0.05 +0.07%
Brent Crude 11 mins 73.90 +0.50 +0.68%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.824 -0.005 -0.18%
Mars US 17 hours 67.88 -3.73 -5.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.34 +1.11 +1.48%
Urals 1 day 73.95 -1.28 -1.70%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.31 +0.63 +0.83%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.31 +0.63 +0.83%
Bonny Light 1 day 76.57 -2.26 -2.87%
Mexican Basket 2 days 69.46 +0.44 +0.64%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.824 -0.005 -0.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 74.18 -1.30 -1.72%
Murban 1 day 77.53 -1.30 -1.65%
Iran Heavy 1 day 71.60 -2.23 -3.02%
Basra Light 1 day 71.38 -5.07 -6.63%
Saharan Blend 1 day 75.74 -2.44 -3.12%
Bonny Light 1 day 76.57 -2.26 -2.87%
Bonny Light 1 day 76.57 -2.26 -2.87%
Girassol 1 day 75.67 -2.21 -2.84%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.34 +1.11 +1.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 42.90 -0.08 -0.19%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 50.88 -3.73 -6.83%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 68.38 -3.73 -5.17%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 70.68 -3.73 -5.01%
Sweet Crude 1 day 65.88 -3.73 -5.36%
Peace Sour 1 day 61.63 -3.73 -5.71%
Peace Sour 1 day 61.63 -3.73 -5.71%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 64.73 -3.73 -5.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 71.08 -3.73 -4.99%
Central Alberta 1 day 62.98 -3.73 -5.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 76.31 +0.63 +0.83%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 66.75 -3.75 -5.32%
Giddings 1 day 60.50 -3.75 -5.84%
ANS West Coast 3 days 79.83 +0.49 +0.62%
West Texas Sour 1 day 64.33 -3.73 -5.48%
Eagle Ford 1 day 68.28 -3.73 -5.18%
Eagle Ford 1 day 68.28 -3.73 -5.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 66.83 -3.73 -5.29%
Kansas Common 2 days 64.25 +0.25 +0.39%
Buena Vista 2 days 81.12 +0.26 +0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will Iran Close Hormuz?
  • 10 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 17 minutes Foreign investment in US plunged 32%
  • 6 hours Rhode Island Sues Big Oil
  • 4 hours Oil went below $72 as predicted, now headed for $52.
  • 1 hour by 7-12-2018, WTI (crude) will be trading under $72
  • 13 hours German Cars Have The Most To Lose From a Changing Auto Industry
  • 10 hours Total Trade War: U.S. Threatens Tariffs On $200 BN of China Goods
  • 10 hours What can bring oil prices down?
  • 4 hours Does S Arabia Have 2 Mln Barrels in Spare Capacity?
  • 3 hours Trump Making Friends in Germany. Or Not.
  • 13 hours Saudi Production Up 500,000 bpd in June
  • 16 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 21 hours Trump's European trip: Trade wars, Brexit chaos, NATO "fight" — And A Russia Quandary
  • 17 hours Trump was right-AT&T has increased the prices
  • 20 hours Brent down $2 or 2.5% on the day...

Breaking News:

Canada’s Oil Producers Optimistic On Overcoming Takeaway Constraints

Alt Text

Could U.S. Oil Become Part Of The Brent Benchmark?

As U.S. oil exports continue…

Alt Text

Chinese Refiner Stops U.S. Oil Imports, Turns To Iranian Crude

Independent refiner Dongming Petrochemical Group…

Alt Text

U.S. Sanctions Could Add $50 To Oil Prices

Underinvestment and low spare capacity…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil’s Perfect Storm Lays At Trump’s Feet

By Tim Daiss - Jul 11, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Trump at stage

It’s becoming painfully clear that the way forward for global oil markets is going to be bumpy, very bumpy, particularly as we head into next year. Much of this uncertainty, even blame, is being increasingly leveled at a person that has surprised, flabbergasted and even shocked political opponents, allies and adversaries alike since he took office - President Donald Trump.

