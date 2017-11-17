Iran Prepares To Export LNG To Boost Trade Relations

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 56.63 +1.28 +2.31%
Brent Crude 62.65 +1.29 +2.10%
Natural Gas 3.207 +0.05 +1.71%
Mars US 57.50 +0.08 +0.14%
Opec Basket 59.98 +0.19 +0.32%
Urals 59.54 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 62.12 -0.16 -0.26%
Mexican Basket 52.51 -0.11 -0.21%
Marine 59.88 +0.40 +0.67%
Murban 62.68 +0.45 +0.72%
Iran Heavy Crude 58.93 -0.08 -0.14%
Basra Light 57.18 -0.24 -0.42%
Saharan Blend 61.47 -0.18 -0.29%
Girassol 61.82 -0.16 -0.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 40.79 +0.78 +1.95%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.50 -0.25 -0.48%
Giddings 45.25 -0.25 -0.55%
ANS West Coast 61.94 +0.26 +0.42%
West Texas Sour 49.09 -0.19 -0.39%
Eagle Ford 53.04 -0.19 -0.36%
Oklahoma Sweet 51.59 -0.19 -0.37%
Kansas Common 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 62.59 -0.19 -0.30%
Iran could ship its first export-bound cargo of LNG at the end of 2018, BMI Research said, after a JV between Iran’s Kharg Gas Refining Co. and Helma Vantage began talks with Belgian ship owner Exmar to charter its floating LNG vessel Caribbean FLNG for the short term.

The JV has already sealed a deal with the National Iranian Oil Company to deploy the vessel, which has a capacity of 500,000 tons of LNG. The JV will also be in charge of storing and transferring the future LNG cargoes.

The project is worth US$600 million, and BMI Research says that its volume will not be all too significant, but it would achieve a tactical purpose, allowing Iran to deepen its relationship with its partners in Europe and Asia, building the foundation of what could become a profitable business in a future where LNG will only continue to gain prominence over oil.

“Iran offers one of the fastest options to employ and monetise the currently redundant Caribbean FLNG vessel,” BMI said. “The facility was constructed to process natural gas, which has a high methane content of 97.6%. While the gas feed from South Pars is far wetter, with greater gas liquids and condensate content, methane from flared gas at nearby offshore projects is the targeted supply.”

Related: New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

Iran’s ambitions in the LNG area are not new. There were plans to develop LNG production projects in place in the early 2000s. Western sanctions interrupted these plans, but now they are back on the table, unless the U.S. imposes new sanctions on the country, which is always a possibility under the current administration.

Until that happens, if it ever does, Iran has access to Western oil and gas extraction technology, and has a relationship with Total, among others. The French company signed the first new Iranian Petroleum Contract, for the development of the huge South Pars gas field. The French company has also previously expressed interest in acquiring the Iran LNG project.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