A growing line of thought surmises that while Trump uses the presidential bully pulpit, in this case Twitter, to put pressure on long-time ally and de facto OPEC leader Saudi Arabia to get ready to pump more oil to keep (both oil and gas) prices from spiraling out of control, much of the blame for higher prices actually belong to Trump.

The argument makes perfect sense. If Trump would ease back on both his heated rhetoric toward Iran, though that case could be made over much of Trump’s dealings with China, the EU, Canada and others, and if Trump would revisit his decision on re-imposing sanctions on Iran, then oil markets would benefit. Why? A softer line on Iran would reduce the worry or even fear that a loss of some 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian crude would roil oil markets so much that the Saudis would have to pump an unprecedented amount of oil, perhaps as much as 12.5 million bpd, eating up all of its spare capacity.

The Saudi’s have never pumped more than around 10.7 million bpd of oil, a level reached in June, and has for more than 50 years kept at least 1.5-2 million bpd of spare capacity for oil market management. Related: A Storm Is Brewing For U.S. Oil Exports

Under such a worst-case scenario, global oil markets would be dangerously exposed to any oil demand/consumption increases as well as geopolitical developments that always take aim at global oil markets. A recent Bloomberg article articulated the problem well. It said that “the simple truth is that there isn’t enough spare capacity in the world to replace the complete loss of Iranian exports.”

“Saudi Arabia can boost output to 11.5 million bpd immediately,” the report added, citing a 2016 interview with Saudi Crown Price Mohammed bin Salman. It can also go to 12.5 million in six to nine months, Bloomberg added, but the prince has said nothing since then to suggest the figures have changed.

Trump’s thinking called into question

However, all of this seems to be lost on Trump. With mid-term November elections approaching and decisive House and Senate seats in contention, much of the second half of the president’s term could be jeopardized if higher gas prices (amid higher oil prices) eat into voters’ pocket books and they take their frustration out at the polls. Trump’s only plan appears to put undue, perhaps geopolitically damaging pressure on the Saudis to make up for anticipated lost barrels when the Saudis likely can’t do it alone. Related: OPEC Won’t Take Additional Action As Oil Prices Rise

It’s also apparent that Trump has taken an emboldened stance with the Saudis since its Riyadh who was instrumental in Trump’s decision to re-impose Iranian sanctions.

With oil production problems persisting in Libya and in Venezuela and with those problems likely to carry into the fall election season and beyond, Trump is playing a dangerous game and could find his back against the wall. Voter angst in November would also spill over into the upcoming 2020 presidential election season. Consequently, the often-used campaign slogan of presidential incumbents, “Re-elect the President” may fall on deaf ears.

Two weeks ago, Hootan Yazhari, head of frontier markets equity research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said Trump’s push to disrupt Iranian oil production could cause oil prices to hit $90 per barrel by the end of the second quarter of next year. Others have forecasted even higher prices, breaching the $100 plus per barrel price point.

The only option, alluded to at the top of this piece, would be for Trump to re-engage with America’s European allies over Iranian nuclear development and other concerns. This would tone down oil market worries and perhaps even open the door for re-negotiation with both the EU and in time Tehran - in essence, cooler heads and diplomacy would prevail. However, there is little chance that the president would, or even could at this point, change his mind without losing immense political face. Something, thus far, he has been unwilling to do.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Will The U.S. Compromise On Iran Oil Sanctions?

Next Post

Oil Prices Crash As Libya Resumes Production
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250
Chinese Refiner Stops U.S. Oil Imports, Turns To Iranian Crude

Chinese Refiner Stops U.S. Oil Imports, Turns To Iranian Crude

 How Bad Is Iran’s Oil Situation?

How Bad Is Iran’s Oil Situation?

 Big Oil’s Next Major Move

Big Oil’s Next Major Move

 Russian Oil Production Soars To 11.193 Million Bpd

Russian Oil Production Soars To 11.193 Million Bpd

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com